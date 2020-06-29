One Media iP : Half-year Report

29 June 2020

One Media IP Group Plc

('One Media', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Interim Results for the six-months ended 30 April 2020

One Media iP (AIM: OMIP), the digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 April 2020.

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 28% to £2,032,598 (H1 2019: £1,585,687)

Operating profit increased 98% to £563,257 (H1 2019: £284,360)

EBITDA increased 93% to £757,678 (H1 2019: £392,192)

Cash balances of £1,076,134 at 30 April 2020 (H1 2019: £5,184,301)

Operational Highlights

Consolidation of five acquisitions completed in 2019

Appointment of Claire Blunt and Brian Berg to the Board as Non-Executive Chair and Non-Executive Director, respectively, to join Michael Infante, Alice Dyson-Jones and Steven Gunning

Launch of Harmony IP

Operations unimpacted by COVID-19

Michael Infante, CEO of One Media iP, commented:

'As the world adjusts to life under COVID-19, we continue to observe changing habits in both music consumption and genres being streamed as a result of the dramatic changes to people's daily routines. Coinciding with this, we have also seen an uplift in streaming of children's, classical and ambient music, all of which favour One Media's diverse catalogue.

'I am very pleased with our staff's fortitude in decamping from our offices at Pinewood Studios and working efficiently on a remote basis, which is a tribute to both technology and team effort. This 'new normal' lends itself to our continuing operations and we have successfully proven our robust business model in the first six months of 2020.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

One Media IP Group Plc Michael Infante Chief Executive

Tel: +44 (0)175 378 5500 Claire Blunt Chairman

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

For further information on One Media iP: www.omip.co.uk

TCAT: www.tcat.media

Harmony IP: www.harmonyip.com

Chairman's Statement

Business and Performance Review

The Group made significant progress in H1 2020 by continuing to enhance the value of its existing catalogue and leveraging its in-house capabilities to grow and protect shareholder value. As outlined in the recent AGM Statement of 22 May 2020, substantial advancements have been made during the period in each of the Company's key operational divisions, including the core business of purchasing and monetising digital music rights, as well as its service offerings, the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ('TCAT') and Harmony IP.

Responding to interest from major players across the music industry, One Media continues to examine possibilities to scale its proprietary anti-piracy technology, TCAT, by sourcing third party interest and possible partner initiatives for wider implementation across the sector.

Encouraging progress has also been made towards launching the Group's unique intellectual property (IP) equity release programme, Harmony IP. The platform, which looks to grant music rights holders with advanced access to the future earnings of their IP by purchasing a portion of their rights upfront, has received good levels of early interest from artists and the Group is working to take these discussions forward. Harmony IP will enable One Media to diversify its portfolio and acquire music rights with recurring income streams at favourable multiples.

Finally, the Group remains focused on enhancing the value of its existing catalogue and is committed to ensuring its content is fully optimised to maximise discoverability across global markets. Synchronisation deals offer One Media an additional avenue through which to generate income, and during the period a number of the Group's owned tracks were used in TV series, such as American drama series, 'Dare Me', and films, such as Netflix's original film, 'Coffee & Kareem'.

COVID-19

Notwithstanding the challenging macro-economic environment presented by COVID-19, One Media retains a healthy cash position and continues to trade in line with expectations. The safety and well-being of employees is paramount and the Group adheres to government and Public Health England guidance at all times. The Group's staff remain fully employed in its businesses and continue to work efficiently on a remote basis, effectively liaising with customers and suppliers to ensure business continuity.

Financial Overview

The Group has continued to manage its financial position over the six-month period to 30 April 2020 with profitable operations. Group consolidated revenue was £2,032,598 for the six-months ended 30 April 2020 (30 April 2019: £1,585,687).

Profit before tax amounted to £399,236 (30 April 2019: £143,738) and EBITDA increased 93% to £757,678 (2019: £392,192).

During the period, the Company has not issued new shares as consideration for acquisitions and has used existing cash resources as consideration. Cash balances at 30 April 2020 were £1,076,134 (30 April 2019: £5,184,301).

Dividend

On 6 May 2020 One Media was delighted to inform the market of a return to its dividend policy. The Group declared an interim dividend of 0.055p per ordinary share, which was paid earlier this month. The Board had considered its policy regarding dividends and has established that the objective of its Dividend Distribution Policy is to maintain an equilibrium between retention of profit to finance long-term growth plans whilst rewarding shareholders for their support.

Industry

Despite significant uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the global recorded music market has demonstrated resilience, with music-streaming platforms such as Spotify recording an increase in paid subscribers. Global online music streaming subscriptions grew 32% year-on-year (YoY) reaching 358 million subscriptions in CY 2019, according to the latest findings from 'Counterpoint Research'. This is driven by the availability of content like podcasts, that attracted people towards the platform and eventually turned them as subscribers. Additionally, promotional activities such as price cuts in subscriptions in emerging markets and bundled offers from telcos added to the growth. It is expected that online music streaming subscriptions will grow more than 25% YoY to exceed 450 million subscriptions by the end of 2020. The latest figures published by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) for 2019 show that streaming now accounts for over half of global revenues, and this number is expected to grow as streaming devices become increasingly accessible and global audiences continue to expand.

Outlook

With its highly scalable business model, One Media enters H2 2020 in a strong position to expand its geographical footprint, exploit its new product offerings and capitalise on the growth of streaming globally. Its track record of acquiring low-risk content with proven, recurring income streams further supports the Group's position as it looks for opportunities to enhance shareholder value within this growth market.

The Board looks forward to updating shareholders on progress in due course.

Claire Blunt

Chair of One Media

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 April 2020

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months ended

30 April 2020 6 months ended

30 April 2019 12 months ended 31 October 2019 £ £ £ Revenue 2,032,598 1,585,687 3,508,891 Cost of sales (1,032,750) (843,177) (1,756,464) _________ _________ _________ Gross profit 999,848 742,510 1,752,427 Administrative expenses (436,591) (458,150) (873,513) _________ _________ _________ Operating profit 563,257 284,360 878,914 Share based payments (73,570) (39,728) (142,497) Finance costs (90,459) (100,970) (189,322) Finance income 8 76 8 _________ _________ _________ Profit on ordinary activities before taxation 399,236 143,738 547,222 Tax expense (69,078) (24,436) (88,778) _________ _________ _________ Profit for period attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the year 330,158 119,302 458,444 ========= ========= ========= Basic earnings per share 0.24p 0.09p 0.34p ========= ========= =========

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 April 2020

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 April 2020 30 April 2019 31 October 2019 £ £ £ Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 8,788,257 4,684,070 8,900,413 Property, plant and equipment 4,166 11,844 7,647 _________ _________ _________ 8,792,823 4,695,914 8,908,060 _________ _________ _________ Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,095,899 804,944 1,000,595 Cash and cash equivalents 1,076,134 5,184,301 860,611 _________ _________ _________ Total current assets 2,172,033 5,989,245 1,861,206 _________ _________ _________ Total assets 10,964,856 10,685,159 10,769,266 ========= ========= ========= Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 820,622 1,431,255 1,053,266 Deferred tax 83,128 58,133 83,128 _________ _________ _________ 903,750 1,489,358 1,136,394 Borrowings 1,637,848 1,600,963 1,613,342 _________ _________ _________ Total liabilities 2,541,598 3,090,321 2,749,736 _________ _________ _________ Equity Called up share capital 678,018 678,018 678,018 Share redemption reserve 239,546 239,546 239,546 Share premium account 4,314,220 4,314,220 4,314,220 Share based payment reserve 438,326 261,987 364,756 Retained earnings 2,753,148 2,101,067 2,422,990 _________ _________ _________ Total equity 8,423,258 7,594,838 8,019,530 _________ _________ _________ _________ _________ _________ Total equity and liabilities 10,964,856 10,685,159 10,769,266 ========= ========= =========

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 April 2020

Share capital Share redemption reserve Share premium Share based payment reserve Retained earnings Total equity £ £ £ £ £ £ At 1 November 2018 678,018 239,546 4,314,220 222,259 1,981,765 7,435,808 Profit for the six months to

30 April 2019 - - - - 119,302 119,302 Share based payment charge - - - 39,728 - 39,728 ________ _________ _________ _________ _________ _________ At 30 April 2019 678,018 239,546 4,314,220 261,987 2,101,067 7,594,838 Proceeds from the issue of new shares - - - - - - Fund raise costs - - - - - - Profit for the six months to

31 October 2019 - - - - 321,923 321,923 Share based payment charge - - - 102,769 - 102,769 ________ _________ _________ _________ _________ _________ At 31 October 2019 678,018 239,546 4,314,220 364,756 2,422,990 8,019,530 Profit for the six months to

30 April 2020 - - - - 330,158 330,158 Share based payment charge - - - 73,570 - 73,570 ________ _________ _________ _________ _________ _________ Balance at 30 April 2020 678,018 239,546 4,314,220 438,326 2,753,148 8,423,258 ======== ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

For the six months ended 30 April 2020

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months

ended

30 April 2020 6 months

ended

30 April 2019 12 months ended

31 October 2019 £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Profit before taxation 399,236 143,738 547,222 Amortisation 245,018 128,315 332,423 Depreciation 3,372 3,579 7,885 Share based payments 73,570 39,728 142,497 Finance income (8) (76) (127) Finance costs 90,459 100,970 189,322 (Increase)/decrease in receivables (95,304) (123,985) (306,094) (Decrease)/increase in payables (276,957) 816,442 333,210 Corporation tax paid (59,433) (2,272) - Finance cost paid (55,790) - (99,404) _________ _________ _________ Net cash inflow from operating activities 324,163 1,106,439 1,146,934 _________ _________ _________ Cash flows from investing activities Investment in copyrights / TCAT (133,154) (1,461,080) (5,881,529) Investment in fixed assets - (3,201) (3,310) Finance income 8 76 127 _________ _________ _________ Net cash used in investing activities (133,146) (1,464,205) (5,884,712) _________ _________ _________ Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from the issue of new shares - - - Share issue costs - (35,017) - Loan notes 24,506 705 22,010 _________ _________ _________ Net cash inflow from financing activities 24,506 (34,312) 22,010 _________ _________ _________ Net change in cash and cash equivalents 215,523 (392,078) (4,715,768) Cash at the beginning of the period 860,611 5,576,379 5,576,379 _________ _________ _________ Cash at end of the period 1,076,134 5,184,301 860,611 ========= ========= =========

Notes to the Interim Report

For the six months ended 30 April 2020

1. Nature of operations and general information

One Media iP Group Plc and its subsidiaries' ('the Group') principal activities are the acquisition and licensing of audio-visual intellectual copyrights and publishing for distribution through the digital medium and to a lesser extent through traditional media outlets.

One Media iP Group Plc is the Group's ultimate parent company incorporated under the Companies Act in England and Wales. The address of One Media iP Group Plc registered office is 623 East Props Building, Goldfinger Avenue, Pinewood Road, Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, SL0 0NH.

The financial information set out in this Interim Report does not constitute statutory accounts. The Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 October 2019 are available from the Group's website. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified.

2. Accounting Policies

Basis of Preparation

These interim consolidated financial statements are for the six months ended 30 April 2020. They have been prepared following the recognition and measurement principles of IFRS. They do not include all the information required for full annual statements, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 October 2019.

This unaudited interim statement has not been subject to a review by the Group's auditors James Cowper Kreston.

Comparatives

The comparative periods represent the unaudited results for the six months period ended 30 April 2020 and the audited twelve months figures for the year ended 31 October 2019.

3. Earnings per share

The calculation of the earnings per share is based on the profit for the financial period divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Basic earnings per share 6 months ended

30 April 2020 6 months ended

30 April 2019 12 months ended

31 October 2019 Profit for period attributable to equity shareholders 330,158 119,302 458,444 Weighted average number of shares in issue at period end 135,603,699 135,603,699 135,603,699 _________ _________ _________ Basic earnings per share 0.24p 0.09p 0.34p ========= ========= =========

The diluted earnings per share would be lower than the basic profit per share as the exercise of warrants and options would be dilutive.

4. Share capital

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 April 2020 30 April 2019 31 October 2019 Group and company £ £ £ Authorised: 200,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 ========== ========== ========== Issued: Ordinary shares of 0.5p each 135,603,699 (2019: 135,603,699) ordinary shares of 0.5p each 678,018 678,018 678,018 ========== ========== ==========

5. Interim statement

Copies of this statement are available from Group's registered Office at:

623 East Props Building, Goldfinger Avenue, Pinewood Road, Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, SL0 0NH.