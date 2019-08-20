Log in
OSS Receives $5.5 Million Flash Array Order for Military Radar Application

08/20/2019 | 08:32am EDT

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), the leading provider of specialized high-performance computing solutions, has received purchase orders totaling $5.5 million related to the previously announced $36 million, five-year sole source supplier agreement with Raytheon, a major U.S. defense contractor.

The agreement calls for OSS to supply flash storage systems with removable canisters that allow high-volumes of data to be easily transported from surveillance aircraft to ground stations. The systems will store real-time data collected from advanced airborne sensors (AAS), including radar and other sensors. The contract includes airborne and ground systems, spare canisters and support services.

“These full mil-spec products showcase the capabilities and benefits of our award-winning flash array technology, including high-performance, small size, light weight and portability,” noted Steve Cooper, president and CEO of OSS. “We plan to ship these orders in the third and fourth quarters of 2019.”

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and ION Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
One Stop Systems (OSS) cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: government contract FAR and DFAR regulations, schedule of shipments, and the performance of products for the intended application; as well as risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
