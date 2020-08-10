One REIT : Notice concerning Comprehensive Resolution for Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

Log in
08/10/2020 | 11:04pm EDT

Translation Purposes Only

July 22, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Koji Hashimoto, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Koji Hashimoto, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Managing Director Finance & Administration Division

TEL: +81-3-3242-7155

Notice concerning Comprehensive Resolution for Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced today it has passed a comprehensive resolution on the issuance of investment corporation bonds as follows.

Overview of the Comprehensive Resolution on Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

  1. Type of investment corporation bonds for subscription:
  2. Total of maximum total amount of investment corporation bonds for subscription:
  3. Issuance period:
  4. Amount of each investment corporation bond for subscription:
  5. Security and guarantee:
  6. Use of funds:

Domestic unsecured investment corporation bonds

Maximum of 4,000 million yen

From July 22, 2020 to October 31, 2020

100 million yen or more

The investment corporation bonds for subscription will be issued on an unsecured and unguaranteed basis with no specific assets reserved.

Funds are to be allocated to repayment of existing borrowings.

One REIT corporate website: http://www.one-reit.com/en/

1 / 1

Disclaimer

One REIT Inc. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 03:03:17 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 8 273 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
Net income 2020 3 587 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net Debt 2020 48 791 M 460 M 460 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57 986 M 548 M 547 M
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart ONE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
One REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 241 700,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Gen Takizawa Supervisory Officer
Koji Hashimoto Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONE REIT, INC.-32.49%548
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)34.10%70 111
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.32.46%42 571
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.8.71%22 152
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-15.17%21 641
SEGRO PLC8.54%15 297
