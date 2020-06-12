MUTATIONS IN RAS PATHWAY GENES CORRELATE WITH TYPE OF FAILURE TO AZACITIDINE : GENOMIC ANALYSIS AT RANDOMIZATION ONTO THE INSPIRE TRIAL - SLIDE PRESENTATION - ABSTRACT EP829
06/12/2020 | 04:48pm EDT
Abstract #EP829:
Mutations in RAS pathway genes correlate with Type
of Failure to Azacitidine: Genomic Analysis at
Randomization onto the INSPIRE Trial
Koichi Takahashi, MD1, Anna Jonasova, MD, PhD2, Selina M. Luger, MD, FRCPC3, Aref Al-Kali,
MD4, David Valcárcel, MD5, Erica D. Warlick, MD6, Wieslaw W. Jedrzejczak, MD, PhD7, María
Díez-Campelo, MD, PhD8, Patrick S. Zbyszewski, MBA9, Christopher Cavanaugh9, Richard C.
Woodman, MD9& Steven M. Fruchtman, MD9, Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD1
1University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Department of Leukemia, Houston, TX; 21st Medical Department - Hematology, General Hospital, Prague, Czech Republic; 3Abramson
Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA; 4Division of Hematology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN; 5Planta Baixa, Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona, Spain; 6Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN; 7MTZ Clinical Research, Medical University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland; 8Hematology Department, Institute of Biomedical Research of Salamanca, University Hospital of Salamanca, Salamanca, Spain; 9Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., Newtown, PA; 1Department of Leukemia, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX
Introduction
More than 45 mutations have been identified in association with HR MDS and the number of mutations increases and changes following HMA failure and leukemic transformation (Haferlach Leukemia 2014, Lindsley NEJM 2017);
In the majority of patients with MDS (80%)co-mutations are present and the prognostic contribution of each individual mutation remains elusive, especially after adjusting for clinical variables such as IPSS-R score. Only a few mutations are predictive of poor prognosis (e.g. TP53, SF3B1) (Haferlach Leukemia 2014);
N-RASand K-RAS mutations as well as regulators of the Ras pathway (e.g. PTPN11, NF1) are frequently observed (15-20%) in HR MDS, however their clinical impact is unclear, especially in de novo MDS (Haferlach Leukemia 2014);
Rigosertib (RGS) is anon-ATP-competitive small molecule RAS mimetic that has the potential to block RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK and PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathways (Athuluri-Divakar 2016). Rigosertib has the potential to also inhibit wildtype upregulation of RAS;
We report here the genomic profile of 190 patients with HMA failure HR MDS at the time of study entry prior to receiving rigosertib in the INSPIRE study (NCT025622443) an ongoing phase 3 randomized global study evaluating IV rigosertib vs Physicians Choice (PC) in patients with HR MDS post HMA failure;
INSPIRE (04-30) Study
Eligibility:
MDS subtypesRAEB-1,RAEB-2, or RAEB-t
Progression or failure to respond to HMA
HMA treatment duration ≤ 9 cycles in ≤
12 months
< 82 years of age
Stratification at randomization
VHR vs.non-VHRIPSS-R
By geography
2:1
R
A
Rigosertib + best
N
supportive care
D
N = 240
O
Primary
M
Endpoint:
I
Overall
Z
Survival
A
Physician's Choice of
(288 Events)
T
Treatment + best
I
supportive care
O
N = 120
N
Primary Objective: To compare the overall survival (OS) of patients in the rigosertib group vs PC arm in all patients and a sub-group of patients with IPSS-R very high risk;
Exploratory Objective: Correlation of overall survival and clinical responses with mutational status;
Key Inclusion Criteria
INSPIRE (NCT02562443) is a global randomized Ph3 trial in pts withHR-MDS after HMA failure with an overall target enrollment of 360 pts which has recently been achieved.
Key inclusion criteria includes:
age < 82 years,
RAEB-1,RAEB-2 or RAEB-t and ≥ 1 cytopenia;
Higher Risk MDS perIPSS-R Intermediate risk (IR), high risk (HR) and very high risk (VHR);
Duration of prior HMA ≤ 9 cycles within 12 months and last dose of HMA ≤ 6 months before enrollment;
One of the following:
Progression (2006 IWG criteria) at any time after initiation of AZA or DEC treatmentor
Failure to achieve complete or partial response or HI (according to 2006 IWG) after at least six4-week cycles of AZA or either four 4-week or four 6-week cycles of DEC or
Relapse after initial complete or partial response or HI (according to 2006 IWG criteria)or
Intolerance to azacitidine or decitabine;
Methodology
Bone marrow samples were collected at study baseline and at Months 2, 4 and 6 and every 6 months thereafter as well as at the end of treatment for mutational analysis as an exploratory endpoint;
In this abstract we report the genomic characterization of baseline samples; future analyses will report longitudinal assessment while on therapy as well as at the time of disease progression;
Genomic DNA was extracted from diagnostic bone marrow or peripheral blood samples and targeted capture deep sequencing of 295 genes was performed
(median sequencing depth 500x) using Agilent's SureSelect custom panel;
Modified Mutect and Pindel were used to identifyhigh-confidence somatic mutations;
Table 1: Patient Demographics (N=190)
Number of patients (%)
Sex
Female
67
(35)
Male
121 (64)
Unknown
2
(1)
Race
Asian
22
(12)
Black
3
(2)
White
152 (80)
Other
6
(3)
Unknown
7
(4)
Age (yr)
Median
73
Range
54 - 82
ECOG performance Status
0
40
(21)
1
87
(46)
2
19
(10)
Unknown
44
(23)
MDS type
Primary (de novo)
145 (76)
Secondary
12 (6)
Unknown
33
(17)
WHO/FAB classification
RAEB-1
50
(26)
RAEB-2
78
(41)
RAEB-t
26
(14)
Unknown
36
(19)
Failure type after the last HMA
Progression
61
(32)
therapy
Failure
59
(31)
Relapse
29
(15)
Intolerance
8
(4)
Unknown
33
(17)
Revised IPSS score
Low
0
Intermediate
19
(10)
High
44
(23)
Very High
93
(49)
Unknown
34
(18)
Figure 1: Genomic Profiling in Patients with HMA Failure at Baseline for INSPIRE Study
Genomic Profiling in Patients with HMA Failure
at Baseline Assessment for INSPIRE Study
Data is presented as blinded aggregate results for both arms of the study;
Baseline mutations are presented for 190 pts of which 157 pts were randomized and 33 pts were screen failures;
Median age is 73 years(54-82).IPSS-R scores for the pts randomized were: Intermediate 19 (10%), High 44 (23%) and VHR 93 (49%);
In total 55 different mutations were identified at baseline prior to pts receiving study treatment with either IV rigosertib or PC and the median number of mutations per pt was 3;
The most common mutations identified in pts wereASXL1 37%, TP53 26%, RUNX1 26%, TET2 23%, STAG2 21%, DNMT3A 17%, and SRSF2 17%;
Figure 2: Pair-wise Analysis of Mutation Co-Occurrence
Figure 3: Correlation of Mutation and
Baseline Clinical Features
Figure 4: Correlation With Mutations and Types of Failure
Conclusions
The baseline mutational analyses from the INSPIRE study provides important new insights regarding the genomic profile of patients with HMA failure, especially for the subset categorized as VHR;
The genomic profile is representative of a cohort enriched for the VHR subset;
RAS pathway mutations were observed more commonly in patients that progressed on HMA therapy vs patients that failed HMA therapy as defined by IWG 2006 criteria;
Future genomic analyses of the INSPIRE study will expand the data set and will evaluate correlation of clinical responses with changes in mutational status;
It is anticipated that these analyses will provide important new insights in the selection of mutations, including but not exclusively the RAS pathway, on the development of leukemic progression in patients with HR MDS following HMA failure and treatment rigosertib.
References
Athuluri-DivakarSK, Vasquez-Del Carpio R, Dutta K, et al. A small molecule RAS-mimetic disrupts RAS association with effector proteins to block signaling. Cell 2016;165:643-55
Haferlach T, et al. Landscape of genetic lesions in 944 patients with myelodysplastic syndromes. Leukemia 2014;28(2):241-247.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (2018). Controlled Study of Rigosertib Versus Physician's Choice of Treatment in MDS Patients After Failure of an HMA (INSPIRE). Clinical Trials.gov Identifier: NCT02562443. Retrieved from: https://clinicaltrials. gov/ct2/show/NCT02562443.
Lindsley et al. Prognostic Mutations in Myelodysplastic Syndrome afterStem-Cell Transplantation. NEJM 2017; 376:536-547. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1611604
Mufti, G. J., Best, S., Lea, N., Silverman, L. R., et al. (2014). Mutational Profile and Karyotypic Abnormalities of a Cohort of Clinical Trial Patients withHigher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Following Failure of Hypomethylating Agents (HMAs): Impact on Response to Rigosertib Therapy. Blood, 124(21),3258.
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 20:47:02 UTC