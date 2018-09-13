Log in
Oncimmune Holdings plc - Announces the Appointment of Marco Casarin as General Manager, Oncimmune USA LLC

09/13/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

Oncimmune Holdings plc
(“Oncimmune” or the “Company”)

Announces the Appointment of Marco Casarin as General Manager, Oncimmune USA LLC

Nottingham, UK – 13 September 2018: Oncimmune Holdings plc (AIM: ONC.L), a leading early cancer detection company developing and commercialising its proprietary EarlyCDT® liquid biopsy platform technology, today announces the appointment of Marco Casarin as General Manager, Oncimmune USA LLC.

Marco has more than 25 years of global healthcare experience particularly within large and multinational lab and diagnostic services companies.  Marco was most recently at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and previously his roles have included senior commercial, marketing and operational roles at Roche Diagnostics and Vela Diagnostics, which he also co-founded.

Geoffrey Hamilton-Fairley, CEO of Oncimmune, commented: Marco’s deep expertise in the diagnostics industry speaks for itself. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop our US market strategies for our core products EarlyCDT®-Lung and EarlyCDT®-Liver. We are confident that he will ensure we continue to deliver the commercial potential of our proven autoantibody-based blood tests.”

Commenting on his appointment, Marco Casarin, said: “In EarlyCDT®-Lung, Oncimmune has a simple, highly accurate and extensively studied blood test that can help physicians, and especially pulmonologists, assess patients at high risk of lung cancer and also optimise assessment of malignancy risk in intermediate-risk lung nodules. I very much look forward to working with the rest of the team to build on the commercial platform and bring the benefits of Oncimmune’s tests to more clinicians and patients.”  

In addition, Oncimmune has expanded its commercial team with the appointment of two new Clinical Sales Specialists, Ken Shubert and Charles Kang, to advance adoption and increase sales of EarlyCDT® tests in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

For further information:

Oncimmune Holdings plc
Geoffrey Hamilton-Fairley, Chief Executive Officer
contact@oncimmune.co.uk

Media enquiries:
Consilium Strategic Communications
Chris Gardner, Matthew Neal, Lindsey Neville
Oncimmune@consilium-comms.com
+44 (0)20 3709 5708

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune is a leading early cancer detection company developing and commercialising its proprietary EarlyCDT® platform technology. Oncimmune has pioneered the development of autoantibody tests that can detect cancer up to four years earlier than other methods and can be applied to a very wide range of solid tumour types. The Company's first product, EarlyCDT®-Lung, was launched in 2012, as a CLIA test in the USA and since then over 155,000 commercial tests have been sold. EarlyCDT®-Lung is available through physicians in the US and also privately in the UK, Europe & Asia. EarlyCDT®-Lung is being used in the largest ever randomised trial for the early detection of lung cancer using biomarkers, the National Health Service (NHS) Scotland ECLS study of 12,210 high-risk smokers. EarlyCDT®-Liver launched in May 2018 and further tests are in development.

Oncimmune, headquartered in Nottingham, United Kingdom with testing facilities in the US, joined AIM in May 2016 under the ticker ONC.L. For more information, visit www.oncimmune.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.