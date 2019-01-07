Log in
ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC
On Beach : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

01/07/2019 | 09:29am EST

7 January 2019

On the Beach Group plc

('On the Beach' or the 'Company')

Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

On the Beach has today posted the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2018 ('Annual Report'), and Notice of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') in hard copy form to those shareholders who have elected to receive correspondence by post.

Other shareholders have been sent a letter (or email, for those shareholders who have notified the Company they wish to receive electronic communications) to notify them that the Annual Report and Notice of AGM are available at the following link: www.onthebeachgroupplc.com/investor-centre/reports-and-presentations/2019.

The Annual Report and Notice of AGM have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The AGM will be held at 11am on 7 February 2019 at the Company's head office: Aeroworks, 5 Adair Street, Manchester, M1 2NQ.

For further information:

On the Beach Group plc

Simon Cooper, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Meehan, Chief Financial Officer

c/o FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting

Jonathon Brill

Alex Beagley

Fiona Walker

Laura Saraby

Disclaimer

On The Beach Group plc published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 14:28:10 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 66,0 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 16,56
P/E ratio 2020 13,49
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
Capitalization 495 M
Chart ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
On The Beach Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,72  GBP
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Matthew Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Thomas Kelly Chairman
Paul Alan Meehan Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan James Smith Chief Technology Officer
Lee Dale Ginsberg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC12.35%630
TUI5.24%8 671
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC1.14%4 645
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS1.76%4 203
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-0.42%3 110
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED0.86%2 503
