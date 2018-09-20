Log in
ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OMED)

ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OMED)
Oncomed Pharmaceuticals : Says Celgene Won't Exercise Option to License Navicixizumab

0
09/20/2018 | 02:44pm CEST

By Michael Dabaie

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals said Celgene has notified the company that due to strategic product portfolio considerations, Celgene has decided not to exercise its option to license OncoMed's bispecific antibody navicixizumab.

Celgene continues to retain its options to license OncoMed's etigilimab and rosmantuzumab under the collaboration, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said.

OncoMed and Celgene are working to formalize the termination of the collaboration agreement with respect to navicixizumab, and OncoMed said it expects to retain worldwide rights to navicixizumab.

OncoMed said it is currently conducting a Phase 1b clinical trial of navicixizumab in combination with paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant late-stage ovarian cancer.

"With the global development and commercialization of navicixizumab remaining under our control, we are evaluating potential opportunities for the program and will continue to assess the data as it evolves for navicixizumab in combination with paclitaxel in heavily pretreated platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients," OncoMed Chief Executive John Lewicki said.

Shares of OncoMed closed Wednesday down almost 4% to $2.80.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CELGENE CORPORATION -0.26% 87.38 Delayed Quote.-16.05%
ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC -3.78% 2.8 Delayed Quote.-31.71%
