Parkinson's Disease: Servier and Oncodesign Join Forces to Investigate New Line of Research

Reguatory News:
Servier and Oncodesign (ALONC – FR0011766229) (Paris:ALONC) have
announced a strategic partnership for the research and development of
potential drug candidates for Parkinson's disease.
This research and development partnership involves the LRRK2 kinase
inhibitors derived from Oncodesign's proprietary Nanocyclix®
platform, and their potential to act as therapeutic agents against
Parkinson's disease. The partnership draws on the complementary
expertise of Servier and Oncodesign in the field of neurodegenerative
diseases and macrocyclic kinase inhibitors.
According to the terms of the agreement, Oncodesign and Servier will
collaborate to ensure the success of the program. Oncodesign will be
responsible for the research program up to the selection of preclinical
candidates, notably at its research site in Les Ulis, France. The
program will be funded in its entirety by Servier, which has been
granted an exclusive worldwide licensing option on the program. This can
be exercised once IND1 status is obtained. Oncodesign will
receive an initial payment of €3M upon signing the partnership
agreement, followed by other significant milestone payments until the
validation of entry into Phase 1. In addition, Oncodesign will receive
€3 million in annual funding for research activities related to the
project. All in all, Servier could pay Oncodesign up to €320M ($360M) in
milestones payments, excluding royalties.
"This partnership is a result of the choices and investments that we
have made over the past 18 months to put together a portfolio of
promising drug candidates derived from our Nanocyclix®
platform. The pharmaceutical industry is currently showing a keen
interest in new treatments for Parkinson's disease, particularly around
LRRK2 kinase, which is considered as a high-potential target for
treating this disease. Servier's expertise will be a key asset in the
early stage of this research agreement with regard to successfully
carrying out the program which, in the medium term, could lead to the
development of new drug candidates. Moreover, this partnership means we
can channel our own financial resources into developing our three other
proprietary programs, RIPK2, ALK1 and MNK1," said Philippe Genne, PhD,
CEO, and founder of Oncodesign.
Jan Hoflack, PhD, scientific director and director of operations at
Oncodesign, said: "The only therapies currently available for
Parkinson's patients aim to alleviate the symptoms of the disease. LRRK2
inhibitors have the potential to act directly on the progression of the
disease, which would result in improved living standards for patients.
This agreement with Servier, a company that is invested in researching
neurological conditions and has partnered with Oncodesign in the past,
represents an important step towards meeting our goal of offering a real
benefit to society through precision medicine."
Christophe Thurieau, director of Servier's research centers, said: "We
are thrilled to be collaborating with Oncodesign in order to work
towards our common goal of developing a treatment for Parkinson's
disease. Oncodesign’s expertise in LRRK2 kinase inhibitors sets it
apart; it could become a treatment of choice. This partnership between
Oncodesign and Servier combines a strong synergy between the proven
know-how of a biopharmaceutical company and the expertise of an
international pharmaceutical group."
Conference call
A conference call in French will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at
06:30pm CET. To participate:
Dial-in: +33 (0)1 70 71 01 59
PIN Code: 22825627#
Following the live call, a replay will be available for 30 days. To
listen to the replay, please dial: France: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 02 /
PIN: 418837077#
About Parkinson's disease
Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder responsible for
motor disorders that affect approximately 6.3 million people worldwide2.
In France, PD afflicts 1% of people aged 65 years or older3.
Clinical features include bradykinesia, rigidity, and tremor, commonly
named motor symptoms. PD is characterized by progressive loss of
dopaminergic neurons and accumulation of aggregation of α-synuclein
protein in the brain. Only dopamine replacement therapy, which
compensates for dopamine neuronal loss, reduces with some efficacy motor
symptoms in PD patients, but does not stop or slow the neurodegenerative
process. At present, there are no proven neuroprotective or
neurorestorative therapies. Disease modification is thus the most
important objective in PD research & development today.
About the LRRK2 target
Although PD is regarded as a sporadic disorder with no clearly
identified origin, LRRK2 mutations are associated with the highest risk
of familial PD, and increased levels of LRRK2 are also observed in
sporadic patients. Pathological characteristics and clinical symptoms
are indistinguishable between sporadic patients and patients with
familial disease and LRRK2 mutations. LRRK2 is a multidomain protein
which contains a core region with both GTPase and kinase enzymatic
activities where most pathogenic mutations are located. LRRK2 inhibition
represents a potential neuroprotective and disease-modifying therapeutic
principle for the treatment of PD.
About Servier
Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a
nonprofit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a
strong international presence in 149 countries and a turnover of €4.15
billion ($4.66bn) in 2017, Servier employs 21 700 people worldwide.
Entirely independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its turnover (brand
name drugs) in research and development and uses all its profits for
development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier’s constant search for
innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular,
immune-inflammatory and neuropsychiatric diseases, cancer and diabetes,
as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. Servier also
offers eHealth solutions beyond drug development.
www.servier.com
Follow us on Social Media
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/servier/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/Servier/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/servier?lang=fr
About Oncodesign
Founded over 20 years ago by Dr Philippe Genne, the company’s CEO and
chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to
precision medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with
more than 600 clients, including the world’s largest pharmaceutical
companies, along with its comprehensive technological platform combining
state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated
bioanalysis, medical imaging, and artificial intelligence, Oncodesign is
able to predict and identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's
therapeutic usefulness and potential to become an effective drug.
Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over
$46 billion (€41bn) in 2016 and accounting for almost 25% of the
pharmaceutical industry’s R&D expenditure, Oncodesign’s technology has
already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with
substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with
partnerships with pharmaceutical groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and
UCB. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town’s
university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster.
Oncodesign has 231 employees and subsidiaries in Canada and the US.
www.oncodesign.com
1Investigational New Drug
2European
Brain Council http://www.braincouncil.eu/library/disease-fact-sheets/parkinsons-disease/
3https://www.inserm.fr/information-en-sante/dossiers-information/parkinson-maladie
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005638/en/