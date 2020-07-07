Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ONE Gas, Inc.    OGS

ONE GAS, INC.

(OGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ONE Gas : Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

TULSA, Okla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will release its second quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Monday, July 27, 2020.

The ONE Gas executive management team will participate in a conference call the following day, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time). 

The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

What:        

ONE Gas second quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast



When:     

July 28, 2020


11 a.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Central



Where:       

1) Phone conference call dial 888-394-8218, pass code 5196253     


2) Log on to the webcast at www.onegas.com/investors and select Events
and Presentations

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 888-203-1112, pass code 5196253.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information, visit the website at www.onegas.com.

Analyst Contact:

Brandon Lohse


918-947-7472

Media Contact:

Leah Harper


918-947-7123                      

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-second-quarter-2020-conference-call-and-webcast-scheduled-301089381.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ONE GAS, INC.
04:16pONE GAS : Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled
PR
06/15ONE GAS : Receives National Recognition for Safety Excellence
PU
05/22ONE GAS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08ONE GAS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
05/04ONE GAS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
04/28ONE GAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
04/27ONE GAS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27ONE GAS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
04/27ONE GAS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04/22ONE GAS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group