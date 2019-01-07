On Beach : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

7 January 2019

On the Beach Group plc

('On the Beach' or the 'Company')

Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

On the Beach has today posted the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2018 ('Annual Report'), and Notice of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') in hard copy form to those shareholders who have elected to receive correspondence by post.

Other shareholders have been sent a letter (or email, for those shareholders who have notified the Company they wish to receive electronic communications) to notify them that the Annual Report and Notice of AGM are available at the following link: www.onthebeachgroupplc.com/investor-centre/reports-and-presentations/2019.

The Annual Report and Notice of AGM have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The AGM will be held at 11am on 7 February 2019 at the Company's head office: Aeroworks, 5 Adair Street, Manchester, M1 2NQ.

For further information: