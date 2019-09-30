Kalos Therapeutics, Inc., Oncology Pharmaceuticals and NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Combination Therapy Offers the Potential of a Safer and More Effective Approach to a Wide Variety of Cancer Treatments

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Oncology Pharma (OTCPK: ONPH) is pleased to announce that Kalos Therapeutics' lead compound, KTH-222, can produce a reduction in the attachment of newly seeded cells to a solid-phase by an average of 39%. These non-clinical results suggest that KTH-222 disrupt tubulin formation and attachment to the solid-phase in a similar way to most of the commonly used tubulin disrupting chemotherapeutic drugs. However, the mechanism of action by KTH-222 may be different than the most commonly used tubulin-disrupting therapies and needs further investigation. Mr. George Colberg (CEO, Kalos Therapeutics) stated: "Synergistic therapies based on pairing of two or more drugs such as KTH-222 and doxorubicin have the potential of being more efficacious with higher durable response, and the treatment will be safer than most treatments because the dose of the more toxic drugs can be reduced to mitigate the adverse effects and thus benefit the cancer patients."

A further goal of the drug combination development through the teaming of Oncology Pharma's resources and the Kalos technology would include the likely reduction of resistance and the potential for creating a new approach to reducing or preventing metastatic disease. Kalos, in tandem with Oncology Pharma, will utilize the in-licensed NanoSmart Technology and their approach to reducing the toxicity of doxorubicin. By combining NanoSmart’s anti-nuclear antibody targeted liposomes with the safety profile of the Kalos compound KTH-222, a new and potentially powerful therapeutic combination is created that may dramatically reduce toxicity and tumor resistance. This synergistic work will also lead to the long-term treatment of cancer patients with KTH-222 as a monotherapy and/or poly-therapy combined with therapies such as immunotherapy or "check-point-inhibitors."



About Oncology Pharma, Inc.



Oncology Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the "Company") is a pioneering oncology company dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and commercializing therapeutics. The Company has licensed Tulynode's patent pending Autologous Immuno-therapy for durable therapy response using an extracorporeal device. The Company is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology, and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.



About Kalos Therapeutics



Kalos is pursuing a multiphase strategy to reorient today's therapeutic approach to cancer patients while driving changes to transform therapeutic approaches for unmet and rare medical conditions. Kalos has a lead compound KTH-222, which is more promising than "standard of care" drugs with difficult to treat tumors. Kalos Therapeutics, Inc. CEO, George Colberg, announced that the collaboration with the Oncology Pharma has provided new opportunities for Kalos to advance its drug development program changing how cancer patients can be treated with safer, nontoxic approaches improving the patient's quality of life. “The possibility of bringing to market a safer more promising version of the Oncology Pharma product line is extremely exciting!"



Kalos is devoted to treating the unmet needs of people living with incurable diseases, while doing so with less toxic and debilitating side-effects commonly associated with chemotherapies. Kalos believes that by leveraging nature and all of the body's mechanisms, they have created new, safer approaches to cancer and diseases that affect the eye as well. Kalos has several applications for animal health based on both its 8 amino acid and a 15 amino acid drug KTV-111. Kalos aims to treat dangerous and debilitating diseases and improve the quality of life for the patient and their families.



About NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



NanoSmart® Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held California corporation that is developing nanoparticle drug delivery platforms that utilize anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) to target existing drug therapies to areas of necrosis present in virtually all solid cancer tumors.



