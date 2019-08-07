One Stop Systems Now Offering AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processor based Systems to Customers for 'AI on the Fly' Edge Appliances

ESCONDIDO, Calif. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), the leading provider of specialized high performance computing solutions for mission critical edge applications, today unveiled its comprehensive portfolio of PCIe Gen 4 expansion building blocks supporting servers based on AMD’s newly released EPYC™ 7002 Generation Processor.



AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors power the most demanding workloads with breakthrough CPU performance. Its introduction heralds the market transition to PCIe Gen 4 system interconnect, doubling the performance over PCIe Gen 3-based systems.

OSS PCIe Gen 4 expansion platforms, in combination with these servers, allow unparalleled scalability for multi-GPU compute engines, NVMe-based data acquisition and high-speed storage subsystems—all integral elements of AI on the Fly™ edge appliances. OSS AI on the Fly edge appliances bring datacenter AI capabilities to the edge for autonomous vehicle, military, aerospace, medical, media and entertainment applications.

Given the high number of available PCIe Gen 4 lanes provided by the EPYC 7002 Generation Processor AI on the Fly appliances can be scaled using multiple OSS expansion chassis, and combine PCIe Gen 4 data acquisition, data storage and data processing elements. These flexible solutions provide the high bandwidth and low latency data transport needed to dramatically scale AI performance at the edge, which is critical to demanding applications like autonomous vehicles and personalized medicine.

“Driven by AMD’s history of innovation, including 7nm process technology, first x86 supplier to support PCIe Gen 4, and embedded security protection, the AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors set a new standard for performance,” said Scott Aylor, corporate vice president and general manager, Datacenter Solutions Group, AMD. “Together, these innovations deliver the breakthrough performance customers need.”

Steve Cooper, CEO of OSS, commented: “OSS has always been committed to providing our customers with access to the latest high performance technology they need to address their mission critical applications. We are pleased to work with AMD to lead the market transition to PCIe Gen 4 by delivering flexible and scalable expansion platforms complementary to AMD EPYC 7002 based servers.”

Visitors to Flash Memory Summit can view the OSS/AMD PCIe Gen 4 demonstrations in OSS booth #119. Customers can order PCIe Gen 4 solutions from the company’s highly-trained sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and ION Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly™ by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the operation, scalability and doubling of performance of OSS Gen4 products with servers, the number of items delivered to customers and the fitness of products for any application; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

