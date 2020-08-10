One REIT : Notice concerning Comprehensive Resolution for Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

Translation Purposes Only
July 22, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
Name of REIT Issuer
One REIT, Inc.
2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Koji Hashimoto, Executive Director
(TSE Code: 3290)
Contact:
Asset Management Company
Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Koji Hashimoto, Chief Executive Officer
Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,
Managing Director Finance & Administration Division
TEL: +81-3-3242-7155
Notice concerning Comprehensive Resolution for Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds
One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced today it has passed a comprehensive resolution on the issuance of investment corporation bonds as follows.
Overview of the Comprehensive Resolution on Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds
Type of investment corporation bonds for subscription:
Total of maximum total amount of investment corporation bonds for subscription:
Issuance period:
Amount of each investment corporation bond for subscription:
Security and guarantee:
Use of funds:
Domestic unsecured investment corporation bonds
Maximum of 4,000 million yen
From July 22, 2020 to October 31, 2020
100 million yen or more
The investment corporation bonds for subscription will be issued on an unsecured and unguaranteed basis with no specific assets reserved.
Funds are to be allocated to repayment of existing borrowings.