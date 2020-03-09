Oncternal Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation, March 2020
03/09/2020
Company Overview -- March 2020
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSThis presentation includes forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of §21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and § 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Forward looking statements, which generally include statements regarding goals, plans, intentions and expectations, are based upon current beliefs and assumptions of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncternal," or the "Company") and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected timing for achieving key milestones, including completing and announcing results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidates, and the anticipated market potential, duration of patent coverage, and ability to obtain and maintain favorable regulatory designations for the Company's product candidates and preclinical programs.
All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to: uncertainties associated with the clinical development and process for obtaining regulatory approval of Oncternal's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; inherent risks involved in the commercialization of any product, if approved; the risk that results seen in a case study of one patient likely will not predict the results seen in other patients in the clinical trial; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues, and as more patient data become available; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of developing and testing Oncternal's product candidates; and the risk that Oncternal may be unable to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance the development of its product candidates and preclinical programs.
Except as required by applicable law, Oncternal undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which the statements were made. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in reports filed with the SEC by Oncternal, including its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Cirmtuzumab, TK216 and Oncternal's CAR-T targeting ROR-1 are investigational product candidates or preclinical programs that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication.
Corporate Highlights
THREE NOVEL ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES IN DEVELOPMENT
TK216: TARGETED ETS INHIBITOR
Deep and sustained response observed in Ewing sarcoma Phase 1
Additional opportunities in other cancers with ETS alterations
CIRMTUZUMAB: ROR1 INHIBITORY MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY
50% interim complete response rate in MCL in Phase 1/2, higher than reported for ibrutinib alone
Sustained responses in CLL in Phase 1/2 and TNBC in Phase 1b
Additional opportunities in other ROR1 expressing cancers
ROR1CAR-T: PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WITH CIRM AND SHANGHAI PHARMA
Potential to improve onCAR-T efficacy and safety
MULTIPLE DATA CATALYSTS EXPECTED IN 2020
Clinical data updates expected in Ewing sarcoma, MCL, CLL and breast cancer
ROR1CAR-T expected to reach clinic in 4Q 2020 in China
EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Robust Pipeline - Novel Product Candidates in Multiple Indications
Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Status granted by FDA
ETS= E26 Transformation-Specific oncogene family
Erkizan NatureMed 2009
Unmet Medical Need
Relapsed / Refractory Ewing Sarcoma
Orphan disease, second most common pediatric bone tumor
U.S. incidence ~430 p.a.(1)
U.S. prevalence ~4,000(1)
Median age at diagnosis 15 years
No standardsecond-line treatment and poor prognosis
Metastatic EWS:5-year OS ~30%
Recurrent EWS:5-year OS ~10-15%
Nearly all Ewing sarcoma driven by translocations of ETS family oncogenes(EWS-FLI185-90%,EWS-ERG ~10%)
ETS transcription factors regulate many genes implicated in cancer development and progression
ETS = E26 Transformation-Specific oncogene family
(1) Incidence 1.3 per million, prevalence 12 per million - SEER data "ICD-0-3/WHO 2008 Ewing Tumor", accessed January 3, 2020; NCI Ewing Sarcoma Treatment (PDQ), accessed September 11, 2019; Company analysis
Patient Story: Sustained Clinical Response with TK216 in Patient with Extensively Treated Metastatic Relapsed / Refractory Ewing Sarcoma
19-yearold male
Presented in 2015 with metastatic Ewing sarcoma involving his clavicle and lungs
79% of patients high risk based on del(17p), del(11q), unmutated IGHV
Medianfollow-up 9.9 months
Efficacy: 1 CR (3%), 29 PR (85%), 4 SD (12%)
Best ORR 88% (30 of 34)
Clinical Benefit (CR, PR or SD) seen in 100% of subjects
Additional 3 clinical complete responses (confirmatory bone marrow biopsies pending)
No progressive disease observed on study (PFS=100%)
Adverse events typical for ibrutinib alone
No dose limiting toxicities or discontinuations due to cirmtuzumab
No Grade 3 or higher common adverse events attributed to cirmtuzumab alone
Neutropenia 13% (Grade3-4: 8.7%) across CLL and MCL cohorts
Neutropenia50-60% (Grade 3-4: 25%) in Imbruvica Prescribing Information
Source: Choi 2019 ASH & Company
update as of January 29, 2020
CIRLL Trial: Interim Part 1&2 CLL Results 100% PFS and Reduced Lymphocytosis
Progression-Free Survival 100%
Months
Note: 1 patient died of complications of acute cholecystitis off study without evidence of CLL progression
Source: Company data as of January 29, 2020
Reduced lymphocytosis compared
to historical ibrutinib data
ALC = Absolute Lymphocyte Count
Source: Choi, 2019 ASH (data cutoff early November 2019)
CIRLL Trial: Interim CLL Part 1&2 Data
Tumor Regression:
Best Tumor Response Over Time
Maximal Change in SPD From Baseline
ORR = 88%
% Tumor Regression
SPD = Sum of the Products of the Diameters of measurable disease
HR = known high risk factors: unmutated IgVH, del 17p/ TP53, and/or deletion 11q
Sustained CR for 6+ months on no CLL therapy
Source: Company data as of January 29, 2020
Strong Rationale for Treating TN Breast Cancer with Cirmtuzumab
ROR1 Expressed on Multiple
Solid and Liquid Tumors
MCL
95%
CLL
95%
Uterus
96%
Lymphoma
90%
Prostate
90%
Skin
89%
Pancreatic
83%
Adrenal
83%
Lung
77%
Breast
75%
Testicular
73%
Colon
57%
Ovarian
54%
Zhang 2012 AJP
Wnt5a activation of tumor ROR1 is associated with a primitive, stem-like phenotype (Choi, Cell Stem Cell 2018)
High ROR1 expression in the breast cancer primary tumor is associated with a poor long- term prognosis (Cui CaRes 2013)
Cirmtuzumab and paclitaxel are at least additive against TNBC PDX growth, and eliminate tumor forming cells (Zhang PNAS 2019)
ROR1 knockout (L) or Cirmtuzumab (R) inhibit
breast cancer xenograft metastases (Li Nature
Cell Bio 2017, Zhang PNAS 2019)
HER2-negative Breast Cancer: Interim Phase 1 Data Cirmtuzumab + Paclitaxel Presented at SABCS 2019: ORR 57%
% Tumor Volume Reduction by Week of
Best Tumor Volume Response by Patient
Therapy
ORR = 57% (4/7)
HER2-negative breast cancer
SABCS 2019 presentation of interim data
Shatsky 2019 SABCS
(data cutoff November 27, 2019)
Historical reported weekly paclitaxel ORR ~30%(1)
Weekly paclitaxel ORR: 21% - Miller 2007 NEJM,32-42% - Seidman 2008 JCO, 32% - Kim 2017 Lancet Oncol , 29% - Schmid 2019 JCO. Disclaimer: Results not based on head-to-head clinical studies. The results from historical trials not directly comparable and do not imply a clinical benefit of cirmtuzumab + paclitaxel over paclitaxel alone.
Investigator sponsored trial at UC San Diego, Barbara Parker & Rebecca Shatsky
Patients with HER2 negative, metastatic orlocally-advanced unresectable breast cancer
Phase 1b additional data in HER2-negativebreast cancer
2H 2020
•
IND-enablingdata inadditional indications
Mid-2020
C A R - T Pro g ra m
Ta r g e t i n g R O R 1
CAR-T Targeting ROR1 Designed to Avoid Two Common CAR-T Challenges
Unmet Need: Emerging CAR-T Issues
Treatment failures
Increasing number of patient relapses followingCAR-T therapy, frequently due to mutations or loss of the target antigen tumor (e.g. CD19), evading CAR-T efficacy
Safety concerns
PersistentCAR-T safety issues including deaths potentially related to activation by normal cells expressing the target antigen
Potential ROR-1CAR-T Advantages
Advantages to Targeting ROR1
Potential for fewer antigen negative relapses
ROR1 expression associated with aggressive tumor phenotype
ROR1 mutation or antigen loss might render cancer cells less aggressive and susceptible to chemotherapy
Potential safety advantages
Cirmtuzumab did not bind to normal human tissues in GLP tissuecross-reactivity studies
No serious adverse events related tocirmtuzumab-only reported in clinical studies
ROR1 CAR-T Cells Showed Potent Anti-tumor Activity in CLL model
Bioluminescence imaging of mice inoculated with MEC1-ROR1 cells and with ROR1 CAR T-cells.Animals treated withCAR-Tcells had reduced disease burden compared to controls.
Prussak 2020 ASCO SITC
Bioluminescence imaging of MEC1-ROR1 cells following treatment with ROR1 CAR-T cells. Mice treated with 3e6CAR-Treduced the leukemic burden to background levels by day 30 and controlled disease for remainder of study. Animals in the control groups (untreated, ATC or lower 1e6 dose) had to be sacrificed on day 20.
ONCT Corporate Presentation Mar 2020
ROR1 CAR-T: Program Overview
DEVELOPMENT STATUS
Preclinical data in hematologic and solid tumor models
Utilizing cirmtuzumab scFv as targeting component
Ongoing process optimization andscale-up
UCSD collaboration withnon-dilutive financing from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)
Shanghai Pharma collaboration, which covers certain manufacturing and clinical development costs
OPPORTUNITY
Selective targeting strategy applicable to multiple tumors with ROR1 expression
Target initial humanproof-of-concept in hematological cancers, then expansion into solid tumors
Cirmtuzumab
ROR1
Tumor
Cirmtuzumab
scFv
CAR-T targeting ROR1
BU S IN ES S
& F IN AN C IAL S
Financial Information
Ticker
ONCT (Nasdaq)
Cash & Cash Equivalents @ 9-30-19
$23.1M
Cash Runway into 3Q 2020
Debt
$0
Capitalization:
Common Shares Outstanding
15.4M
Options
2.5M
Warrants
0.8M
Fully Diluted
18.7M
Non-Dilutive Support
•CIRM Grant for CIRLL Study
~$14M
•Ibrutinib CTM for CIRLL Study
Expanded Supply Agreement
Anticipated Pipeline Milestones in 2020
•TK216
•Phase 1 in Ewing sarcoma: expansion cohort data
2H 2020
Expect7-12 additional patients enrolled by mid-2020
•
IND-enabling data in additional ETS-driventumors
2H 2020
•
Cirmtuzumab
•
Phase 1b additional data in MCL
Mid-2020
•Follow-up for 15+ patients in Parts 1&2
•
Phase 1/2 additional data in CLL
Mid-2020
•12-monthfollow-up for 34 patients in Parts 1&2
•
Phase 1b additional data in HER2-negativebreast cancer
2H 2020
•
IND-enablingdata inadditional indications
Mid-2020
•
ROR1CAR-Tfirst-in-human dosing in China
4Q 2020
Experienced Team
James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD
Richard Vincent
Igor Bilinsky, PhD
Frank Hsu, MD
Gunnar Kaufmann, PhD
Hazel Aker
Raj Krishnan PhD
CEO, Founder, Director
CFO
CBO
CMO
CSO
General Counsel
SVP, Manufacturing
David Hale
Michael Carter, MD, Ch.B., F.R.C.P.
Daniel Kisner, MD
Bill LaRue
Xin Nakanishi, PhD
Charles Theuer, MD, PhD
Robert Wills, PhD
Co-founder, Board Chairman
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
