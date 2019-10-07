Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  On Track Innovations Ltd.    OT5   IL0010834682

ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD.

(OT5)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

On Track Innovations : OTI Receives New Purchase Order for 5,000 Contactless Readers for the Smart ATM Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 08:41am EDT

ROSH PINNA, Israel, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI) (Nasdaq: OTIV), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today announced that it has received a new purchase order for 5,000 units of OTI's Uno-8 advanced secure contactless NFC readers. These units will be used for the global Smart ATM market.

On Track Innovations Logo

By adding an OTI EMV-certified contactless reader, smart ATMs are provided with the ability to seamlessly and securely identify the account owner by communicating wirelessly with their smart devices, enabling an uninterrupted, simple, convenient and secure banking service for the customer.

"We are pleased with this new purchase order, which adds to a number of orders we have announced for OTI's advanced readers systems throughout the past year. Globally, we have already provided well over 50,000 reader systems to customers which are enabling smart ATMs with contactless NFC capabilities. Smart ATMs remain a key market for OTI, and we look forward to a further growth from this market in the coming quarters," commented Assaf Cohen, OTI's Interim Chief Executive Officer.

About OTI

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment and management requirements for automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. OTI is the proud recipient of the 2017 AI Award for Best Cashless Payment Solutions Provider – Israel. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Whenever we use words such as "will," "expect," "look forward," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our expectations regarding the further growth from the Smart ATMs market in the coming quarters. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on OTI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of OTI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are stated under the captions "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) and other known and unknown uncertainties and risk factors including those detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gavriel Frohwein
+1-646-688-3559
oti@gkir.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520230/On_Track_Innovations_Logo.jpg

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oti-receives-new-purchase-order-for-5-000-contactless-readers-for-the-smart-atm-market-300932945.html

SOURCE On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI)


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD.
08:41aON TRACK INNOVATIONS : OTI Receives New Purchase Order for 5,000 Contactless Rea..
PR
08/07ON TRACK INNOVATIONS USA : Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
08/05ON TRACK INNOVATIONS USA : OTI Receives Purchase Order For More Than 10,000 Adva..
PR
07/31ON TRACK INNOVATIONS USA : Ltd. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results..
PR
06/13ON TRACK INNOVATIONS USA : OTI Receives New Purchase Order for 1,000 Cashless Pa..
PR
06/03ON TRACK INNOVATIONS USA : OTI Continues to Extend Footprint in the Russian Mark..
PR
05/14ON TRACK INNOVATIONS USA : OTI Receives Purchase Order for Additional 3,000 Adva..
PR
05/07ON TRACK INNOVATIONS USA : Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
04/24ON TRACK INNOVATIONS USA : OTI Granted 180 Day Extension by NASDAQ to Regain Com..
PR
04/23ON TRACK INNOVATIONS USA : Ltd. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results a..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group