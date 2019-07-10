Log in
ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC    OMIP   GB00B1DRDZ07

ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC

(OMIP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/10 06:11:11 am
6.1 GBp   -12.86%
06:28aONE MEDIA IP : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
06:28aONE MEDIA IP : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
02:20aONE MEDIA IP : Acquisition of Music Catalogue
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

One Media IP : Second Price Monitoring Extn

07/10/2019 | 06:28am EDT

RNS Number : 0969F

One Media IP Group PLC

10 July 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APMGGUAUMUPBGUU

Disclaimer

One Media Ip Group plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:27:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
