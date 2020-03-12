Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Oncimmune Holdings plc    ONC   GB00BYQ94H38

ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC

(ONC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/12 12:35:28 pm
66.5 GBp   -5.67%
02:50pONCIMMUNE : PDMR / PCA Dealings
PU
03/04ONCIMMUNE : US Commercial Launch
PU
03/02ONCIMMUNE : Director/PDMR's Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oncimmune : PDMR / PCA Dealings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

RNS Number : 0155G

Oncimmune Holdings PLC

12 March 2020

Oncimmune Holdings plc

("Oncimmune" or the "Company")

PDMR / PCA Dealings

Oncimmune Holdings plc (AIM: ONC.L), a leader in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of personalised immunodiagnostics for the screening, detection and care of cancer, has been notified that Geoffrey Hamilton-Fairley, PDMR and Non-Executive Vice Chairman, has transferred 1,907,220 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for nil consideration to his wife (and person closely associated with him) Amanda Hamilton-Fairley on 9 March 2020.

The Company has also been notified that Amanda Hamilton-Fairley, sold 25,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.70 per share on 10 March 2020.

Following this transaction, Geoffrey, together with his wife, have a total interest in the Company of 3,213,070 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 5.08 per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Geoffrey Hamilton-Fairley

2

Reason for the

notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Vice Chairman

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oncimmune Holdings plc

b)

LEI

213800HCYIWT6YPI1I02

4

Details of the

transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

the financial

instrument, type

of instrument

Identification

ISIN: GB00BYQ94H38

code

b)

Nature of the

Transfer of shares

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

1,907,220

d)

Aggregated

information

- Aggregated

Same as above

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

9 March 2020

transaction

f)

Place of the

London stock exchange, AIM

transaction

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Amanda Hamilton-Fairley

2

Reason for the

notification

a)

Position/status

Wife / PCA of Non-Executive Vice Chairman

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oncimmune Holdings plc

b)

LEI

213800HCYIWT6YPI1I02

4

Details of the

transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

the financial

instrument, type

of instrument

Identification

ISIN: GB00BYQ94H38

code

b)

Nature of the

Sale of shares

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price

Volume

0.70 GBP

25,000

d)

Aggregated

information

- Aggregated

Same as above

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

10 March 2020

transaction

f)

Place of the

London stock exchange, AIM

transaction

For further information:

Oncimmune Holdings plc

Andrew Stewart, General Counsel and Company Secretary

contact@oncimmune.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHEAPDAFDEEEFA

Disclaimer

Oncimmune Holdings plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 18:49:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC
02:50pONCIMMUNE : PDMR / PCA Dealings
PU
03/04ONCIMMUNE : US Commercial Launch
PU
03/02ONCIMMUNE : Director/PDMR's Dealing
PU
02/21ONCIMMUNE : ?Winning in Business in Spain? Award
PU
02/14ONCIMMUNE : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
02/12ONCIMMUNE : Half Year Report
PU
01/28ONCIMMUNE : Lung Test More Cost Effective Compared to CT
PU
01/27ONCIMMUNE : Notice of Capital Markets Update
PU
01/23ONCIMMUNE : Consortium of Liver Cancer Industry Leaders
PU
01/07ONCIMMUNE : Notice of Half Year Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1,11 M
EBIT 2020 -7,86 M
Net income 2020 -8,60 M
Debt 2020 2,36 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,18x
P/E ratio 2021 9,93x
EV / Sales2020 40,1x
EV / Sales2021 4,44x
Capitalization 42,1 M
Chart ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Oncimmune Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 150,00  GBp
Last Close Price 70,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Mark Hill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meinhard Folkert Schmidt Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Matthew Sunderland Hall Chief Financial Officer
James Jett Chief Medical Officer
Tariq Sethi Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC83.12%57
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED3.76%9 236
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.14.92%3 874
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-15.28%2 598
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-0.09%1 813
FLEURY S.A.-14.18%1 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group