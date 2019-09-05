Log in
ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC.

Oncolytics Biotech : R) to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

09/05/2019

SAN DIEGO, CA and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) (TSX:ONC), currently developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus, today announced that Kirk Look, Chief Financial Officer of Oncolytics Biotech, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference at 5:30 pm Eastern Time on Monday, September 9, 2019. The conference is being held September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

A live audio link to the webcast session will be available on the Company's website at http://www.oncolyticsbiotech.com/investor-centre/presentations. It is recommended that listeners log on 10 minutes in advance of the live session to register and download any necessary software. An audio replay will be accessible approximately two hours following the presentation on the Oncolytics website.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype - turning 'cold' tumors 'hot' - through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers. Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved immuno-oncology agents. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning additional studies in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies, as it prepares for a phase 3 registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as 'forward-looking statements'). Forward-looking statements, including the Company's belief as to the potential and mode of action of REOLYSIN, also known as pelareorep, as a cancer therapeutic; and other statements related to anticipated developments in the Company's business and technologies involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. Investors should consult the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Company Contact

Michael Moore
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
858-886-7813
mmoore@oncolytics.ca

Investor Relations

Timothy McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
212.915.2564
tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Jason Spark
Canale Communications
619-849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com

SOURCE: Oncolytics Biotech

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/558506/Oncolytics-BiotechR-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-21st-Annual-Global-Investment-Conference

Released September 5, 2019

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 11:06:03 UTC
