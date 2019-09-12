Log in
OSS Wins Major Design-in to Provide Flash Array Systems to Fortune 500 Customer

09/12/2019 | 08:32am EDT

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) has won a major design-in and received initial purchase orders for its Ion AcceleratorFlash Array systems. The initial purchase orders in support of this multi-year design win total $839,000. The Flash Array systems provide high-speed data storage for Oracle ERP systems used by a Fortune 500 electronics distribution company.

The Ion Accelerator flash arrays were chosen after extensive benchmarking versus competing flash array systems.  OSS’ systems, which feature high transfer rates and low data access latency, were found to outperform the other systems evaluated.

“This design-in demonstrates how we continue to outperform our competitors in head-to-head testing, as well as provide best-in-class engineering support,” said Steve Cooper, president and CEO of OSS.

The products ordered in the initial purchase orders are expected to ship in the third quarter of 2019.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative, specialized, high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and ION Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries. For more information about OSS, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
One Stop Systems (OSS) cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: receipt of additional purchase orders, changes in purchase orders, schedule of shipments, the performance of products for their intended application, and the ability to continue providing superior products and support services over competing businesses; as well as risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact

Primary Logo


