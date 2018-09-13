Log in
ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. (OLP)
One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

09/13/2018

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share.  The dividend is payable October 4, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018. 

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The primary business of the Company is to acquire, own and manage a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties.  Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Contact:
One Liberty Properties
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
www.onelibertyproperties.com

one liberty properties.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 79,9 M
EBIT 2018 35,0 M
Net income 2018 21,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,39%
P/E ratio 2018 25,85
P/E ratio 2019 31,66
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,70x
Capitalization 544 M
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Callan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Gould Chairman
Lawrence G. Ricketts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David W. Kalish Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph A. DeLuca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.8.72%544
EQUINIX INC-3.04%34 938
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST7.91%25 331
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 707
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.91%16 854
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-3.20%14 397
