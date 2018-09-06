Oncodesign : Furthers Its Cooperation with Eisai, Started 12 Years Ago

Regulatory News:

ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (ALONC – FR0011766229), a biopharmaceutical group specialized in precision medicine, announced that it is furthering its cooperation with the Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co., Ltd. (“Eisai”) with the signing of a new services agreement.

This services agreement aims to evaluate the anti-tumor efficacy of Eisai new compounds, alone or in combination with standards of care, on a panel of Patient-Derived Xenografts (PDX) of breast cancer developed specifically by Oncodesign between 2012 and 2017. The methodology used in these preclinical pharmacology studies is based on the Single Mouse Trial (SMT) format, where each preclinical subject represents one patient receiving different treatments. The program will include a total of over 200 investigational arms. The results will help position the use of these new compounds during early clinical phases in sub-populations of patients selected on histological and genetic biomarkers determined jointly with Oncodesign.

“We are pleased to continue this services cooperation with Eisai,” said Fabrice Viviani, Head of the Experimentation Division at Oncodesign. “For over ten years, we leveraged the competencies of our pharmacology, translational and sophisticated model development (Chi-mice® technology), and pharmaco-imaging teams to evaluate the preclinical efficacy of new compounds generated by Eisai. We also discovered new clinically relevant biomarkers to examine rapidly and reliably groups of patients likely to respond to commercially available treatments.”

“We are very committed to our research relations with the Japanese pharmaceutical industry, with whom we have been working for several years on programs based on mutual trust and innovation, “ added Philippe Genne, Chairman and CEO of Oncodesign. “This new agreement is part of the international business development strategy of Oncodesign, in line with our objectives to conclude new services agreements over the medium- to long-term.”

Oncodesign and Eisai expect to publish shortly the results of previous joint scientific work on the demonstration of the early efficacy of eribulin mesylate on breast tumors of different histological types. This work, conducted with the breast cancer PDX collection developed by Oncodesign, helped characterize genetic biomarkers of the response to treatment.

For over 15 years, Oncodesign maintained a strong cooperation generating many innovations with Japanese biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The first applications in preclinical pharmaco-imaging, the first models of human immune system, and a collection of extremely well substantiated PDXs were developed and implemented by Oncodesign for Japanese clients.

In addition, Oncodesign will hold a conference on the new holistic approaches to cancer drug discovery using PDXs, on October 19th, 2018, during the 6th Annual Hamamatsu Forum in Osaka (Japan).

About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com

Founded over 20 years ago by Dr Philippe Genne, the Company’s CEO and Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharma company dedicated to the precision medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 600 clients, including the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its comprehensive technological platform combining state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis and medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to predict and identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $46 billion in 2016 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry’s R&D expenditure, Oncodesign’s technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and UCB. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town’s university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster, Oncodesign has 227 employees and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.

