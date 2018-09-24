Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc    OMED

ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OMED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

OncoMed to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel anti-cancer therapeutics, today announced that John Lewicki, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoMed, will present a corporate update at the 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 5:15 pm Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this presentation, or other company presentations, please visit OncoMed's website at www.oncomed.com/invest/events.cfm. A replay will be available for 30 days following the date of the event.

About OncoMed Pharmaceuticals
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel anti-cancer therapeutics. OncoMed has internally discovered a broad pipeline of investigational drugs intended to address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. Product candidates in OncoMed’s portfolio include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific, OMP-305B83), etigilimab (anti-TIGIT, OMP-313M32), GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11) and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10). OncoMed also continues to pursue new drug discovery research. For further information about OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, please see www.oncomed.com.

Contacts
Sylvia Wheeler
sylvia.wheeler@oncomed.com
Alexandra Santos
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS IN
10:01pOncoMed to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
GL
02:02pOncoMed Announces Publication of Phase 1a Data of Navicixizumab
GL
09/20ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS : Says Celgene Won't Exercise Option to License Navicixi..
DJ
09/20ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
09/20OncoMed Provides Update on Navicixizumab Partnership
GL
08/29ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in Sep..
AQ
08/09ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Op..
AQ
08/02ONCOMED : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
08/02ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Midday Gainers / Losers (09/20/2018) 
09/20HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (09/20/2018) 
09/20Celgene backs away from OncoMed's navicixizumab 
09/05COMPUGEN, 'FROM CODE TO CURE' : Becoming A Clinical-Stage Company 
08/24HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/24/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29,2 M
EBIT 2018 -20,4 M
Net income 2018 -18,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,48x
Capitalization 89,3 M
Chart ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,17 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John A. Lewicki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Perry A. Karsen Executive Chairman
Yvonne Li Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Austin Gurney Chief Scientific Officer & SVP-Cellular Biology
Leonardo Faoro Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC-43.41%92
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%33 388
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC30.32%25 763
LONZA GROUP18.80%24 291
INCYTE CORPORATION-29.69%14 156
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.45.35%12 348
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.