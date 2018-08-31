The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. : Announces the First STK Opening in Mexico

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”)
(Nasdaq:STKS) today announced the opening of STK Mexico City, the
brand’s third opening of 2018. The restaurant is located at Presidente
Masaryk Avenue in the heart of Mexico City’s dining and entertainment
area in the historic Polanco district, alongside some of the capital’s
most upscale commercial and retail tenants.
“Our expansion into Mexico is an exciting step for our Company as we
continue growing the STK brand internationally through asset-light
development. This strategy is enabling us to bring our signature vibe
and STK dining experience to cities around the world but without
significant capital investments. We are very proud to have three STK
restaurants added to our portfolio in the past several weeks, with STK
Mexico City joining STK Dubai Downtown and STK San Diego as our newest
openings,” said Emanuel (“Manny”) Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE
Group.
Mr. Hilario continued, “STK Mexico City at Presidente Masaryk Avenue
marks the first of four STKs planned for Mexico with STK Guadalajara at
the Landmark Lifestyle Center located in the city’s Zapopan District
scheduled to open in 2019. We are also pleased to have partnered with
the highly successful Grupo Restaurantero Dinar (GRD) to operate our STK
branded restaurants in Mexico.”
STK Mexico City has indoor and terrace seating for approximately 200
guests. The restaurant features STK's classic menu and signature dishes
along with the brand’s signature décor.
About STK Restaurants
STK artfully blends the modern steakhouse and chic lounge into one,
offering a dynamic, fine dining experience with the superior quality of
a traditional steakhouse. STK distinguishes itself by focusing on the
social experience with a sleek, contemporary design and an in-house DJ
who creates an infectious, high-energy vibe.
STK Restaurants are currently located in New York City, South Beach,
Orlando, Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego,
Toronto, London, Ibiza, Dubai, Mexico City, and Milan. For more
information please visit http://togrp.com/brand/stk/.
About The ONE Group
The ONE Group (Nasdaq: STKS) is a global hospitality company that
develops and operates upscale, high-energy restaurants and lounges and
provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other
high-end venues both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group’s
primary restaurant brand is STK, a modern twist on the American
steakhouse concept with locations in major metropolitan cities
throughout the U.S., Mexico, Europe and the Middle East. The ONE Group’s
food and beverage hospitality services business, ONE Hospitality,
provides the development, management and operations for premier
restaurants and turn-key food and beverage services within high-end
hotels and casinos. Additional information about The ONE Group can be
found at www.togrp.com.
About Grupo Restaurantero Dinar
Grupo Restaurantero Dinar is a hospitality and development business that
currently has 13 company-owned restaurants and night clubs. GRD also
manages more than 15 restaurants through management agreements.
Facebook: @STKhouse
Twitter:
@EatSTK
Instagram:
@EatSTK
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005182/en/