Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  One Horizon Group Inc    OHGI

ONE HORIZON GROUP INC (OHGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

One Horizon Group to Resolve Litigation with Zhanming Wu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 02:20pm CEST

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Horizon Group (NASDAQ: OHGI) is pleased to report that the Company and Zhanming Wu have reached a tentative agreement, which will resolve all of the issues raised in the two actions that Mr. Wu commenced earlier this year in Delaware against the Company and its Directors.

The parties to the litigation have come to terms after several weeks of negotiations and the exchange of proposed settlement documentation. The Company, its Board of Directors and Mr. Wu have directed their respective counsel to finalize the necessary documents, which they look forward to executing early next week.

“Sometimes in business as in life there are misunderstandings that must be addressed and resolved,” said Mark White, Founder and CEO of One Horizon Group.  “Always, communication is key and we are pleased that we are putting our differences with our shareholder, Mr. Wu, behind us and we appreciate Mr. Wu and his counsel working with us to diligently resolve these matters. With the litigation behind us, we will be able to turn our complete attention to further growing our business and delivering value to our shareholders, including Mr. Wu.”

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company’s products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

About One Horizon Group, Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI) is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company, which owns Love Media House, a full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business, Horizon Secure Messaging, an Asia-based secure messaging business, and Banana Whale Studios, a gaming software development company. OHGI also holds a majority interest in 123Wish, a subscription-based, experience marketplace. For more information, please visit http://www.onehorizoninc.com

 

Darrow Associates Contacts for OHGI

Bernie Kilkelly/Jordan Darrow
(516) 236-7007
bkilkelly@darrowir.com

one horizon logo (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ONE HORIZON GROUP INC
02:25pONE HORIZON : OHGIs Love Media House Secures up to $1 Million for Production of ..
AQ
02:20pOne Horizon Group to Resolve Litigation with Zhanming Wu
GL
09/27OHGI’s Love Media House Secures up to $1 Million for Production of &lsq..
GL
09/21ONE HORIZON GROUP, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Stat..
AQ
09/18OHGI Announces Chantel Jeffries as 123Wish Super Star for Global Citizen Fest..
GL
09/12OHGI’s 123Wish Chosen to Launch Global Citizen Experience in NYC
GL
08/21ONE HORIZON GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ : OHGI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
08/21ONE HORIZON GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/21ONE HORIZON : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results and Provides Business Update
AQ
08/17ONE HORIZON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21One Horizon Group reports Q2 results 
05/24One Horizon completes purchase of Banana Whale Studios 
05/15One Horizon receives NASDAQ notice 
04/03One Horizon Group reports FY results 
03/28TECHNOLOGY - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (03/28/2018) 
Chart ONE HORIZON GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
One Horizon Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE HORIZON GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Brian White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Christopher Ward Director, CFO, Secretary & CAO
Nicholas Carpinello Independent Director
Charles Richard Vos Independent Director
Robert Philip Law Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONE HORIZON GROUP INC-86.94%11
APPLE32.93%1 064 612
NOKIA OYJ24.42%31 796
MEITU INC--.--%3 345
DORO AB-9.95%108
DIGIA OYJ28.94%96
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.