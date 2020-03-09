Oncternal Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation, March 2020 0 03/09/2020 | 06:19pm EDT Send by mail :

TA RG E T I N G C A N C E R N e w S c i e n c e . N e w C a n c e r T h e r a p i e s . N e w H o p e . Company Overview -- March 2020 ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSThis presentation includes forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of §21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and § 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Forward looking statements, which generally include statements regarding goals, plans, intentions and expectations, are based upon current beliefs and assumptions of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncternal," or the "Company") and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected timing for achieving key milestones, including completing and announcing results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidates, and the anticipated market potential, duration of patent coverage, and ability to obtain and maintain favorable regulatory designations for the Company's product candidates and preclinical programs. All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to: uncertainties associated with the clinical development and process for obtaining regulatory approval of Oncternal's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; inherent risks involved in the commercialization of any product, if approved; the risk that results seen in a case study of one patient likely will not predict the results seen in other patients in the clinical trial; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues, and as more patient data become available; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of developing and testing Oncternal's product candidates; and the risk that Oncternal may be unable to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance the development of its product candidates and preclinical programs. Except as required by applicable law, Oncternal undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which the statements were made. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in reports filed with the SEC by Oncternal, including its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Cirmtuzumab, TK216 and Oncternal's CAR-T targeting ROR-1 are investigational product candidates or preclinical programs that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication. ONCT Corporate PresentationMar-Mar20.2020 2 Corporate Highlights THREE NOVEL ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES IN DEVELOPMENT TK216: TARGETED ETS INHIBITOR Deep and sustained response observed in Ewing sarcoma Phase 1

Additional opportunities in other cancers with ETS alterations CIRMTUZUMAB: ROR1 INHIBITORY MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY 50% interim complete response rate in MCL in Phase 1/2, higher than reported for ibrutinib alone

Sustained responses in CLL in Phase 1/2 and TNBC in Phase 1b

Additional opportunities in other ROR1 expressing cancers ROR1CAR-T: PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WITH CIRM AND SHANGHAI PHARMA Potential to improve on CAR-T efficacy and safety MULTIPLE DATA CATALYSTS EXPECTED IN 2020 Clinical data updates expected in Ewing sarcoma, MCL, CLL and breast cancer

ROR1 CAR-T expected to reach clinic in 4Q 2020 in China EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 3 Robust Pipeline - Novel Product Candidates in Multiple Indications Product Candidate Indication Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Modality Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Cirmtuzumab Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) Breast Cancer ROR1 mAb Ewing Sarcoma TK216 Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) ETS oncoprotein inhibitor Prostate Cancer Heme Cancers ROR1 CAR-T Solid Tumors ROR1 CAR-T cell therapy 4 ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 T K 2 1 6 Ta r g e t e d E T S O n c o p r o t e i n I n h i b i t o r ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 5 TK216: First-in-Class Targeted ETS Oncoprotein Inhibitor OPPORTUNITY Fast-to-market strategy in Ewing sarcoma

strategy in Ewing sarcoma Potentially Pediatric Voucher eligible

Significant market potential in other cancers with ETS alterations

AML, prostate cancer, DLBCL

Patent coverage through 2037 MECHANISM OF ACTION Novel small molecule inhibitor of ETS family oncoproteins

Designed to prevent/disrupt formation of transcriptionally-active protein complex

ETS transcription factors regulate many target genes implicated in cancer development and progression DEVELOPMENT STATUS Enrolling expansion cohort, Phase 1 clinical trial (n=18) in relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma

Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Status granted by FDA ETS= E26 Transformation-Specific oncogene family Erkizan NatureMed 2009 ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 6 Unmet Medical Need Relapsed / Refractory Ewing Sarcoma Orphan disease, second most common pediatric bone tumor

U.S. incidence ~430 p.a. (1) U.S. prevalence ~4,000 (1)

Median age at diagnosis 15 years

No standard second-line treatment and poor prognosis

second-line treatment and poor prognosis Metastatic EWS: 5-year OS ~30% Recurrent EWS: 5-year OS ~10-15%

Nearly all Ewing sarcoma driven by translocations of ETS family oncogenes (EWS-FLI185-90%,EWS-ERG ~10%)

(EWS-FLI185-90%,EWS-ERG ~10%) ETS transcription factors regulate many genes implicated in cancer development and progression

ETS = E26 Transformation-Specific oncogene family ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 (1) Incidence 1.3 per million, prevalence 12 per million - SEER data "ICD-0-3/WHO 2008 Ewing Tumor", accessed January 3, 2020; NCI Ewing Sarcoma Treatment (PDQ), accessed September 11, 2019; Company analysis 7 Patient Story: Sustained Clinical Response with TK216 in Patient with Extensively Treated Metastatic Relapsed / Refractory Ewing Sarcoma 19-year old male

old male Presented in 2015 with metastatic Ewing sarcoma involving his clavicle and lungs

Failed numerous treatments:

radiation VDC/IE: vincristine, doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, ifosfamide, etoposide irinotecan temozolomide bevacizumab pazopanib

Enrolled in Phase 1 study of TK216 at MSKCC in 2019

Received TK216 in final, highest dose-finding dosage cohort (200 mg/m 2 /day TK216 for 14 days)

dose-finding dosage cohort (200 mg/m /day TK216 for 14 days) After two cycles of single-agent TK216: resolution of all target pulmonary metastases

TK216: resolution of all target pulmonary metastases Treatment well tolerated, with minimal myelosuppression

Sustained response after 6 months of TK216

Vincristine added after 2nd cycle

Residual non-target 7 mm lung lesion excised, leading to surgical complete remission No evidence of disease at 10+ months on study 2 cycles single agent TK216 Target lesions resolved Baseline Meyers 2019 CTOS 8 ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 MSKCC = Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Phase 1 of TK216 in Patients with Relapsed / Refractory Ewing Sarcoma Phase 2 Dose Selected and Now Enrolling Expansion Cohort Interim data presented at Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 20191: 3+3 dose and schedule escalation cohorts

32 patients with relapsed, refractory Ewing sarcoma Average of 4 prior therapies Phase 2 dose selected: 200 mg/m 2 /day TK216 for 14 days

Safety : generally well-tolerated, with dose limiting toxicity of manageable myelosuppression and no obvious off-target toxicity

: generally well-tolerated, with dose limiting toxicity of manageable myelosuppression and no obvious off-target toxicity PK : drug plasma levels met or exceeded those associated with anti-cancer activity in preclinical models

: drug plasma levels met or exceeded those associated with anti-cancer activity in preclinical models Activity : Phase 2 dose demonstrated early evidence of activity

: Phase 2 dose demonstrated early evidence of activity Of 3 evaluable patients: 1 surgical CR (deep PR on single-agent TK216), 1 SD, 1 PD

Expansion cohort opened in December 2019

18 patients will be treated using Phase 2 dosing regimen

1 - Meyers MSKCC, 2019 CTOS Tokyo ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 9 Additional Opportunities for TK216 in Cancers with ETS Alterations Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) ETS family proteins overexpressed in ~30% AML cases

ETS expression is associated with shorter OS Fu 2017 JTranslMed Sensitivity of AML cell lines to TK216 was proportional to level of ETS overexpression

ETS inhibition prolonged survival in EWS-FLI1 transgenic AML model p=0.0003 Prostate Cancer 55% of men with advanced prostate cancer carry ETS family gene fusion TMPRSS2-ERG associated with androgen resistance and poor clinical outcomes

TMPRSS2-ERG associated with androgen resistance and poor clinical outcomes ETS inhibition demonstrated anti- tumor activity in human prostate cancer xenograft model ETS Fusion (LNCaP) Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) ETS proteins overexpressed in DLBCL

ETS family member genes are essential for activated B-cell-like (ABC) DLBCL and germinal center B-cell type (GCB) DLBCL

B-cell-like (ABC) DLBCL and germinal center B-cell type (GCB) DLBCL ETS inhibition demonstrated anti- tumor activity in xenograft models

Synergy with lenalidomide and venetoclax shown in preclinical model Control ETS inhibitor Minas 2015 Oncotarget Rahim 2014 PLoS One Spriano 2019 CCR ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 10 TK216 - Data Anticipated in 2020 •Phase 1 in Ewing sarcoma: expansion cohort data 2H 2020 Expect to enroll 7-12 additional patients by mid-2020 •IND-enabling data in additional ETS-driventumors 2H 2020 ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 11 C I R M T U Z U M A B R O R 1 m o n o c l o n a l a n t i b o d y ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 12 Cirmtuzumab: First-in-class ROR1 Monoclonal Antibody OPPORTUNITY Potential in multiple hematologic and solid cancers

Supported by ~$14M non-dilutive CIRM grant

non-dilutive CIRM grant Patent coverage through 2033 MECHANISM OF ACTION High-affinity humanized ROR1 monoclonal antibody

humanized ROR1 monoclonal antibody Inhibits Wnt5a stimulated ROR1 signaling

Decreased proliferation, invasion, metastasis, stemness

Preclinical synergy observed with ibrutinib or paclitaxel DEVELOPMENT STATUS Well-tolerated and active in completed CLL Phase 1

and active in completed CLL Phase 1 Phase 1b enrolled in CLL in combination with ibrutinib

Randomized Phase 2 enrolling in CLL in combination with ibrutinib

Phase 1b enrolling in MCL in combination with ibrutinib

Phase 1b enrolling in HER2-negative breast cancer ROR1= Receptor tyrosine kinase-likeOrphan Receptor 1 CIRM= California Institute for Regenerative Medicine ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 13 Unmet Medical Need: Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Unmet Medical Need Cirmtuzumab + BTKi Target Product Profile While ibrutinib alone is active in CLL and MCL, patients are not cured and must continue treatment until intolerance or resistance develops:

CLL ibrutinib CR rate < 10% (1) MCL ibrutinib CR rate ~25% (2)

US incidence (3)

CLL ~20,000 p.a. MCL ~4,200 p.a.

Average age at diagnosis

CLL: 71 (4) MCL: mid-60s (3) O'Brien 2018 Blood; CR rate at 12 months of therapy Wang 2015 Blood seer.cancer.gov, Dec. 2019; Leukemia and Lymphoma Society cancer.net, Dec. 2019 AbbVie Form 10-K Feb. 2020

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 Potential differentiation in CLL and MCL: achieve deeper and more durable responses than BTKi alone, with better tolerability or minimal added toxicity

Become standard-of-care combination therapy for patients with CLL and MCL, particularly for patients who are older and/or have significant co-morbidities

standard-of-care combination therapy for patients with CLL and MCL, particularly for patients who are older and/or have significant co-morbidities Certain other combination therapies are associated with significant toxicities

Ibrutinib U.S. Sales ($M)(5) 5000 3,830 4000 2,968 3000 1,580 2,144 2000 659 1000 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 BTKi = Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor 14 Phase 1/2 Study of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in Patients with CLL and MCL CHRONIC MANTLE CELL LYMPHOCYTIC LYMPHOMA LEUKEMIA (CLL) (MCL) CIRLL Study: C irmtuzumab and I brutinib targeting R OR1 for L eukemia and L ymphoma

irmtuzumab and brutinib targeting OR1 for eukemia and ymphoma Data will determine whether to seek regulatory approval through accelerated approval pathway PART 1 (in CLL & MCL) DOSE-FINDING COHORT Cirmtuzumab at 2/4/8 & 16 mg/kg and 300 & 600 mg per dose

Ibrutinib added after one month (420 mg CLL, 560 mg MCL qd po) STUDY DESIGN PART 2 (in CLL & MCL) DOSE-EXPANSION COHORT Confirm Recommended Dosing Regimen (RDR) of cirmtuzumab (600 mg) + ibrutinib at approved dose (420 mg CLL, 560 mg MCL) PART 3 (in CLL) RANDOMIZED EFFICACY Cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib vs ibrutinib

Primary endpoint: Complete Response rate Enrolled CLL enrolled Enrolling MCL enrolling ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 Choi 2019 ASH 15 CIRLL Trial Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib: MCL Interim Data 12 evaluable Part 1 patients with relapsed/refractory MCL

Median 2 prior therapies 10 of 12 patients with ≥2 prior therapies Auto-SCT (n=4), allo-SCT (n=1), CAR-T (n=1), ibrutinib (n=4)

Median follow-up 6.4 months

follow-up 6.4 months Efficacy: 6 CR* ( 50% ), 4 PR (33%), 2 SD (17%)

), 4 PR (33%), 2 SD (17%) Best ORR 83% (10 of 12) Clinical Benefit (CR, PR or SD) seen in 100% of subjects Majority of CRs achieved within 3-4 months on cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib

Adverse events typical for ibrutinib alone

No dose limiting toxicities or discontinuations due to cirmtuzumab No Grade 3 or higher common adverse events attributed to cirmtuzumab alone

*One patient with CMR: Complete Metabolic Response by PET scan (Cheson2014), BM pending Source: Choi 2019 ASH & Company 16 data as of March 6, 2020 ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 CIRLL Trial: Interim MCL Part 1 Data Complete Responses in Heavily Pretreated Patients Tumor Regression: Maximal Change in SPD From Baseline Cirm Resp to # Prior Dose Cirm Tx (mg/kg) CR 2a. 16 CR 2a. 8 PR 2a. 4 SD 2 8 CMR# 2b. 2 PR 4b. 16 PR 1 8 SD 2 16 CR 4c. 4 CR 1 2 PR 3 4 CR 5d. 2 Best Tumor Response Over Time ORR = 83%, CR Rate 50% SD Patients: 1 unconfirmed SD, 1 progressed after unconfirmed PR

Change in tumor size (SPD: Sum of the Products of the Diameters) CR#Complete metabolic response (CMR) by PET scan (Cheson2014), BM biopsy pending Simon Rule Haematologica 2019: ORR 67% and CR rate 23% for ibrutinib in MCL with >1 prior lines of therapy in a pooled analysis across three third-party clinical studies Prior ibrutinib/ritux, R-HyperCVAD Prior chemo, auto-stem cell transplant (SCT) Prior chemo, auto-SCT,CAR-T Prior chemo, auto-SCT,allo-SCT ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 Source: Company data as of March 6, 2020 17 Patient Story: Durable Complete Response in Patient with Relapsed Mantle Cell Lymphoma in Clinical Trial of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib 67-year old male

old male Diagnosed with MCL in 2009

Previously received and failed 5 treatment regimens including chemotherapy, biologics, autologous stem cell transplant, and allogeneic stem cell transplant before enrolling onto this study

9x7 cm mediastinal / chest wall lesion Baseline Rapid clinical response with confirmed CR after 3 months cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib

CR confirmed and durable at 20+ months on study Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib After 3 months Complete Response ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 Choi, 2019 ASCO and Company update 18 January 29, 2020 CIRLL Trial Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib: CLL Interim Data 34 evaluable patients (22 relapsed/refractory, 12 treatment naïve)

Median 2 prior therapies for r/r patients 79% of patients high risk based on del(17p), del(11q), unmutated IGHV

Median follow-up 9.9 months

follow-up 9.9 months Efficacy: 1 CR (3%), 29 PR (85%), 4 SD (12%)

Best ORR 88% (30 of 34) Clinical Benefit (CR, PR or SD) seen in 100% of subjects Additional 3 clinical complete responses (confirmatory bone marrow biopsies pending) No progressive disease observed on study (PFS=100%)

Adverse events typical for ibrutinib alone

No dose limiting toxicities or discontinuations due to cirmtuzumab No Grade 3 or higher common adverse events attributed to cirmtuzumab alone Neutropenia 13% (Grade 3-4: 8.7%) across CLL and MCL cohorts Neutropenia 50-60% (Grade 3-4: 25%) in Imbruvica Prescribing Information

ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 Source: Choi 2019 ASH & Company 19 update as of January 29, 2020 CIRLL Trial: Interim Part 1&2 CLL Results 100% PFS and Reduced Lymphocytosis Progression-Free Survival 100% Months Note: 1 patient died of complications of acute cholecystitis off study without evidence of CLL progression Source: Company data as of January 29, 2020 ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 Reduced lymphocytosis compared to historical ibrutinib data ALC = Absolute Lymphocyte Count Source: Choi, 2019 ASH (data cutoff early November 2019) 20 CIRLL Trial: Interim CLL Part 1&2 Data Tumor Regression: Best Tumor Response Over Time Maximal Change in SPD From Baseline ORR = 88% % Tumor Regression SPD = Sum of the Products of the Diameters of measurable disease HR = known high risk factors: unmutated IgVH, del 17p/ TP53, and/or deletion 11q

Sustained CR for 6+ months on no CLL therapy ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 Source: Company data as of January 29, 2020 21 Strong Rationale for Treating TN Breast Cancer with Cirmtuzumab ROR1 Expressed on Multiple Solid and Liquid Tumors MCL 95% CLL 95% Uterus 96% Lymphoma 90% Prostate 90% Skin 89% Pancreatic 83% Adrenal 83% Lung 77% Breast 75% Testicular 73% Colon 57% Ovarian 54% Zhang 2012 AJP ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 Wnt5a activation of tumor ROR1 is associated with a primitive, stem-like phenotype (Choi, Cell Stem Cell 2018) High ROR1 expression in the breast cancer primary tumor is associated with a poor long- term prognosis (Cui CaRes 2013) Cirmtuzumab and paclitaxel are at least additive against TNBC PDX growth, and eliminate tumor forming cells (Zhang PNAS 2019) ROR1 knockout (L) or Cirmtuzumab (R) inhibit breast cancer xenograft metastases (Li Nature 22 Cell Bio 2017, Zhang PNAS 2019) HER2-negative Breast Cancer: Interim Phase 1 Data Cirmtuzumab + Paclitaxel Presented at SABCS 2019: ORR 57% % Tumor Volume Reduction by Week of Best Tumor Volume Response by Patient Therapy ORR = 57% (4/7) HER2-negative breast cancer SABCS 2019 presentation of interim data Shatsky 2019 SABCS (data cutoff November 27, 2019) ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 Historical reported weekly paclitaxel ORR ~30%(1) Weekly paclitaxel ORR: 21% - Miller 2007 NEJM, 32-42% - Seidman 2008 JCO, 32% - Kim 2017 Lancet Oncol , 29% - Schmid 2019 JCO. Disclaimer: Results not based on head-to-head clinical studies. The results from historical trials not directly comparable and do not imply a clinical benefit of cirmtuzumab + paclitaxel over paclitaxel alone. Investigator sponsored trial at UC San Diego, Barbara Parker & Rebecca Shatsky

Patients with HER2 negative, metastatic or locally-advanced unresectable breast cancer

locally-advanced unresectable breast cancer 600 mg cirmtuzumab monthly + 80 mg/m 2 paclitaxel weekly

paclitaxel weekly No DLTs or discontinuations

Adverse events consistent with paclitaxel profile

PK consistent with half-life of 30 days 23 Cirmtuzumab - Data Anticipated in 2020 •Phase 1b additional data in MCL Mid-2020 Follow-up for 15+ patients in Parts 1&2 •Phase 1/2 additional data in CLL Mid-2020 12-month follow-up for 34 patients in Parts 1&2 • Phase 1b additional data in HER2-negativebreast cancer 2H 2020 • IND-enablingdata inadditional indications Mid-2020 ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 24 C A R - T Pro g ra m Ta r g e t i n g R O R 1 ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 25 CAR-T Targeting ROR1 Designed to Avoid Two Common CAR-T Challenges Unmet Need: Emerging CAR-T Issues Treatment failures Increasing number of patient relapses following CAR-T therapy, frequently due to mutations or loss of the target antigen tumor (e.g. CD19), evading CAR-T efficacy Safety concerns Persistent CAR-T safety issues including deaths potentially related to activation by normal cells expressing the target antigen Potential ROR-1CAR-T Advantages Advantages to Targeting ROR1 Potential for fewer antigen negative relapses ROR1 expression associated with aggressive tumor phenotype

ROR1 mutation or antigen loss might render cancer cells less aggressive and susceptible to chemotherapy Potential safety advantages Cirmtuzumab did not bind to normal human tissues in GLP tissue cross-reactivity studies

cross-reactivity studies No serious adverse events related to cirmtuzumab-only reported in clinical studies ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 26 ROR1 CAR-T Cells Showed Potent Anti-tumor Activity in CLL model Bioluminescence imaging of mice inoculated with MEC1-ROR1 cells and with ROR1 CAR T-cells.Animals treated withCAR-Tcells had reduced disease burden compared to controls. Prussak 2020 ASCO SITC Bioluminescence imaging of MEC1-ROR1 cells following treatment with ROR1 CAR-T cells. Mice treated with 3e6CAR-Treduced the leukemic burden to background levels by day 30 and controlled disease for remainder of study. Animals in the control groups (untreated, ATC or lower 1e6 dose) had to be sacrificed on day 20. ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 27 ROR1 CAR-T: Program Overview DEVELOPMENT STATUS Preclinical data in hematologic and solid tumor models

Utilizing cirmtuzumab scFv as targeting component

Ongoing process optimization and scale-up

scale-up UCSD collaboration with non-dilutive financing from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

non-dilutive financing from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) Shanghai Pharma collaboration, which covers certain manufacturing and clinical development costs OPPORTUNITY Selective targeting strategy applicable to multiple tumors with ROR1 expression

Target initial human proof-of-concept in hematological cancers, then expansion into solid tumors Cirmtuzumab ROR1 Tumor Cirmtuzumab scFv CAR-T targeting ROR1 ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 28 BU S IN ES S & F IN AN C IAL S ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 29 Financial Information Ticker ONCT (Nasdaq) Cash & Cash Equivalents @ 9-30-19 $23.1M Cash Runway into 3Q 2020 Debt $0 Capitalization: Common Shares Outstanding 15.4M Options 2.5M Warrants 0.8M Fully Diluted 18.7M Non-Dilutive Support •CIRM Grant for CIRLL Study ~$14M •Ibrutinib CTM for CIRLL Study Expanded Supply Agreement ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 30 Anticipated Pipeline Milestones in 2020 •TK216 •Phase 1 in Ewing sarcoma: expansion cohort data 2H 2020 Expect 7-12 additional patients enrolled by mid-2020 • IND-enabling data in additional ETS-driventumors 2H 2020 • Cirmtuzumab • Phase 1b additional data in MCL Mid-2020 •Follow-up for 15+ patients in Parts 1&2 • Phase 1/2 additional data in CLL Mid-2020 •12-monthfollow-up for 34 patients in Parts 1&2 • Phase 1b additional data in HER2-negativebreast cancer 2H 2020 • IND-enablingdata inadditional indications Mid-2020 • ROR1CAR-Tfirst-in-human dosing in China 4Q 2020 ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 31 Experienced Team James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD Richard Vincent Igor Bilinsky, PhD Frank Hsu, MD Gunnar Kaufmann, PhD Hazel Aker Raj Krishnan PhD CEO, Founder, Director CFO CBO CMO CSO General Counsel SVP, Manufacturing David Hale Michael Carter, MD, Ch.B., F.R.C.P. Daniel Kisner, MD Bill LaRue Xin Nakanishi, PhD Charles Theuer, MD, PhD Robert Wills, PhD Co-founder, Board Chairman Director Director Director Director Director Director ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020 32 Corporate Highlights THREE NOVEL ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES IN DEVELOPMENT TK216: TARGETED ETS INHIBITOR Deep and sustained response observed in Ewing sarcoma Phase 1

Additional opportunities in other cancers with ETS alterations CIRMTUZUMAB: ROR1 INHIBITORY MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY 50% interim complete response rate in MCL in Phase 1/2, higher than reported for ibrutinib alone

Sustained responses in CLL in Phase 1/2 and TNBC in Phase 1b

Additional opportunities in other ROR1 expressing cancers ROR1CAR-T: PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WITH CIRM AND SHANGHAI PHARMA Potential to improve on CAR-T efficacy and safety MULTIPLE DATA CATALYSTS EXPECTED IN 2020 Clinical data updates expected in Ewing sarcoma, MCL, CLL and breast cancer

