One Media iP : Acquisition of Music Catalogue

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", or the "Company")

Acquisition of Composition Catalogue – Cole Taylor

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the writer’s share for a number of songs written by Cole Taylor, a country singer-songwriter from Cuthbert, Georgia U.S., for a total consideration of US $260,000 at completion and a maximum deferred consideration based on financial performance of US $30,000 within 24 months.

Cole Taylor has quickly become an in-demand country songwriter and the catalogue acquired by One Media comprises some of his major hits including two which reached No.1 in the Billboard Country charts, ‘Sippin’ on Fire’, the Platinum single performed by Florida Georgia Line and ‘Home Alone Tonight’, performed by the multi-award winning country star Luke Bryan.

Country music consumption continues to grow as the shift to streaming continues. Country music amassed 50.88 billion streams in 2018, a 46 percent growth over the 2017 numbers.

Michael Infante, CEO of One Media, commented: “We are pleased to be building momentum in our content acquisitions programme and are delighted to be adding these particular Cole Taylor songs to our catalogue. With a poignant way of capturing feelings, Cole Taylor has quickly become a hugely ‘in-demand’ country songwriter and a rising star in country music compositions.”

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a UK listed digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology. Driven by the growth in streaming, the Company is dedicated to expanding the business through acquisition of new content and promotion of its existing catalogue.

The Company’s consumer-led B2B operation exploits a growing collection of music and video content by recompiling it for sale via more than 600 digital music and video store groups across the globe.

One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, from classical through to R&B as well as stand-up comedy and spoken word. The Company also owns the rights to Men & Motors, available for viewing on One Media’s YouTube Channel. One Media’s library of content is available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music.

Additionally, the Company has developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool (“TCAT”). TCAT is a SaaS platform developed as a means of automating the difficult and time-consuming task of monitoring for unauthorised use of digital music releases.