OncoCyte Corp

ONCOCYTE CORP

(OCX)
OncoCyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results on Monday, April 1, 2019

03/25/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a developer of novel, non-invasive tests for the early detection of cancer, announced today that it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, on Monday, April 1, 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT to discuss the results along with recent corporate developments.

The dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 877-407-9716; for international participants, the number is 201-493-6779. For all callers, please refer to Conference ID 13689139. To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section on the Company’s website, http://investors.oncocyte.com/events-and-presentations.

About OncoCyte Corporation
OncoCyte is focused on the development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive blood (“liquid biopsy”) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. Early detection of cancer can improve health outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and improve patients’ quality of life. Liquid biopsy diagnostic tests like those OncoCyte is developing may reduce the need for costlier and riskier diagnostic procedures such as invasive biopsy procedures. OncoCyte’s is focusing its efforts on developing DetermaVu™ as a non-invasive confirmatory diagnostic test for lung cancer. DetermaVu™ is being developed using proprietary sets of genetic and protein molecular markers to detect the presence of lung cancer. OncoCyte also plans to conduct research to identify additional molecular markers, acquire or license markers and related technology, and develop tests for additional types of cancer based on those markers.

Contact
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
bob@lifesciadvisors.com
646-597-6989

Source: OncoCyte Corporation

© GlobeNewswire 2019
