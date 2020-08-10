One REIT : Notice concerning Comprehensive Resolution for Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

Translation Purposes Only

July 22, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Koji Hashimoto, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Koji Hashimoto, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Managing Director Finance & Administration Division

TEL: +81-3-3242-7155

Notice concerning Comprehensive Resolution for Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced today it has passed a comprehensive resolution on the issuance of investment corporation bonds as follows.

Overview of the Comprehensive Resolution on Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds