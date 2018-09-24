OncoMed to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel anti-cancer therapeutics, today announced that John Lewicki, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoMed, will present a corporate update at the 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 5:15 pm Eastern Time.



To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this presentation, or other company presentations, please visit OncoMed's website at www.oncomed.com/invest/events.cfm . A replay will be available for 30 days following the date of the event.

About OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel anti-cancer therapeutics. OncoMed has internally discovered a broad pipeline of investigational drugs intended to address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. Product candidates in OncoMed’s portfolio include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific, OMP-305B83), etigilimab (anti-TIGIT, OMP-313M32), GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11) and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10). OncoMed also continues to pursue new drug discovery research. For further information about OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, please see www.oncomed.com .