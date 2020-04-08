On Beach : extends line of credit, resets covenant tests

The company, which suspended its interim dividend and full-year forecast, said it would end first-half of fiscal 2021 with limited drawdown of its credit facilities and a significant headroom based on stress tests.

Shares in the company rose 6.3% to 217 pence after the update, which Stifel analysts called reassuring.

The company said unlike other online travel agents, it does not rely on cash received from forward bookings and operates a trust account where customer funds are held until the point of travel.

Its monthly cash costs are now less than 2 million pounds, with very little marketing costs, the company said, adding it has taken steps to limit non-essential costs.

The company said its chief executive officer will forgo his salary and the rest of the board have agreed to a 20% cut in salary and fees. No bonuses are being awarded in the current financial year either.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)