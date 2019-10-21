Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  One Media iP Group Plc    OMIP   GB00B1DRDZ07

ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC

(OMIP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/18 11:35:19 am
4.9 GBp   --.--%
02:26aONE MEDIA IP : Update on Board Changes
PU
02:01aONE MEDIA IP : Update on Board Changes
PR
10/11ONE MEDIA IP : Board Changes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

One Media iP : Update on Board Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 02:26am EDT

21 October 2019

One Media iP Group Plc

('One Media', or the 'Company')

Update on Board Changes

Further to the Company's announcement made on 11 October 2019, regarding the proposed appointment of Alice Dyson-Jones and Steve Gunning as Executive Director and Finance Director respectively, the board is pleased to confirm that all respective regulatory due diligence has now been successfully completed and both Alice and Steve have been appointed to the Board with immediate effect.

Pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, the following information is disclosed in respect of Alice Dyson-Jones (aged 42) and Steve Gunning (aged 46):

Alice Dyson-Jones

Current Appointments Appointments in the last five years
One Media IP Limited Cold Catchers Limited
BPI (British Recorded Music Industry) Limited

Alice Dyson-Jones holds 132,023 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.10 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. Alice also holds 1,700,000 options over ordinary shares in the Company (RNS: 11 April 2019).

Steve Gunning

Current Appointments Appointments in the last five years
One Media IP Limited None
SFG Financial Management Limited

Steve Gunning holds 1,000,000 options over ordinary shares in the Company (RNS: 11 April 2019).

There is no further information regarding Alice and Steve required to be disclosed under the AIM Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

One Media iP Group Plc
Michael Infante - CEO
Ivan Dunleavy - Chairman
www.omip.co.uk 		+44 (0)175 378 5501
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Liam Murray
Jo Turner
Ludovico Lazzaretti
Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7886 2500
James Stearns
Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR) +44 (0)20 3004 9512
Charles Goodwin
Dominic Barretto

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media iP is primarily a music rights owner and digital distributor focused on the acquisition and exploitation surrounding recorded music, publishing, the writers shares of income and video intellectual property 'Rights'. The Company has a deep understanding of digital content and the various industry monetisation models and, as such, offers Rights Owners a route in which to divest their music IP holding and for investors to share in its potential success in corporate growth.

The Company is growing through targeted acquisitions of music content, expanding into various genres and territories that stand to see increased returns driven by the global growth of streaming. Its team of in-house creative technicians then ensure that its existing and newly acquired content reaches its full potential for monetisation, by digitising it and creating the highest quality metadata prior to ingesting to over 600 digital retailers such as iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and Google Play globally. In addition the Groups music is widely used for synchronization in film, TV and digital gaming. The group also operates over 20 You Tube channels as a certified partner.

One Media has created and developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ('TCAT'), a SaaS product monitoring where tracks appear, safeguarding copyright, and providing invaluable data regarding distribution opportunities for its creative technicians. This tool is not only employed for Company use but also licenced and operated in partnership with major music distributors and major record labels.

Disclaimer

One Media Ip Group plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 06:25:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC
02:26aONE MEDIA IP : Update on Board Changes
PU
02:01aONE MEDIA IP : Update on Board Changes
PR
10/11ONE MEDIA IP : Board Changes
PU
10/11ONE MEDIA IP : Board Changes
PR
09/19ONE MEDIA IP : Acquisition of Music Catalogue
PU
09/19ONE MEDIA IP : Acquisition of Music Catalogue
PR
07/22FURTHER RE : Acquisition of Music Catalogue
PU
07/22ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC - FURTHER RE : Acquisition of Music Catalogue
PR
07/16ONE MEDIA IP : s) in Company
PR
07/10ONE MEDIA IP : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 6,64 M
Chart ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
One Media iP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00  GBp
Last Close Price 4,90  GBp
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Anthony Infante Chief Executive Officer
Ivan Patrick Dunleavy Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Miles Director & Technical Director
Michael Ian Grade Non-Executive Director
Steve Gunning Secretary & Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC0.00%9
VIVENDI19.45%34 379
ROKU, INC.324.09%15 103
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.36.06%14 120
BOLLORÉ7.03%12 211
VIACOM INC.-14.20%9 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group