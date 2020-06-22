Log in
OSS Introduces World's First PCIe Gen 4 Expansion System for NVIDIA A100 PCIe GPUs

06/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

ESCONDIDO, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance computing, has introduced the world’s first PCIe Gen 4 expansion system that fully supports NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, which can boost computing performance up to 20X over the previous generation.

The OSS 4UV allows system developers to scale out almost any Gen 4 server by adding up to eight NVIDIA A100 GPUs. The system is ideal for boosting the performance of compute-intensive applications like AI training, AI inference, video analytics and XR rendering. For AI inference on INT4 sparse neural networks, the system can achieve peak computing operations of up to 19.9 PetaOPS.

The A100 GPUs can be interconnected via third-generation NVlink that offers 600GB/sec of GPU-to-GPU interconnect. The OSS 4UV also features two PCIe x16 Gen 4 slots that allow the latest generation of network interface controllers (NICs) to transport data throughout the datacenter or edge network.

While the OSS 4UV can connect almost any Gen 4 server to eight A100 PCIe GPUs and two NICs, OSS also offers a complete NVIDIA GPU cloud-ready solution with the OSS 4UV pre-installed in an OSS 2U-EOS-4a Gen 4 server.

“Once again we have delivered unprecedented performance and efficient scalability with the first expansion system that supports the industry’s latest and most powerful GPU accelerators,” said David Raun, OSS interim CEO. “Our solution includes a full stack of AI software and pre-trained AI models that are perfect for AI on the Fly® applications, allowing our customers to accelerate workloads at every scale.”

The new Gen 4 solution can be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com or +1 (877) 438-2724.

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its affiliates that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including the fitness of the system for AI training, the compatibility of our products with other hardware and systems, the performance of the system in products manufactured by third parties and in general; as well as other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
