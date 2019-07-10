One Media iP : Acquisition of Music Catalogue

10 July 2019

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", or the "Company")

Acquisition of hit single – Daniel Bashta

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the publishing and writer’s share of income of the hit single, “God’s Not Dead”, written by Daniel Bashta, an American contemporary Christian singer and songwriter, for a total consideration of $725,000.

Originally titled, “Like A Lion” and performed by Passion on the 2010 album “Passion: Awakening” the song was renamed “God’s Not Dead” when covered by the Christian band Newsboys and released on their album “God’s Not Dead” in October 2011.

Following its release in 2011, “God’s Not Dead” became a major Christian Radio hit, reaching No.2 in June 2012 after spending 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs. The song charted again in 2014 after the release of the successful movie of the same name, God’s Not Dead. The film has since spawned two sequels and, as a series has grossed nearly $100m. The track has featured in all three films as the signature song.

“God’s Not Dead” continues to perform strongly across digital platforms with over 88m hits on YouTube and a current Spotify streaming count of 47m.

Michael Infante, CEO of One Media, commented: “Contemporary Christian music has achieved growth over the years with a number of artists also expanding their reach through crossover to mainstream audiences. We are always on the lookout for music from any genre that has had success in the international charts and “God’s Not Dead” not only ticks this box, but also brings the additional value of being coupled with a film synchronisation benefit. We are delighted to have acquired the income from Daniel Bashta’s platinum selling single. Bashta has received great acclaim in the music industry and the fact that this single continues to perform so well almost a decade after its original release is testament to its longevity.”

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a UK listed digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology. Driven by the growth in streaming, the Company is dedicated to expanding the business through acquisition of new content and promotion of its existing catalogue.

The Company’s consumer-led B2B operation exploits a growing collection of music and video content by recompiling it for sale via more than 600 digital music and video store groups across the globe.

One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, from classical through to R&B as well as stand-up comedy and spoken word. The Company also owns the rights to Men & Motors, available for viewing on One Media’s YouTube Channel. One Media’s library of content is available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music.

Additionally, the Company has developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool (“TCAT”). TCAT is a SaaS platform developed as a means of automating the difficult and time-consuming task of monitoring for unauthorised use of digital music releases.