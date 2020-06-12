MUTATIONS IN RAS PATHWAY GENES CORRELATE WITH TYPE OF FAILURE TO AZACITIDINE : GENOMIC ANALYSIS AT RANDOMIZATION ONTO THE INSPIRE TRIAL - SLIDE PRESENTATION - ABSTRACT EP829 0 06/12/2020 | 04:48pm EDT Send by mail :

In the majority of patients with MDS (80%) co-mutations are present and the prognostic contribution of each individual mutation remains elusive, especially after adjusting for clinical variables such as IPSS-R score. Only a few mutations are predictive of poor prognosis (e.g. TP53, SF3B1) (Haferlach Leukemia 2014);

co-mutations are present and the prognostic contribution of each individual mutation remains elusive, especially after adjusting for clinical variables such as IPSS-R score. Only a few mutations are predictive of poor prognosis (e.g. TP53, SF3B1) (Haferlach Leukemia 2014); N-RAS and K-RAS mutations as well as regulators of the Ras pathway (e.g. PTPN11, NF1) are frequently observed (15-20%) in HR MDS, however their clinical impact is unclear, especially in de novo MDS (Haferlach Leukemia 2014);

and K-RAS mutations as well as regulators of the Ras pathway (e.g. PTPN11, NF1) are frequently observed (15-20%) in HR MDS, however their clinical impact is unclear, especially in de novo MDS (Haferlach Leukemia 2014); Rigosertib (RGS) is a non-ATP-competitive small molecule RAS mimetic that has the potential to block RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK and PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathways (Athuluri-Divakar 2016). Rigosertib has the potential to also inhibit wildtype upregulation of RAS;

non-ATP-competitive small molecule RAS mimetic that has the potential to block RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK and PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathways (Athuluri-Divakar 2016). Rigosertib has the potential to also inhibit wildtype upregulation of RAS; We report here the genomic profile of 190 patients with HMA failure HR MDS at the time of study entry prior to receiving rigosertib in the INSPIRE study (NCT025622443) an ongoing phase 3 randomized global study evaluating IV rigosertib vs Physicians Choice (PC) in patients with HR MDS post HMA failure; EHA May2020 Confidential 2 INSPIRE (04-30) Study Eligibility: MDS subtypes RAEB-1,RAEB-2, or RAEB-t Progression or failure to respond to HMA HMA treatment duration ≤ 9 cycles in ≤

12 months < 82 years of age

Stratification at randomization

VHR vs. non-VHRIPSS-R By geography

2:1 R A Rigosertib + best N supportive care D N = 240 O Primary M Endpoint: I Overall Z Survival A Physician's Choice of (288 Events) T Treatment + best I supportive care O N = 120 N Primary Objective: To compare the overall survival (OS) of patients in the rigosertib group vs PC arm in all patients and a sub-group of patients with IPSS-R very high risk; Exploratory Objective: Correlation of overall survival and clinical responses with mutational status; EHA May2020 Confidential 3 Key Inclusion Criteria INSPIRE (NCT02562443) is a global randomized Ph3 trial in pts with HR-MDS after HMA failure with an overall target enrollment of 360 pts which has recently been achieved.

HR-MDS after HMA failure with an overall target enrollment of 360 pts which has recently been achieved. Key inclusion criteria includes:

age < 82 years, RAEB-1, RAEB-2 or RAEB-t and ≥ 1 cytopenia; Higher Risk MDS per IPSS-R Intermediate risk (IR), high risk (HR) and very high risk (VHR); Duration of prior HMA ≤ 9 cycles within 12 months and last dose of HMA ≤ 6 months before enrollment; One of the following: Progression (2006 IWG criteria) at any time after initiation of AZA or DEC treatment or Failure to achieve complete or partial response or HI (according to 2006 IWG) after at least six 4-week cycles of AZA or either four 4-week or four 6-week cycles of DEC or Relapse after initial complete or partial response or HI (according to 2006 IWG criteria) or Intolerance to azacitidine or decitabine;

EHA May2020 Confidential 4 Methodology Bone marrow samples were collected at study baseline and at Months 2, 4 and 6 and every 6 months thereafter as well as at the end of treatment for mutational analysis as an exploratory endpoint;

In this abstract we report the genomic characterization of baseline samples; future analyses will report longitudinal assessment while on therapy as well as at the time of disease progression;

Genomic DNA was extracted from diagnostic bone marrow or peripheral blood samples and targeted capture deep sequencing of 295 genes was performed

(median sequencing depth 500x) using Agilent's SureSelect custom panel;

(median sequencing depth 500x) using Agilent's SureSelect custom panel; Modified Mutect and Pindel were used to identify high-confidence somatic mutations; EHA May2020 Confidential 5 Table 1: Patient Demographics (N=190) Number of patients (%) Sex Female 67 (35) Male 121 (64) Unknown 2 (1) Race Asian 22 (12) Black 3 (2) White 152 (80) Other 6 (3) Unknown 7 (4) Age (yr) Median 73 Range 54 - 82 ECOG performance Status 0 40 (21) 1 87 (46) 2 19 (10) Unknown 44 (23) MDS type Primary (de novo) 145 (76) Secondary 12 (6) Unknown 33 (17) WHO/FAB classification RAEB-1 50 (26) RAEB-2 78 (41) RAEB-t 26 (14) Unknown 36 (19) Failure type after the last HMA Progression 61 (32) therapy Failure 59 (31) Relapse 29 (15) Intolerance 8 (4) Unknown 33 (17) Revised IPSS score Low 0 Intermediate 19 (10) High 44 (23) Very High 93 (49) Unknown 34 (18) EHA May2020 Confidential 6 Figure 1: Genomic Profiling in Patients with HMA Failure at Baseline for INSPIRE Study EHA May2020 Confidential 7 Genomic Profiling in Patients with HMA Failure at Baseline Assessment for INSPIRE Study Data is presented as blinded aggregate results for both arms of the study;

Baseline mutations are presented for 190 pts of which 157 pts were randomized and 33 pts were screen failures;

Median age is 73 years (54-82).IPSS-R scores for the pts randomized were: Intermediate 19 (10%), High 44 (23%) and VHR 93 (49%);

(54-82).IPSS-R scores for the pts randomized were: Intermediate 19 (10%), High 44 (23%) and VHR 93 (49%); In total 55 different mutations were identified at baseline prior to pts receiving study treatment with either IV rigosertib or PC and the median number of mutations per pt was 3;

The most common mutations identified in pts were ASXL1 37%, TP53 26%, RUNX1 26%, TET2 23%, STAG2 21%, DNMT3A 17%, and SRSF2 17%; EHA May2020 Confidential 8 Figure 2: Pair-wise Analysis of Mutation Co-Occurrence EHA May2020 Confidential 9 Figure 3: Correlation of Mutation and Baseline Clinical Features EHA May2020 Confidential 10 Figure 4: Correlation With Mutations and Types of Failure EHA May2020 Confidential 11 Conclusions The baseline mutational analyses from the INSPIRE study provides important new insights regarding the genomic profile of patients with HMA failure, especially for the subset categorized as VHR;

The genomic profile is representative of a cohort enriched for the VHR subset;

RAS pathway mutations were observed more commonly in patients that progressed on HMA therapy vs patients that failed HMA therapy as defined by IWG 2006 criteria;

Future genomic analyses of the INSPIRE study will expand the data set and will evaluate correlation of clinical responses with changes in mutational status;

It is anticipated that these analyses will provide important new insights in the selection of mutations, including but not exclusively the RAS pathway, on the development of leukemic progression in patients with HR MDS following HMA failure and treatment rigosertib. 