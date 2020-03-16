Log in
OSS Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET

03/16/2020 | 08:32am EDT

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

OSS management will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2020
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-394-8218
International dial-in number: 1-786-789-4776
Conference ID: 6279178

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at ir.onestopsystems.com. OSS regularly uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the company.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through April 9, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 6279178

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing building blocks and platforms for OEMs that provide edge systems to scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals for their mission critical applications. These specialized platforms include customized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, expansion systems and storage software. The products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the quantity and timing of shipments, the fitness of our products for certain applications or markets, and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
