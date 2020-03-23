Log in
One Media iP : Notice of Results

03/23/2020

23 March 2020

One Media iP Group Plc
('One Media' or the 'Company')

Notice of Results

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content provider which exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, announces that the Company will release its results for the year ended 31 October 2019 on 31 March 2020.

In addition, One Media is pleased to inform the market that its house broker, Cenkos Securities plc, has this week initiated its research coverage on the Company. A copy of the research note can be accessed by institutional and sophisticated investors via Cenkos' research portal, subject to registration: https://www.cenkos.com/research-portal#/portal/cenkos-securities.

-Ends-

One Media iP Group Plc
Michael Infante - CEO
Claire Blunt - Chairman
www.omip.co.uk 		+44 (0)175 378 5500

+44 (0)175 378 5501

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Liam Murray
Jo Turner
Ludovico Lazzaretti 		+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Cenkos Securities plc (Broker)
Max Hartley
Max Gould
Michael Johnson (Sales) 		+44 (0)20 7397 8900
Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR)
Charles Goodwin
Dominic Barretto 		+44 (0)20 3004 9512

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor.

The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

http://www.omip.co.uk/

Disclaimer

One Media Ip Group plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 07:31:03 UTC
