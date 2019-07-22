Log in
ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC    OMIP   GB00B1DRDZ07

ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC

(OMIP)
Further Re: Acquisition of Music Catalogue

07/22/2019 | 04:56am EDT

22 July 2019

One Media iP

('One Media', or 'OMiP' or the 'Company')

Payment of deferred consideration pursuant to acquisition of Locomotive Records Music Catalogue

On 25 February 2019, One Media iP (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content owner which exploits intellectual digital property rights around music, video and copyright technology, announced the acquisition of the music catalogue of Locomotive Records, an independent record label based in Spain.

The total consideration for the acquisition of the Locomotive Records catalogue was US $750,000, to be satisfied from the Company's available cash resources, of which US $550,000 was paid immediately with a further US $200,000 in deferred payment. The Company announces the deferred consideration has now been paid.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

One Media iP Group Plc
Michael Infante - Chief Executive
Ivan Dunleavy - Chairman
www.omip.co.uk 		+44 (0)175 378 5501
+44 (0)175 378 5500
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Liam Murray
Jo Turner
Ludovico Lazzaretti
Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7886 2500
James Stearns
Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR) +44 (0)20 3004 9512
Georgia Colkin
Joe Burgess
omip@yellowjerseypr.com

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media iP is primarily a music rights owner and digital distributor focused on the acquisition and exploitation surrounding recorded music, publishing, the writers share of income and video intellectual property 'Rights'. The Company has a deep understanding of digital content and the various industry monetisation models and, as such, offers Rights Owners a route in which to divest their music IP holding and for investors to share in its potential success in corporate growth.

The Company is growing through targeted acquisitions of music content, expanding into various genres and territories that stand to see increased returns driven by the global growth of streaming. Its team of in-house creative technicians then ensure that its existing and newly acquired content reaches its full potential for monetisation, by digitising it and creating the highest quality metadata prior to ingesting to over 600 digital retailers such as iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and Google Play globally. In addition, the Group's music is widely used for synchronization in film, TV and digital gaming. The group also operates over 20 You Tube channels as a certified partner.

One Media has created and developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ('TCAT'), a SaaS product monitoring where tracks appear, safeguarding copyright, and providing invaluable data regarding distribution opportunities for its creative technicians. This tool is not only employed for Company use but also licenced and operated in partnership with major music distributors and major record labels.

For further information: www.omip.co.uk

Disclaimer

One Media Ip Group plc published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 08:54:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Anthony Infante Chief Executive Officer
Ivan Patrick Dunleavy Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Cohen Non-Executive Director
Philip Miles Director
Michael Ian Grade Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC22.45%10
VIVENDI17.06%35 012
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.42.72%14 875
BOLLORÉ12.91%12 959
VIACOM18.64%12 517
ROKU INC248.73%12 119
