MUTATIONS IN RAS PATHWAY GENES CORRELATE WITH TYPE OF FAILURE TO AZACITIDINE : GENOMIC ANALYSIS AT RANDOMIZATION ONTO THE INSPIRE TRIAL - SLIDE PRESENTATION - ABSTRACT EP829

06/12/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

Abstract #EP829:

Mutations in RAS pathway genes correlate with Type

of Failure to Azacitidine: Genomic Analysis at

Randomization onto the INSPIRE Trial

Koichi Takahashi, MD1, Anna Jonasova, MD, PhD2, Selina M. Luger, MD, FRCPC3, Aref Al-Kali,

MD4, David Valcárcel, MD5, Erica D. Warlick, MD6, Wieslaw W. Jedrzejczak, MD, PhD7, María

Díez-Campelo, MD, PhD8, Patrick S. Zbyszewski, MBA9, Christopher Cavanaugh9, Richard C.

Woodman, MD9& Steven M. Fruchtman, MD9, Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD1

1University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Department of Leukemia, Houston, TX; 21st Medical Department - Hematology, General Hospital, Prague, Czech Republic; 3Abramson

Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA; 4Division of Hematology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN; 5Planta Baixa, Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona, Spain; 6Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN; 7MTZ Clinical Research, Medical University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland; 8Hematology Department, Institute of Biomedical Research of Salamanca, University Hospital of Salamanca, Salamanca, Spain; 9Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., Newtown, PA; 1Department of Leukemia, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

EHA May2020

Confidential

1

Introduction

  • More than 45 mutations have been identified in association with HR MDS and the number of mutations increases and changes following HMA failure and leukemic transformation (Haferlach Leukemia 2014, Lindsley NEJM 2017);
  • In the majority of patients with MDS (80%)co-mutations are present and the prognostic contribution of each individual mutation remains elusive, especially after adjusting for clinical variables such as IPSS-R score. Only a few mutations are predictive of poor prognosis (e.g. TP53, SF3B1) (Haferlach Leukemia 2014);
  • N-RASand K-RAS mutations as well as regulators of the Ras pathway (e.g. PTPN11, NF1) are frequently observed (15-20%) in HR MDS, however their clinical impact is unclear, especially in de novo MDS (Haferlach Leukemia 2014);
  • Rigosertib (RGS) is anon-ATP-competitive small molecule RAS mimetic that has the potential to block RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK and PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathways (Athuluri-Divakar 2016). Rigosertib has the potential to also inhibit wildtype upregulation of RAS;
  • We report here the genomic profile of 190 patients with HMA failure HR MDS at the time of study entry prior to receiving rigosertib in the INSPIRE study (NCT025622443) an ongoing phase 3 randomized global study evaluating IV rigosertib vs Physicians Choice (PC) in patients with HR MDS post HMA failure;

EHA May2020

Confidential

2

INSPIRE (04-30) Study

Eligibility:

    • MDS subtypesRAEB-1,RAEB-2, or RAEB-t
    • Progression or failure to respond to HMA
    • HMA treatment duration ≤ 9 cycles in ≤
      12 months
    • < 82 years of age
  • Stratification at randomization
    • VHR vs.non-VHRIPSS-R
    • By geography

2:1

R

A

Rigosertib + best

N

supportive care

D

N = 240

O

Primary

M

Endpoint:

I

Overall

Z

Survival

A

Physician's Choice of

(288 Events)

T

Treatment + best

I

supportive care

O

N = 120

N

Primary Objective: To compare the overall survival (OS) of patients in the rigosertib group vs PC arm in all patients and a sub-group of patients with IPSS-R very high risk;

Exploratory Objective: Correlation of overall survival and clinical responses with mutational status;

EHA May2020

Confidential

3

Key Inclusion Criteria

  • INSPIRE (NCT02562443) is a global randomized Ph3 trial in pts withHR-MDS after HMA failure with an overall target enrollment of 360 pts which has recently been achieved.
  • Key inclusion criteria includes:
    • age < 82 years,
    • RAEB-1,RAEB-2 or RAEB-t and ≥ 1 cytopenia;
    • Higher Risk MDS perIPSS-R Intermediate risk (IR), high risk (HR) and very high risk (VHR);
    • Duration of prior HMA ≤ 9 cycles within 12 months and last dose of HMA ≤ 6 months before enrollment;
    • One of the following:
      • Progression (2006 IWG criteria) at any time after initiation of AZA or DEC treatmentor
      • Failure to achieve complete or partial response or HI (according to 2006 IWG) after at least six4-week cycles of AZA or either four 4-week or four 6-week cycles of DEC or
      • Relapse after initial complete or partial response or HI (according to 2006 IWG criteria)or
      • Intolerance to azacitidine or decitabine;

EHA May2020

Confidential

4

Methodology

  • Bone marrow samples were collected at study baseline and at Months 2, 4 and 6 and every 6 months thereafter as well as at the end of treatment for mutational analysis as an exploratory endpoint;
  • In this abstract we report the genomic characterization of baseline samples; future analyses will report longitudinal assessment while on therapy as well as at the time of disease progression;
  • Genomic DNA was extracted from diagnostic bone marrow or peripheral blood samples and targeted capture deep sequencing of 295 genes was performed
    (median sequencing depth 500x) using Agilent's SureSelect custom panel;
  • Modified Mutect and Pindel were used to identifyhigh-confidence somatic mutations;

EHA May2020

Confidential

5

Table 1: Patient Demographics (N=190)

Number of patients (%)

Sex

Female

67

(35)

Male

121 (64)

Unknown

2

(1)

Race

Asian

22

(12)

Black

3

(2)

White

152 (80)

Other

6

(3)

Unknown

7

(4)

Age (yr)

Median

73

Range

54 - 82

ECOG performance Status

0

40

(21)

1

87

(46)

2

19

(10)

Unknown

44

(23)

MDS type

Primary (de novo)

145 (76)

Secondary

12 (6)

Unknown

33

(17)

WHO/FAB classification

RAEB-1

50

(26)

RAEB-2

78

(41)

RAEB-t

26

(14)

Unknown

36

(19)

Failure type after the last HMA

Progression

61

(32)

therapy

Failure

59

(31)

Relapse

29

(15)

Intolerance

8

(4)

Unknown

33

(17)

Revised IPSS score

Low

0

Intermediate

19

(10)

High

44

(23)

Very High

93

(49)

Unknown

34

(18)

EHA May2020

Confidential

6

Figure 1: Genomic Profiling in Patients with HMA Failure at Baseline for INSPIRE Study

EHA May2020

Confidential

7

Genomic Profiling in Patients with HMA Failure

at Baseline Assessment for INSPIRE Study

  • Data is presented as blinded aggregate results for both arms of the study;
  • Baseline mutations are presented for 190 pts of which 157 pts were randomized and 33 pts were screen failures;
  • Median age is 73 years(54-82).IPSS-R scores for the pts randomized were: Intermediate 19 (10%), High 44 (23%) and VHR 93 (49%);
  • In total 55 different mutations were identified at baseline prior to pts receiving study treatment with either IV rigosertib or PC and the median number of mutations per pt was 3;
  • The most common mutations identified in pts wereASXL1 37%, TP53 26%, RUNX1 26%, TET2 23%, STAG2 21%, DNMT3A 17%, and SRSF2 17%;

EHA May2020

Confidential

8

Figure 2: Pair-wise Analysis of Mutation Co-Occurrence

EHA May2020

Confidential

9

Figure 3: Correlation of Mutation and

Baseline Clinical Features

EHA May2020

Confidential

10

Figure 4: Correlation With Mutations and Types of Failure

EHA May2020

Confidential

11

Conclusions

  • The baseline mutational analyses from the INSPIRE study provides important new insights regarding the genomic profile of patients with HMA failure, especially for the subset categorized as VHR;
  • The genomic profile is representative of a cohort enriched for the VHR subset;
  • RAS pathway mutations were observed more commonly in patients that progressed on HMA therapy vs patients that failed HMA therapy as defined by IWG 2006 criteria;
  • Future genomic analyses of the INSPIRE study will expand the data set and will evaluate correlation of clinical responses with changes in mutational status;
  • It is anticipated that these analyses will provide important new insights in the selection of mutations, including but not exclusively the RAS pathway, on the development of leukemic progression in patients with HR MDS following HMA failure and treatment rigosertib.

EHA May2020

Confidential

12

Acknowledgements*

USA

Dr. Garcia-Manero, Guillermo; University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Poland

Dr. Wrobel, Tomasz; Independent Public Clinical Hospital #1 in Wroclaw, Department of

USA

Dr. Silverman, Lewis; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Hematology, Blood Tumors and Bone Marrow Transplanation

USA

Dr. Bejar, Rafael; The Regents of the University of California

UK

Dr. Killick, Sally; Royal Bournemouth Hospital, Department of Hematology

USA

Dr. O'Connell, Casey; USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

Germany

Dr. Chromik, Joerg; Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Hospital, Center for Internal Medicine,

USA

Dr. Baer, Maria; University of Maryland Greenebaum Cancer Center

Medical Clinic II

USA

Dr. Stiff, Patrick; Loyola University Medical Center

Ireland

Dr. Enright, Helen; Adelaide and Meath Hospital Inc. National Children's Hospital, Department of

USA

Dr. Scott, Bart; Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Hematology

USA

Dr. Warlick, Erica; University of Minnesota Physicians BMT Clinic

Ireland

Dr. Cahill, Mary; Cork University Hospital

USA

Dr. Sayar, Hamid; Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center

Spain

Dr. Arnan Sangerman, Montserrat; Institut Català d'Oncologia (ICO L'Hospitalet) - Hospital Duran i

USA

Dr. Luger, Selina; University of Pennsylvania,

Reynals

USA

Dr. Arana-Yi, Cecilia; New Mexico Cancer Care Alliance

Spain

Dr. Font Lopez, Patricia; General University Hospital Gregorio Maranon

USA

Dr. Schaar, Dale; Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

Spain

Dr. Rosell, Ana-Isabel; Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria Hospital de Día de Hematología,

USA

Dr. Gamalski, Steven; Henry Ford Health System

1ª planta

USA

Dr. Fanning, Suzanne; GHS Cancer Institute

Spain

Dr. Diez Campelo, Maria; University Clinical Hospital of Salamanca, De partment of Hematology

USA

Dr. Moezi, Mehdi; Cancer Specialists of North Florida - Jacksonville

Spain

Dr. Valcarcel Ferreiras, David; Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebron Servei d'Hematologia i

USA

Dr. Safah, Hana; Tulane University Hematology & Medical Oncology

Hemoteràpia

USA

Dr. Keng, Michael; University of Virginia Cancer Center

Spain

Dr. Xicoy Cirici, Blanca; ICO Badalona - Hospital Universitari Germans Trias i Pujol

USA

Dr. Yacoub, Abdulraheem; University of Kansas Cancer Center

Japan

Dr. Usuki, Kensuke; NTT Medical Center Tokyo,

USA

Dr. Al-Kali, Aref; Mayo Clinic

Japan

Dr. Suzuki, Kenshi; Japanese Red Cross Medical Center

USA

Dr. Hansen, Vincent; Northern Utah Associates LLC

Japan

Dr. Maito, Kazuyuki; Tokai Central Hospital

USA

Dr. Hansen, Vincent; Northern Utah Associates LLC

Japan

Dr. Uoshima, Nobuhiko; Japanese Red Cross Kyoto Daini Hospital

USA

Dr. Patel, Prapti; UT Southwestern Medical Center

Japan

Dr. Makita, Masanori; National Hospital Organization Okayama Medical Center

USA

Dr. Mattison, Ryan; University of Wisconsin Clinical Science Center

Japan

Dr. Nakamura, Shingen; Tokushima University Hospital

USA

Dr. Anz, Bertrand; SCRI- Tennessee Oncology- Chattanooga

Japan

Dr. Hidaka, Michihiro; National Hospital Organization Kumamoto Medical Center

France

Dr. Fenaux, Pierre; Saint-Louis Hospital, Department of Hematology Seniors

Japan

Dr. Yamauchi, Takahiro; University of Fukui Hospital

France

Dr. Wattel, Eric; Centre Hospitalier Lyon Sud

Japan

Dr. Ishitsuka, Kenji; Kagoshima University Hospital

France

Dr. Thepot, Sylvain; Centre Hospitalier Universitaire, Angers

Japan

Dr. Matsumura, Itaru; Kindai University Hospital

France

Dr. Quesnel, Bruno; Claude Huriez Hospital, Department of Hematology

Japan

Dr. Choi, Ilseung; National Hospital Organization Kyushu Cancer Center,

France

Dr. Legros, Laurence; Archet 1 Hospital, Department of Clinical Hematology

Japan

Dr. Fujita, Hiroyuki; Saiseikai Yokohamashi Nanbu Hospital

France

Dr. Clouseau, Thomas; Archet 1 Hospital, Department of Clinical Hematology

Canada

Dr. Yee, Karen; Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

France

Dr. Natarajan-Ame, Shanti; Hôpital Civil

Canada

Dr. Buckstein, Rena; Sunnybrook Research Institute, Odette Cancer Center

Croatia

Dr. Mandac Rogulj, Inga; Clinical Hospital Merkur, Clinic of Internal Medicine, Department of Hematology

Canada

Dr. Assouline, Sarit; Jewish General Hospital

Czech Republic

Dr. Jonasova, Anna; General University Hospital in Prague, 1st Internal Clinic - Clinic of Hematology

Belgium

Dr. Beckers, Marielle; University Hospital Leuven, Campus Gasthuisberg

Czech Republic

Dr. Belohlavkova, Petra; University Hospital Hradec Kralove, 4th Internal Clinic of Hematology

Belgium

Dr. Graux, Carlos; Hôpital Universitaire Mont-Godinne

Czech Republic

Dr. Hajek, Roman; University Hospital Ostrava, Department of Hematooncology

Belgium

Dr. Mazure, Dominiek; University Hospital Ghent

Czech Republic

Dr. Machova, Renata; University Hospital Olomouc

Belgium

Dr. Selleslag, Dominik; General Hospital Saint-Jan

Germany

Dr. Giagounidis, Aristoteles; Marien Hospital Duesseldorf GmbH

Sweden

Dr. Broliden, Per Anders; Karolinska University Hospital, Department of Hematology

Germany

Dr. Platzbecker, Uwe: University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus

Russia

Dr. Doronin, Vadim; State Institution of Healthcare of Moscow City Clinical Hospital # 40 of Moscow

Germany

Dr. Sockel, Katja; University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus

Healthcare department

Italy

Dr. Lunghi, Monia; University Hospital "Maggiore della Carita" of Novara, Department of Oncology, Operating Unit of

Russia

Dr. Kosinova, Marina; State Autonomous Healthcare Institution of Kemerovo Region Kemerovo

Hematology

Regional Clinical Hospital named after S.V. Belyayev

Italy

Dr. Cavo, Michele; Polyclinic S. Orsola-Malpighi, Department of Hematology, Oncology and Laboratory Medicine,

Russia

Dr. Gritsaev, Sergey; FSI Russian Scientific Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusiology

Operative Unit of Hematology - Cavo

Russia

Dr. Dudina, Galina; State Budget Healthcare Institution of Moscow "Moscow Clinical Scientific

Italy

Dr. Ferrero, Dario; University Hospital San Giovanni Battista of Turin, Complex Structure of Hematology - U

Centre"

Italy

Dr. Liberati, Anna Marina; Hospital S. Maria of Terni, Department of Medicine and Medical Specialties, Complex

Russia

Dr. Volodicheva, Elena; State Healthcare Institution of Tula Reegion "Tula Regional Clinical Hospital"

University Structure of Oncohematology

Hungary

Dr. Rejtő, László; Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg Megyei Kórházak és Egyetemi Oktató Kórház, Jósa András

Italy

Dr. Rossi, Giuseppe; Civil Hospital of Brescia, Department of Clinical Oncology, Operative Unit of Hematology

Oktatókórház Hematológiai Osztály

Italy

Dr. Voso, Maria Teresa; Polyclinic Tor Vergata, Department of Medicine, Complex Operative Unit of Hematology

Estonia

Dr. Viigimaa, Iige; North Estonia Medical Centre

Italy

Dr. Niscola, Pasquale; Hospital S. Eugenio

Switzerland

Dr. Bonadies, Nicolas; University Hospital of Hematology and Hematology Central Laboratory (UKH-

Poland

Dr. Jedrzejczak, Wieslaw; MTZ Clinical Research Inc.

HZL)

Poland

Dr. Halka, Janusz; Oncology Center of Warmia and Mazury in Olsztyn, Teaching Department of

Australia

Dr. Harrup, Rosemary Anne; Royal Hobart Hospital (RHH), Department of Hematology and

Hematology

Oncology

Poland

Dr. Urbanowicz, Alina; Dr. Ludwik Rydygier Provinicial Hospital in Suwalki, Department of Clinical

Austria

Dr. Pfeilstoecker, Michael; Hanusch Hospital

Oncology and Hematology

* Represents sites that contributed patient samples used in this analysis

EHA May2020

Confidential

13

References

  • Athuluri-DivakarSK, Vasquez-Del Carpio R, Dutta K, et al. A small molecule RAS-mimetic disrupts RAS association with effector proteins to block signaling. Cell 2016;165:643-55
  • Haferlach T, et al. Landscape of genetic lesions in 944 patients with myelodysplastic syndromes. Leukemia 2014;28(2):241-247.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (2018). Controlled Study of Rigosertib Versus Physician's Choice of Treatment in MDS Patients After Failure of an HMA (INSPIRE). Clinical Trials.gov Identifier: NCT02562443. Retrieved from: https://clinicaltrials. gov/ct2/show/NCT02562443.
  • Lindsley et al. Prognostic Mutations in Myelodysplastic Syndrome afterStem-Cell Transplantation. NEJM 2017; 376:536-547. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1611604
  • Mufti, G. J., Best, S., Lea, N., Silverman, L. R., et al. (2014). Mutational Profile and Karyotypic Abnormalities of a Cohort of Clinical Trial Patients withHigher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Following Failure of Hypomethylating Agents (HMAs): Impact on Response to Rigosertib Therapy. Blood, 124(21),3258.

EHA May2020

Confidential

14

Disclaimer

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 20:47:02 UTC
