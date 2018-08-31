The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. : Announces the First STK Opening in Mexico

STK Mexico City to Bring High-Energy Dining Experience to Polanco District

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKS) today announced the opening of STK Mexico City, the brand’s third opening of 2018. The restaurant is located at Presidente Masaryk Avenue in the heart of Mexico City’s dining and entertainment area in the historic Polanco district, alongside some of the capital’s most upscale commercial and retail tenants.

“Our expansion into Mexico is an exciting step for our Company as we continue growing the STK brand internationally through asset-light development. This strategy is enabling us to bring our signature vibe and STK dining experience to cities around the world but without significant capital investments. We are very proud to have three STK restaurants added to our portfolio in the past several weeks, with STK Mexico City joining STK Dubai Downtown and STK San Diego as our newest openings,” said Emanuel (“Manny”) Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group.

Mr. Hilario continued, “STK Mexico City at Presidente Masaryk Avenue marks the first of four STKs planned for Mexico with STK Guadalajara at the Landmark Lifestyle Center located in the city’s Zapopan District scheduled to open in 2019. We are also pleased to have partnered with the highly successful Grupo Restaurantero Dinar (GRD) to operate our STK branded restaurants in Mexico.”

STK Mexico City has indoor and terrace seating for approximately 200 guests. The restaurant features STK's classic menu and signature dishes along with the brand’s signature décor.

About STK Restaurants

STK artfully blends the modern steakhouse and chic lounge into one, offering a dynamic, fine dining experience with the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse. STK distinguishes itself by focusing on the social experience with a sleek, contemporary design and an in-house DJ who creates an infectious, high-energy vibe.

STK Restaurants are currently located in New York City, South Beach, Orlando, Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, Toronto, London, Ibiza, Dubai, Mexico City, and Milan. For more information please visit http://togrp.com/brand/stk/.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group (Nasdaq: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group’s primary restaurant brand is STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with locations in major metropolitan cities throughout the U.S., Mexico, Europe and the Middle East. The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, ONE Hospitality, provides the development, management and operations for premier restaurants and turn-key food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos. Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

About Grupo Restaurantero Dinar

Grupo Restaurantero Dinar is a hospitality and development business that currently has 13 company-owned restaurants and night clubs. GRD also manages more than 15 restaurants through management agreements.

Facebook: @STKhouse

Twitter: @EatSTK

Instagram: @EatSTK

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005182/en/