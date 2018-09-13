Oncimmune Holdings plc - Announces the Appointment of Marco Casarin as General Manager, Oncimmune USA LLC

Oncimmune Holdings plc

(“Oncimmune” or the “Company”)

Announces the Appointment of Marco Casarin as General Manager, Oncimmune USA LLC

Nottingham, UK – 13 September 2018: Oncimmune Holdings plc (AIM: ONC.L), a leading early cancer detection company developing and commercialising its proprietary EarlyCDT® liquid biopsy platform technology, today announces the appointment of Marco Casarin as General Manager, Oncimmune USA LLC.

Marco has more than 25 years of global healthcare experience particularly within large and multinational lab and diagnostic services companies. Marco was most recently at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and previously his roles have included senior commercial, marketing and operational roles at Roche Diagnostics and Vela Diagnostics, which he also co-founded.

Geoffrey Hamilton-Fairley, CEO of Oncimmune, commented: “Marco’s deep expertise in the diagnostics industry speaks for itself. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop our US market strategies for our core products EarlyCDT®-Lung and EarlyCDT®-Liver. We are confident that he will ensure we continue to deliver the commercial potential of our proven autoantibody-based blood tests.”

Commenting on his appointment, Marco Casarin, said: “In EarlyCDT®-Lung, Oncimmune has a simple, highly accurate and extensively studied blood test that can help physicians, and especially pulmonologists, assess patients at high risk of lung cancer and also optimise assessment of malignancy risk in intermediate-risk lung nodules. I very much look forward to working with the rest of the team to build on the commercial platform and bring the benefits of Oncimmune’s tests to more clinicians and patients.”

In addition, Oncimmune has expanded its commercial team with the appointment of two new Clinical Sales Specialists, Ken Shubert and Charles Kang, to advance adoption and increase sales of EarlyCDT® tests in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

