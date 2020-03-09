Log in
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ONCT)
Oncternal Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation, March 2020

03/09/2020 | 06:19pm EDT

TA RG E T I N G

C A N C E R

N e w S c i e n c e . N e w C a n c e r T h e r a p i e s . N e w H o p e .

Company Overview -- March 2020

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSThis presentation includes forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of §21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and § 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Forward looking statements, which generally include statements regarding goals, plans, intentions and expectations, are based upon current beliefs and assumptions of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncternal," or the "Company") and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected timing for achieving key milestones, including completing and announcing results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidates, and the anticipated market potential, duration of patent coverage, and ability to obtain and maintain favorable regulatory designations for the Company's product candidates and preclinical programs.

All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to: uncertainties associated with the clinical development and process for obtaining regulatory approval of Oncternal's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; inherent risks involved in the commercialization of any product, if approved; the risk that results seen in a case study of one patient likely will not predict the results seen in other patients in the clinical trial; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues, and as more patient data become available; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of developing and testing Oncternal's product candidates; and the risk that Oncternal may be unable to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance the development of its product candidates and preclinical programs.

Except as required by applicable law, Oncternal undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which the statements were made. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in reports filed with the SEC by Oncternal, including its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Cirmtuzumab, TK216 and Oncternal's CAR-T targeting ROR-1 are investigational product candidates or preclinical programs that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication.

ONCT Corporate PresentationMar-Mar20.2020

2

Corporate Highlights

THREE NOVEL ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES IN DEVELOPMENT

TK216: TARGETED ETS INHIBITOR

  • Deep and sustained response observed in Ewing sarcoma Phase 1
  • Additional opportunities in other cancers with ETS alterations

CIRMTUZUMAB: ROR1 INHIBITORY MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY

  • 50% interim complete response rate in MCL in Phase 1/2, higher than reported for ibrutinib alone
  • Sustained responses in CLL in Phase 1/2 and TNBC in Phase 1b
  • Additional opportunities in other ROR1 expressing cancers

ROR1CAR-T: PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WITH CIRM AND SHANGHAI PHARMA

  • Potential to improve onCAR-T efficacy and safety

MULTIPLE DATA CATALYSTS EXPECTED IN 2020

  • Clinical data updates expected in Ewing sarcoma, MCL, CLL and breast cancer
  • ROR1CAR-T expected to reach clinic in 4Q 2020 in China

EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

3

Robust Pipeline - Novel Product Candidates in Multiple Indications

Product Candidate

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Modality

Chronic Lymphocytic

Leukemia (CLL)

Cirmtuzumab

Mantle Cell

Lymphoma (MCL)

Breast Cancer

ROR1 mAb

Ewing Sarcoma

TK216

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

(AML)

ETS oncoprotein inhibitor

Prostate Cancer

Heme Cancers

ROR1 CAR-T

Solid Tumors

ROR1 CAR-T cell therapy

4

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

T K 2 1 6

Ta r g e t e d E T S

O n c o p r o t e i n I n h i b i t o r

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

5

TK216: First-in-Class Targeted ETS Oncoprotein Inhibitor

OPPORTUNITY

  • Fast-to-marketstrategy in Ewing sarcoma
    • Potentially Pediatric Voucher eligible
  • Significant market potential in other cancers with ETS alterations
    • AML, prostate cancer, DLBCL
  • Patent coverage through 2037

MECHANISM OF ACTION

  • Novel small molecule inhibitor of ETS family oncoproteins
    • Designed to prevent/disrupt formation oftranscriptionally-active protein complex
  • ETS transcription factors regulate many target genes implicated in cancer development and progression

DEVELOPMENT STATUS

  • Enrolling expansion cohort, Phase 1 clinical trial (n=18) in relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma
  • Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Status granted by FDA

ETS= E26 Transformation-Specific oncogene family

Erkizan NatureMed 2009

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

6

Unmet Medical Need

Relapsed / Refractory Ewing Sarcoma

  • Orphan disease, second most common pediatric bone tumor
    • U.S. incidence ~430 p.a.(1)
    • U.S. prevalence ~4,000(1)
  • Median age at diagnosis 15 years
  • No standardsecond-line treatment and poor prognosis
    • Metastatic EWS:5-year OS ~30%
    • Recurrent EWS:5-year OS ~10-15%
  • Nearly all Ewing sarcoma driven by translocations of ETS family oncogenes(EWS-FLI185-90%,EWS-ERG ~10%)
    • ETS transcription factors regulate many genes implicated in cancer development and progression

ETS = E26 Transformation-Specific oncogene family

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

(1) Incidence 1.3 per million, prevalence 12 per million - SEER data "ICD-0-3/WHO 2008 Ewing Tumor", accessed January 3, 2020; NCI Ewing Sarcoma Treatment (PDQ), accessed September 11, 2019; Company analysis

7

Patient Story: Sustained Clinical Response with TK216 in Patient with Extensively Treated Metastatic Relapsed / Refractory Ewing Sarcoma

  • 19-yearold male
  • Presented in 2015 with metastatic Ewing sarcoma involving his clavicle and lungs
  • Failed numerous treatments:
    • radiation
    • VDC/IE: vincristine, doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, ifosfamide, etoposide
    • irinotecan
    • temozolomide
    • bevacizumab
    • pazopanib
  • Enrolled in Phase 1 study of TK216 at MSKCC in 2019
  • Received TK216 in final, highestdose-finding dosage cohort (200 mg/m2/day TK216 for 14 days)
  • After two cycles ofsingle-agentTK216: resolution of all target pulmonary metastases
    • Treatment well tolerated, with minimal myelosuppression
  • Sustained response after 6 months of TK216
    • Vincristine added after 2nd cycle
  • Residualnon-target 7 mm lung lesion excised, leading to surgical complete remission
  • No evidence of disease at 10+ months on study

2 cycles single agent TK216

Target lesions resolved

Baseline

Meyers 2019 CTOS

8

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

MSKCC = Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Phase 1 of TK216 in Patients with Relapsed / Refractory Ewing Sarcoma

Phase 2 Dose Selected and Now Enrolling Expansion Cohort

Interim data presented at Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 20191:

  • 3+3 dose and schedule escalation cohorts
    • 32 patients with relapsed, refractory Ewing sarcoma
    • Average of 4 prior therapies
    • Phase 2 dose selected: 200 mg/m2/day TK216 for 14 days
  • Safety: generally well-tolerated, with dose limiting toxicity of manageable myelosuppression and no obvious off-target toxicity
  • PK: drug plasma levels met or exceeded those associated with anti-cancer activity in preclinical models
  • Activity: Phase 2 dose demonstrated early evidence of activity
    • Of 3 evaluable patients: 1 surgical CR (deep PR onsingle-agent TK216), 1 SD, 1 PD
  • Expansion cohort opened in December 2019
    • 18 patients will be treated using Phase 2 dosing regimen

1 - Meyers MSKCC, 2019 CTOS Tokyo

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

9

Additional Opportunities for TK216 in Cancers with ETS Alterations

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

  • ETS family proteins overexpressed in ~30% AML cases
  • ETS expression is associated with shorter OS

Fu 2017 JTranslMed

  • Sensitivity of AML cell lines to TK216 was proportional to level of ETS overexpression
  • ETS inhibition prolonged survival inEWS-FLI1 transgenic AML model

p=0.0003

Prostate Cancer

  • 55% of men with advanced prostate cancer carry ETS family gene fusionTMPRSS2-ERG associated with androgen resistance and poor clinical outcomes
  • ETS inhibition demonstrated anti- tumor activity in human prostate cancer xenograft model

ETS Fusion (LNCaP)

Diffuse Large B Cell

Lymphoma (DLBCL)

  • ETS proteins overexpressed in DLBCL
  • ETS family member genes are essential for activatedB-cell-like (ABC) DLBCL and germinal center B-cell type (GCB) DLBCL
  • ETS inhibition demonstrated anti- tumor activity in xenograft models
  • Synergy with lenalidomide and venetoclax shown in preclinical model

Control

ETS inhibitor

Minas 2015 Oncotarget

Rahim 2014 PLoS One

Spriano 2019 CCR

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

10

TK216 - Data Anticipated in 2020

Phase 1 in Ewing sarcoma: expansion cohort data

2H 2020

  • Expect to enroll7-12 additional patients by mid-2020

IND-enabling data in additional ETS-driventumors

2H 2020

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

11

C I R M T U Z U M A B

R O R 1 m o n o c l o n a l a n t i b o d y

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

12

Cirmtuzumab: First-in-class ROR1 Monoclonal Antibody

OPPORTUNITY

  • Potential in multiple hematologic and solid cancers
  • Supported by ~$14Mnon-dilutive CIRM grant
  • Patent coverage through 2033

MECHANISM OF ACTION

  • High-affinityhumanized ROR1 monoclonal antibody
  • Inhibits Wnt5a stimulated ROR1 signaling
    • Decreased proliferation, invasion, metastasis, stemness
  • Preclinical synergy observed with ibrutinib or paclitaxel

DEVELOPMENT STATUS

  • Well-toleratedand active in completed CLL Phase 1
  • Phase 1b enrolled in CLL in combination with ibrutinib
  • Randomized Phase 2 enrolling in CLL in combination with ibrutinib
  • Phase 1b enrolling in MCL in combination with ibrutinib
  • Phase 1b enrolling inHER2-negative breast cancer

ROR1= Receptor tyrosine kinase-likeOrphan Receptor 1 CIRM= California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

13

Unmet Medical Need:

Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Unmet Medical Need

Cirmtuzumab + BTKi Target Product Profile

  • While ibrutinib alone is active in CLL and MCL, patients are not cured and must continue treatment until intolerance or resistance develops:
    • CLL ibrutinib CR rate < 10%(1)
    • MCL ibrutinib CR rate ~25%(2)
  • US incidence(3)
    • CLL ~20,000 p.a.
    • MCL ~4,200 p.a.
  • Average age at diagnosis
    • CLL: 71(4)
    • MCL:mid-60s(3)
      1. O'Brien 2018 Blood; CR rate at 12 months of therapy
      2. Wang 2015 Blood
      3. seer.cancer.gov, Dec. 2019; Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
      4. cancer.net, Dec. 2019
      5. AbbVie Form10-K Feb. 2020

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

  • Potential differentiation in CLL and MCL: achieve deeper and more durable responses than BTKi alone, with better tolerability or minimal added toxicity
  • Becomestandard-of-care combination therapy for patients with CLL and MCL, particularly for patients who are older and/or have significant co-morbidities
    • Certain other combination therapies are associated with significant toxicities

Ibrutinib U.S. Sales ($M)(5)

5000

3,830

4000

2,968

3000

1,580

2,144

2000

659

1000

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

BTKi = Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor

14

Phase 1/2 Study of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in Patients with CLL and MCL

CHRONIC

MANTLE CELL

LYMPHOCYTIC

LYMPHOMA

LEUKEMIA (CLL)

(MCL)

CIRLL Study:

  • Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib targeting ROR1 for Leukemia and Lymphoma
  • Data will determine whether to seek regulatory approval through accelerated approval pathway

PART 1 (in CLL & MCL)

DOSE-FINDING COHORT

  • Cirmtuzumab at 2/4/8 & 16 mg/kg and 300 & 600 mg per dose
  • Ibrutinib added after one month (420 mg CLL, 560 mg MCL qd po)

STUDY DESIGN

PART 2 (in CLL & MCL)

DOSE-EXPANSION

COHORT

  • Confirm Recommended Dosing Regimen (RDR) of cirmtuzumab (600 mg) + ibrutinib at approved dose (420 mg CLL, 560 mg MCL)

PART 3 (in CLL)

RANDOMIZED EFFICACY

  • Cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib vs ibrutinib
  • Primary endpoint: Complete Response rate

Enrolled

CLL enrolled

Enrolling

MCL enrolling

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

Choi 2019 ASH

15

CIRLL Trial Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib: MCL Interim Data

  • 12 evaluable Part 1 patients with relapsed/refractory MCL
    • Median 2 prior therapies
      • 10 of 12 patients with ≥2 prior therapies
      • Auto-SCT(n=4), allo-SCT (n=1), CAR-T (n=1), ibrutinib (n=4)
  • Medianfollow-up 6.4 months
  • Efficacy: 6 CR* (50%), 4 PR (33%), 2 SD (17%)
    • Best ORR 83% (10 of 12)
    • Clinical Benefit (CR, PR or SD) seen in 100% of subjects
    • Majority of CRs achieved within3-4 months on cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib
  • Adverse events typical for ibrutinib alone
    • No dose limiting toxicities or discontinuations due to cirmtuzumab
    • No Grade 3 or higher common adverse events attributed to cirmtuzumab alone

*One patient with CMR: Complete Metabolic Response by PET scan (Cheson2014), BM pending

Source: Choi 2019 ASH & Company

16

data as of March 6, 2020

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

CIRLL Trial: Interim MCL Part 1 Data

Complete Responses in Heavily Pretreated Patients

Tumor Regression:

Maximal Change in SPD From Baseline

Cirm

Resp to

# Prior

Dose

Cirm

Tx

(mg/kg)

CR

2a.

16

CR

2a.

8

PR

2a.

4

SD

2

8

CMR#

2b.

2

PR

4b.

16

PR

1

8

SD

2

16

CR

4c.

4

CR

1

2

PR

3

4

CR

5d.

2

Best Tumor Response Over Time

ORR = 83%, CR Rate 50%

  • SD Patients: 1 unconfirmed SD, 1 progressed after unconfirmed PR
  • Change in tumor size (SPD: Sum of the Products of the Diameters)

CR#Complete metabolic response (CMR) by PET scan (Cheson2014), BM biopsy pending

Simon Rule Haematologica 2019: ORR 67% and CR rate 23% for ibrutinib in MCL with >1 prior lines of therapy in a pooled analysis across three third-party clinical studies

  1. Prior ibrutinib/ritux,R-HyperCVAD
  2. Prior chemo,auto-stem cell transplant (SCT)
  3. Prior chemo,auto-SCT,CAR-T
  4. Prior chemo,auto-SCT,allo-SCT

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

Source: Company data as of March 6, 2020

17

Patient Story: Durable Complete Response in Patient with Relapsed Mantle Cell Lymphoma in Clinical Trial of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib

  • 67-yearold male
  • Diagnosed with MCL in 2009
  • Previously received and failed 5 treatment regimens including chemotherapy, biologics, autologous stem cell transplant, and allogeneic stem cell transplant before enrolling onto this study
  • 9x7 cm mediastinal / chest wall lesion

Baseline

  • Rapid clinical response with confirmed CR after 3 months cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib
  • CR confirmed and durable at 20+ months on study

Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib

After 3 months

Complete Response

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

Choi, 2019 ASCO and Company update

18

January 29, 2020

CIRLL Trial Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib: CLL Interim Data

  • 34 evaluable patients (22 relapsed/refractory, 12 treatment naïve)
    • Median 2 prior therapies for r/r patients
    • 79% of patients high risk based on del(17p), del(11q), unmutated IGHV
  • Medianfollow-up 9.9 months
  • Efficacy: 1 CR (3%), 29 PR (85%), 4 SD (12%)
    • Best ORR 88% (30 of 34)
    • Clinical Benefit (CR, PR or SD) seen in 100% of subjects
    • Additional 3 clinical complete responses (confirmatory bone marrow biopsies pending)
    • No progressive disease observed on study (PFS=100%)
  • Adverse events typical for ibrutinib alone
    • No dose limiting toxicities or discontinuations due to cirmtuzumab
    • No Grade 3 or higher common adverse events attributed to cirmtuzumab alone
    • Neutropenia 13% (Grade3-4: 8.7%) across CLL and MCL cohorts
      • Neutropenia50-60% (Grade 3-4: 25%) in Imbruvica Prescribing Information

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

Source: Choi 2019 ASH & Company

19

update as of January 29, 2020

CIRLL Trial: Interim Part 1&2 CLL Results 100% PFS and Reduced Lymphocytosis

Progression-Free Survival 100%

Months

Note: 1 patient died of complications of acute cholecystitis off study without evidence of CLL progression

Source: Company data as of January 29, 2020

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

Reduced lymphocytosis compared

to historical ibrutinib data

ALC = Absolute Lymphocyte Count

Source: Choi, 2019 ASH (data cutoff early November 2019)

20

CIRLL Trial: Interim CLL Part 1&2 Data

Tumor Regression:

Best Tumor Response Over Time

Maximal Change in SPD From Baseline

ORR = 88%

% Tumor Regression

SPD = Sum of the Products of the Diameters of measurable disease

  • HR = known high risk factors: unmutated IgVH, del 17p/ TP53, and/or deletion 11q
  • Sustained CR for 6+ months on no CLL therapy

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

Source: Company data as of January 29, 2020

21

Strong Rationale for Treating TN Breast Cancer with Cirmtuzumab

ROR1 Expressed on Multiple

Solid and Liquid Tumors

MCL

95%

CLL

95%

Uterus

96%

Lymphoma

90%

Prostate

90%

Skin

89%

Pancreatic

83%

Adrenal

83%

Lung

77%

Breast

75%

Testicular

73%

Colon

57%

Ovarian

54%

Zhang 2012 AJP

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

Wnt5a activation of tumor ROR1 is associated with a primitive, stem-like phenotype (Choi, Cell Stem Cell 2018)

High ROR1 expression in the breast cancer primary tumor is associated with a poor long- term prognosis (Cui CaRes 2013)

Cirmtuzumab and paclitaxel are at least additive against TNBC PDX growth, and eliminate tumor forming cells (Zhang PNAS 2019)

ROR1 knockout (L) or Cirmtuzumab (R) inhibit

breast cancer xenograft metastases (Li Nature

22

Cell Bio 2017, Zhang PNAS 2019)

HER2-negative Breast Cancer: Interim Phase 1 Data Cirmtuzumab + Paclitaxel Presented at SABCS 2019: ORR 57%

% Tumor Volume Reduction by Week of

Best Tumor Volume Response by Patient

Therapy

ORR = 57% (4/7)

HER2-negative breast cancer

SABCS 2019 presentation of interim data

Shatsky 2019 SABCS

(data cutoff November 27, 2019)

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

Historical reported weekly paclitaxel ORR ~30%(1)

  1. Weekly paclitaxel ORR: 21% - Miller 2007 NEJM,32-42% - Seidman 2008 JCO, 32% - Kim 2017 Lancet Oncol , 29% - Schmid 2019 JCO. Disclaimer: Results not based on head-to-head clinical studies. The results from historical trials not directly comparable and do not imply a clinical benefit of cirmtuzumab + paclitaxel over paclitaxel alone.
  • Investigator sponsored trial at UC San Diego, Barbara Parker & Rebecca Shatsky
  • Patients with HER2 negative, metastatic orlocally-advanced unresectable breast cancer
  • 600 mg cirmtuzumab monthly + 80 mg/m2paclitaxel weekly
  • No DLTs or discontinuations
  • Adverse events consistent with paclitaxel profile
  • PK consistent withhalf-life of 30 days

23

Cirmtuzumab - Data Anticipated in 2020

Phase 1b additional data in MCL

Mid-2020

  • Follow-upfor 15+ patients in Parts 1&2

Phase 1/2 additional data in CLL

Mid-2020

  • 12-monthfollow-up for 34 patients in Parts 1&2

Phase 1b additional data in HER2-negativebreast cancer

2H 2020

IND-enablingdata inadditional indications

Mid-2020

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

24

C A R - T Pro g ra m

Ta r g e t i n g R O R 1

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

25

CAR-T Targeting ROR1 Designed to Avoid Two Common CAR-T Challenges

Unmet Need: Emerging CAR-T Issues

Treatment failures

  • Increasing number of patient relapses followingCAR-T therapy, frequently due to mutations or loss of the target antigen tumor (e.g. CD19), evading CAR-T efficacy

Safety concerns

  • PersistentCAR-T safety issues including deaths potentially related to activation by normal cells expressing the target antigen

Potential ROR-1CAR-T Advantages

Advantages to Targeting ROR1

Potential for fewer antigen negative relapses

  • ROR1 expression associated with aggressive tumor phenotype
  • ROR1 mutation or antigen loss might render cancer cells less aggressive and susceptible to chemotherapy

Potential safety advantages

  • Cirmtuzumab did not bind to normal human tissues in GLP tissuecross-reactivity studies
  • No serious adverse events related tocirmtuzumab-only reported in clinical studies

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

26

ROR1 CAR-T Cells Showed Potent Anti-tumor Activity in CLL model

Bioluminescence imaging of mice inoculated with MEC1-ROR1 cells and with ROR1 CAR T-cells.Animals treated withCAR-Tcells had reduced disease burden compared to controls.

Prussak 2020 ASCO SITC

Bioluminescence imaging of MEC1-ROR1 cells following treatment with ROR1 CAR-T cells. Mice treated with 3e6CAR-Treduced the leukemic burden to background levels by day 30 and controlled disease for remainder of study. Animals in the control groups (untreated, ATC or lower 1e6 dose) had to be sacrificed on day 20.

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

27

ROR1 CAR-T: Program Overview

DEVELOPMENT STATUS

  • Preclinical data in hematologic and solid tumor models
  • Utilizing cirmtuzumab scFv as targeting component
  • Ongoing process optimization andscale-up
  • UCSD collaboration withnon-dilutive financing from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)
  • Shanghai Pharma collaboration, which covers certain manufacturing and clinical development costs

OPPORTUNITY

  • Selective targeting strategy applicable to multiple tumors with ROR1 expression
  • Target initial humanproof-of-concept in hematological cancers, then expansion into solid tumors

Cirmtuzumab

ROR1

Tumor

Cirmtuzumab

scFv

CAR-T targeting ROR1

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

28

BU S IN ES S

& F IN AN C IAL S

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

29

Financial Information

Ticker

ONCT (Nasdaq)

Cash & Cash Equivalents @ 9-30-19

$23.1M

Cash Runway into 3Q 2020

Debt

$0

Capitalization:

Common Shares Outstanding

15.4M

Options

2.5M

Warrants

0.8M

Fully Diluted

18.7M

Non-Dilutive Support

CIRM Grant for CIRLL Study

~$14M

Ibrutinib CTM for CIRLL Study

Expanded Supply Agreement

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

30

Anticipated Pipeline Milestones in 2020

TK216

Phase 1 in Ewing sarcoma: expansion cohort data

2H 2020

  • Expect7-12 additional patients enrolled by mid-2020

IND-enabling data in additional ETS-driventumors

2H 2020

Cirmtuzumab

Phase 1b additional data in MCL

Mid-2020

Follow-up for 15+ patients in Parts 1&2

Phase 1/2 additional data in CLL

Mid-2020

12-monthfollow-up for 34 patients in Parts 1&2

Phase 1b additional data in HER2-negativebreast cancer

2H 2020

IND-enablingdata inadditional indications

Mid-2020

ROR1CAR-Tfirst-in-human dosing in China

4Q 2020

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

31

Experienced Team

James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD

Richard Vincent

Igor Bilinsky, PhD

Frank Hsu, MD

Gunnar Kaufmann, PhD

Hazel Aker

Raj Krishnan PhD

CEO, Founder, Director

CFO

CBO

CMO

CSO

General Counsel

SVP, Manufacturing

David Hale

Michael Carter, MD, Ch.B., F.R.C.P.

Daniel Kisner, MD

Bill LaRue

Xin Nakanishi, PhD

Charles Theuer, MD, PhD

Robert Wills, PhD

Co-founder, Board Chairman

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

32

Corporate Highlights

THREE NOVEL ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES IN DEVELOPMENT

TK216: TARGETED ETS INHIBITOR

  • Deep and sustained response observed in Ewing sarcoma Phase 1
  • Additional opportunities in other cancers with ETS alterations

CIRMTUZUMAB: ROR1 INHIBITORY MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY

  • 50% interim complete response rate in MCL in Phase 1/2, higher than reported for ibrutinib alone
  • Sustained responses in CLL in Phase 1/2 and TNBC in Phase 1b
  • Additional opportunities in other ROR1 expressing cancers

ROR1CAR-T: PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WITH CIRM AND SHANGHAI PHARMA

  • Potential to improve onCAR-T efficacy and safety

MULTIPLE DATA CATALYSTS EXPECTED IN 2020

  • Clinical data updates expected in Ewing sarcoma, MCL, CLL and breast cancer
  • ROR1CAR-T expected to reach clinic in 4Q 2020 in China

EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020

33

Disclaimer

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 22:18:02 UTC
