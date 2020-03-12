Oncimmune : PDMR / PCA Dealings

RNS Number : 0155G
Oncimmune Holdings PLC
12 March 2020
Oncimmune Holdings plc
("Oncimmune" or the "Company")
PDMR / PCA Dealings
Oncimmune Holdings plc (AIM: ONC.L), a leader in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of personalised immunodiagnostics for the screening, detection and care of cancer, has been notified that Geoffrey Hamilton-Fairley, PDMR and Non-Executive Vice Chairman, has transferred 1,907,220 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for nil consideration to his wife (and person closely associated with him) Amanda Hamilton-Fairley on 9 March 2020.
The Company has also been notified that Amanda Hamilton-Fairley, sold 25,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.70 per share on 10 March 2020.
Following this transaction, Geoffrey, together with his wife, have a total interest in the Company of 3,213,070 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 5.08 per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.
This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Geoffrey Hamilton-Fairley
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the
|
notification
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Vice Chairman
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial
|
Initial notification
|
|
notification
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
|
|
or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Oncimmune Holdings plc
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800HCYIWT6YPI1I02
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the
|
transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
|
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
|
|
conducted
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
|
|
the financial
|
|
|
instrument, type
|
|
|
of instrument
|
|
|
Identification
|
ISIN: GB00BYQ94H38
|
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
Transfer of shares
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and
|
|
|
volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
1,907,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated
|
Same as above
|
|
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the
|
9 March 2020
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the
|
London stock exchange, AIM
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Amanda Hamilton-Fairley
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the
|
notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Wife / PCA of Non-Executive Vice Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
|
|
or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Oncimmune Holdings plc
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800HCYIWT6YPI1I02
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the
|
transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
|
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
|
|
conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
|
|
the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification
|
ISIN: GB00BYQ94H38
|
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
Sale of shares
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
0.70 GBP
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated
|
Same as above
|
|
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the
|
10 March 2020
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the
|
London stock exchange, AIM
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
For further information:
Oncimmune Holdings plc
Andrew Stewart, General Counsel and Company Secretary
contact@oncimmune.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
END
DSHEAPDAFDEEEFA
Disclaimer
Oncimmune Holdings plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 18:49:26 UTC