Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  OncoCyte Corp    OCX

ONCOCYTE CORP

(OCX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OncoCyte to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, November 14, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 12:16pm EST

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX) today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT to discuss the results along with recent corporate developments.

The dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 877-407-9716; for international participants, the number is 201-493-6779. For all callers, please refer to Conference ID 13692575. To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section on the Company’s website, http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136415.

About OncoCyte Corporation  

OncoCyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the lung cancer care continuum, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by accelerating and optimizing diagnosis and treatment.

Investor Contact
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
bob@lifesciadvisors.com
646-597-6989

Source: OncoCyte Corporation

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ONCOCYTE CORP
12:16pOncoCyte to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, November..
GL
11/08Oncocyte Announces Strategic Support of GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer
GL
10/31OncoCyte to Present Data on Physician Decision Making around Lung Nodule Mana..
GL
10/21ONCOCYTE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
10/15OncoCyte to Present Data From a Study Examining Its Liquid Biopsy Test During..
GL
10/03ONCOCYTE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquis..
AQ
10/01ONCOCYTE : Closes Initial Investment in Razor Genomics and Acquires Rights to Co..
AQ
09/05ONCOCYTE : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
09/05ONCOCYTE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
09/05OncoCyte Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Razor Genomics
GL
More news
Chart ONCOCYTE CORP
Duration : Period :
OncoCyte Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Asbury Andrews President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cavan M. Redmond Chairman
Albert P. Parker Chief Operating Officer
Mitchell Stuart Levine Chief Financial Officer
William K. Seltzer Vice President-Clinical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONCOCYTE CORP0.00%100
GILEAD SCIENCES4.52%82 753
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.48%50 394
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-8.49%35 474
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.77.10%21 914
GENMAB40.33%14 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group