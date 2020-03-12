Oncimmune : PDMR / PCA Dealings

RNS Number : 0155G

Oncimmune Holdings PLC

12 March 2020

Oncimmune Holdings plc

("Oncimmune" or the "Company")

PDMR / PCA Dealings

Oncimmune Holdings plc (AIM: ONC.L), a leader in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of personalised immunodiagnostics for the screening, detection and care of cancer, has been notified that Geoffrey Hamilton-Fairley, PDMR and Non-Executive Vice Chairman, has transferred 1,907,220 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for nil consideration to his wife (and person closely associated with him) Amanda Hamilton-Fairley on 9 March 2020.

The Company has also been notified that Amanda Hamilton-Fairley, sold 25,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.70 per share on 10 March 2020.

Following this transaction, Geoffrey, together with his wife, have a total interest in the Company of 3,213,070 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 5.08 per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.