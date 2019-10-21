One Media iP : Update on Board Changes

21 October 2019

One Media iP Group Plc

('One Media', or the 'Company')

Update on Board Changes

Further to the Company's announcement made on 11 October 2019, regarding the proposed appointment of Alice Dyson-Jones and Steve Gunning as Executive Director and Finance Director respectively, the board is pleased to confirm that all respective regulatory due diligence has now been successfully completed and both Alice and Steve have been appointed to the Board with immediate effect.

Pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, the following information is disclosed in respect of Alice Dyson-Jones (aged 42) and Steve Gunning (aged 46):

Alice Dyson-Jones

Current Appointments Appointments in the last five years One Media IP Limited Cold Catchers Limited BPI (British Recorded Music Industry) Limited

Alice Dyson-Jones holds 132,023 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.10 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. Alice also holds 1,700,000 options over ordinary shares in the Company (RNS: 11 April 2019).

Steve Gunning

Current Appointments Appointments in the last five years One Media IP Limited None SFG Financial Management Limited

Steve Gunning holds 1,000,000 options over ordinary shares in the Company (RNS: 11 April 2019).

There is no further information regarding Alice and Steve required to be disclosed under the AIM Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

One Media iP Group Plc Michael Infante - CEO

Ivan Dunleavy - Chairman

www.omip.co.uk +44 (0)175 378 5501 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Liam Murray

Jo Turner

Ludovico Lazzaretti Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7886 2500 James Stearns Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR) +44 (0)20 3004 9512 Charles Goodwin

Dominic Barretto

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media iP is primarily a music rights owner and digital distributor focused on the acquisition and exploitation surrounding recorded music, publishing, the writers shares of income and video intellectual property 'Rights'. The Company has a deep understanding of digital content and the various industry monetisation models and, as such, offers Rights Owners a route in which to divest their music IP holding and for investors to share in its potential success in corporate growth.

The Company is growing through targeted acquisitions of music content, expanding into various genres and territories that stand to see increased returns driven by the global growth of streaming. Its team of in-house creative technicians then ensure that its existing and newly acquired content reaches its full potential for monetisation, by digitising it and creating the highest quality metadata prior to ingesting to over 600 digital retailers such as iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and Google Play globally. In addition the Groups music is widely used for synchronization in film, TV and digital gaming. The group also operates over 20 You Tube channels as a certified partner.

One Media has created and developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ('TCAT'), a SaaS product monitoring where tracks appear, safeguarding copyright, and providing invaluable data regarding distribution opportunities for its creative technicians. This tool is not only employed for Company use but also licenced and operated in partnership with major music distributors and major record labels.