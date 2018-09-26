Log in
ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. (OLP)

ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. (OLP)
One Liberty Properties Sells Ground Leased Land Parcel for a $4.5 Million Gain

09/26/2018

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP), a real estate investment trust focused on net leased properties, today announced that it sold a land parcel located in Lakemoor, Illinois, which is ground leased to the owner/operators of the multi-family complex located on this parcel.  The Company purchased this parcel for $9.6 million in March 2015 and anticipates that it will recognize, during the three months ending September 30, 2018, an approximate $4.5 million gain from this sale.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by One Liberty Properties, Inc. is forward looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provision for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include this statement for the purpose of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Information regarding certain important factors that could cause actual outcomes or other events to differ materially from any such forward looking statements appear in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in particular “Item 1A. Risk Factors” included therein. You should not rely on forward looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements.

About One Liberty Properties:

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The primary business of the Company is to acquire, own and manage a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Contact:
One Liberty Properties
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
www.onelibertyproperties.com

one liberty properties.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 79,9 M
EBIT 2018 35,0 M
Net income 2018 21,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,44%
P/E ratio 2018 25,63
P/E ratio 2019 31,39
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,74x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,64x
Capitalization 539 M
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Callan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Gould Chairman
Lawrence G. Ricketts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David W. Kalish Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph A. DeLuca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.7.79%539
EQUINIX INC-5.40%34 090
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-0.31%23 408
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%19 919
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.98%16 376
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-5.97%13 984
