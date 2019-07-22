One Media iP Group Plc - Further Re: Acquisition of Music Catalogue

22 July 2019

Payment of deferred consideration pursuant to acquisition of Locomotive Records Music Catalogue

On 25 February 2019, One Media iP (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content owner which exploits intellectual digital property rights around music, video and copyright technology, announced the acquisition of the music catalogue of Locomotive Records, an independent record label based in Spain.

The total consideration for the acquisition of the Locomotive Records catalogue was US $750,000, to be satisfied from the Company’s available cash resources, of which US $550,000 was paid immediately with a further US $200,000 in deferred payment. The Company announces the deferred consideration has now been paid.

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media iP is primarily a music rights owner and digital distributor focused on the acquisition and exploitation surrounding recorded music, publishing, the writers share of income and video intellectual property 'Rights'. The Company has a deep understanding of digital content and the various industry monetisation models and, as such, offers Rights Owners a route in which to divest their music IP holding and for investors to share in its potential success in corporate growth.

The Company is growing through targeted acquisitions of music content, expanding into various genres and territories that stand to see increased returns driven by the global growth of streaming. Its team of in-house creative technicians then ensure that its existing and newly acquired content reaches its full potential for monetisation, by digitising it and creating the highest quality metadata prior to ingesting to over 600 digital retailers such as iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and Google Play globally. In addition, the Group’s music is widely used for synchronization in film, TV and digital gaming. The group also operates over 20 You Tube channels as a certified partner.

One Media has created and developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool (“TCAT”), a SaaS product monitoring where tracks appear, safeguarding copyright, and providing invaluable data regarding distribution opportunities for its creative technicians. This tool is not only employed for Company use but also licenced and operated in partnership with major music distributors and major record labels.