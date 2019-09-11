Log in
ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.

(OLP)
One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

09/11/2019 | 05:34pm BST

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share.  The dividend is payable October 10, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2019.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties.   Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Contact:
One Liberty Properties
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
www.onelibertyproperties.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 85,0 M
EBIT 2019 35,5 M
Net income 2019 14,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,61%
P/E ratio 2019 37,3x
P/E ratio 2020 41,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,12x
Capitalization 542 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,00  $
Last Close Price 27,24  $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,46%
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Callan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Gould Chairman
Lawrence G. Ricketts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David W. Kalish Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph A. DeLuca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.12.47%542
EQUINIX INC50.74%45 076
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.22%26 595
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.91%23 453
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES32.38%17 195
WP CAREY INC33.73%14 923
