One Media iP Group Plc - Statement re: Holding(s) in Company

01/10/2019 | 02:01am EST

10 January 2019

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", or "OMiP" or the "Company")

Statement re: Holding(s) in Company

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, has been advised that on 30 December 2018, Livingbridge VC LLP, a shareholder of the company, sold its UK funds business to Gresham House plc. These funds include Baronsmead Venture Trust plc and Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc which hold 1.63% and 2.00% respectively in One Media IP.

One Media iP Group Plc
Michael Infante - Chief Executive
Ivan Dunleavy - Chairman
www.omip.co.uk		 +44 (0)175 378 5501
+44 (0)175 378 5500
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Liam Murray / Jo Turner
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Broker) +44 (0)20 7886 2500
James Stearns
Yellow Jersey (PR & IR) +44 (0)20 3735 8825
Georgia Colkin
Joe Burgess

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a UK listed digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology. Driven by the growth in streaming, the Company is dedicated to expanding the business through acquisition of new content and promotion of its existing catalogue.

The Company’s consumer-led B2B operation exploits a growing collection of music and video content by recompiling it for sale via more than 600 digital music and video store groups across the globe.

One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, from classical, Rock, Pop through to Soul and R&B as well as celebrity spoken word. The Company also owns the rights to Men & Motors, available for viewing on One Media’s YouTube Channel. One Media’s library of content is available for TV, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music.

Additionally, the Company has developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT"). TCAT is a SaaS platform developed as a means of automating the difficult and time consuming task of monitoring for unauthorised use of digital music releases.

For further information: www.omip.co.uk


© PRNewswire 2019
