On the Beach Group plc

ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC

(OTB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/08 03:33:21 am
219.295 GBp   +9.65%
03:19aON BEACH : extends line of credit, resets covenant tests
RE
02:18aON BEACH : COVID-19 and Banking Facilities Update
PU
02/28ON BEACH : COVID-19 Update
PU
News 
News

On Beach : extends line of credit, resets covenant tests

04/08/2020 | 03:19am EDT

Holiday package provider On The Beach said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with its lender to extend a 50 million pound revolving credit facility till Dec. 2023 and reset covenant tests till June 2021.

The company, which suspended its interim dividend and full-year forecast, said it would end first-half of fiscal 2021 with limited drawdown of its credit facilities and a significant headroom based on stress tests.

Shares in the company rose 6.3% to 217 pence after the update, which Stifel analysts called reassuring.

The company said unlike other online travel agents, it does not rely on cash received from forward bookings and operates a trust account where customer funds are held until the point of travel.

Its monthly cash costs are now less than 2 million pounds, with very little marketing costs, the company said, adding it has taken steps to limit non-essential costs.

The company said its chief executive officer will forgo his salary and the rest of the board have agreed to a 20% cut in salary and fees. No bonuses are being awarded in the current financial year either.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
