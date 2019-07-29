Log in
ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC

(OSS)
OSS to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

OSS management will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-221-3881
International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2588
Conference ID: 8692665

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at ir.onestopsystems.com. OSS regularly uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the company.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through August 22, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 8692665

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and ION Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly™ by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 56,7 M
EBIT 2019 -1,11 M
Net income 2019 -0,14 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -163x
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 23,4 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,00  $
Last Close Price 1,63  $
Spread / Highest target 268%
Spread / Average Target 207%
Spread / Lowest Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Cooper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Victor P. Hester Vice President-Operations
John W. Morrison Chief Financial Officer
Julia Elbert Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth F. Potashner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC-15.98%23
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC13.12%42 611
HP INC5.18%32 415
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE10.75%19 592
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC23.89%13 236
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED19.59%9 850
