Oncodesign : Furthers Its Cooperation with Eisai, Started 12 Years Ago

ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (ALONC – FR0011766229), a
biopharmaceutical group specialized in precision medicine, announced
that it is furthering its cooperation with the Japanese pharmaceutical
company Eisai Co., Ltd. (“Eisai”) with the signing of a new services
agreement.
This services agreement aims to evaluate the anti-tumor efficacy of
Eisai new compounds, alone or in combination with standards of care, on
a panel of Patient-Derived Xenografts (PDX) of breast cancer developed
specifically by Oncodesign between 2012 and 2017. The methodology used
in these preclinical pharmacology studies is based on the Single Mouse
Trial (SMT) format, where each preclinical subject represents one
patient receiving different treatments. The program will include a total
of over 200 investigational arms. The results will help position the use
of these new compounds during early clinical phases in sub-populations
of patients selected on histological and genetic biomarkers determined
jointly with Oncodesign.
“We are pleased to continue this services cooperation with Eisai,” said
Fabrice Viviani, Head of the Experimentation Division at Oncodesign. “For
over ten years, we leveraged the competencies of our pharmacology,
translational and sophisticated model development (Chi-mice®
technology), and pharmaco-imaging teams to evaluate the preclinical
efficacy of new compounds generated by Eisai. We also discovered new
clinically relevant biomarkers to examine rapidly and reliably groups of
patients likely to respond to commercially available treatments.”
“We are very committed to our research relations with the Japanese
pharmaceutical industry, with whom we have been working for several
years on programs based on mutual trust and innovation, “ added
Philippe Genne, Chairman and CEO of Oncodesign. “This new agreement
is part of the international business development strategy of
Oncodesign, in line with our objectives to conclude new services
agreements over the medium- to long-term.”
Oncodesign and Eisai expect to publish shortly the results of previous
joint scientific work on the demonstration of the early efficacy of
eribulin mesylate on breast tumors of different histological types. This
work, conducted with the breast cancer PDX collection developed by
Oncodesign, helped characterize genetic biomarkers of the response to
treatment.
For over 15 years, Oncodesign maintained a strong cooperation generating
many innovations with Japanese biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The
first applications in preclinical pharmaco-imaging, the first models of
human immune system, and a collection of extremely well substantiated
PDXs were developed and implemented by Oncodesign for Japanese clients.
In addition, Oncodesign will hold a conference on the new holistic
approaches to cancer drug discovery using PDXs, on October 19th,
2018, during the 6th Annual Hamamatsu Forum in Osaka (Japan).
About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com
Founded over 20 years ago by Dr Philippe Genne, the Company’s CEO and
Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharma company dedicated to the precision
medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than
600 clients, including the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies,
along with its comprehensive technological platform combining
state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated
bioanalysis and medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to predict and
identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness
and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors,
which represent a market estimated at over $46 billion in 2016 and
accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry’s R&D
expenditure, Oncodesign’s technology has already enabled the targeting
of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential,
in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical
groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and UCB. Oncodesign is based in
Dijon, France, in the heart of the town’s university and hospital hub,
and within the Paris-Saclay cluster, Oncodesign has 227 employees and
subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.
