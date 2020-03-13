Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  One Liberty Properties, Inc.    OLP

ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.

(OLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One Liberty Properties : Cash Distributions, One Liberty Properties announces dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 08:02pm EDT

ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

GREAT NECK, NY - March 13, 2020 - One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable April 7, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2020.

About One Liberty Properties, Inc:

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. Additional financial and descriptive information on One Liberty, its operations and its portfolio, is available at its website at: http://1liberty.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review One Liberty's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Contact:

One Liberty Properties

Investor Relations

Phone: (516) 466-3100

www.onelibertyproperties.com

Disclaimer

One Liberty Properties Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 00:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, IN
08:02pONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES : Cash Distributions, One Liberty Properties announces di..
PU
04:36pONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
04:16pOne liberty properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results
GL
11:35aONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES : Announces dividend
AQ
02/25One Liberty Properties Acquires Two Industrial Properties
GL
2019ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
2019One Liberty Properties Sells Round Rock, Texas Property for $16.6 Million
GL
2019ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES : Announces Dividend
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 83,2 M
EBIT 2019 34,8 M
Net income 2019 17,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,52%
P/E ratio 2019 22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,38x
Capitalization 376 M
Chart ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 29,50  $
Last Close Price 18,90  $
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Callan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Gould Chairman
Lawrence G. Ricketts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David W. Kalish Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph A. DeLuca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.-21.59%340
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-3.18%48 287
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.32%26 834
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-8.00%23 215
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.31%16 735
W. P. CAREY INC.-15.53%11 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group