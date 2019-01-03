One Stop Systems Receives $4 Million Follow-on Purchase Order from Major Media and Entertainment OEM

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), the leader in specialized high-performance computers, has received a $4 million purchase order with a $1 million customer extension option from a major OEM in the media and entertainment industry.



The follow-on order, the largest ever received by OSS, is for high-performance media servers that drive large format high-definition video displays at major entertainment venues, like concerts, award shows and sporting events. They feature high-bandwidth networking and ultra-fast flash storage in a ruggedized chassis. OSS plans to begin initial shipments this month, with shipments expected to be completed during the first half of 2019.

The order includes two levels of media servers. One supports the latest trend in generative content for live shows with scaling up to two simultaneous 4K or 8K HD video streams using the most powerful GPUs available. The second server supports next generation live virtual reality events and has been engineered by OSS to play video at even higher quality, smoothness and resolution. It supports up to four simultaneous 4K streams of lossless 10bit 60fps video content and can capture four 4K sources at 60fps or 16 3G-SDI sources, with faster networking and flash storage in an ultra-rugged chassis. Both can render complex graphics and high-resolution images in real-time, with content responsive to the environment.



“As our largest-ever follow-on purchase order, we believe it reflects our industry leadership in application specific, ruggedized servers featuring the latest innovations in GPU compute, flash storage and input/output available today,” said OSS president and CEO, Steve Cooper. “With these products, we have raised the bar for those in media and entertainment production who demand only the best, with ultra-fast processing, networking and storage in a super-ruggedized chassis that provides the best protection in the most demanding physical environments.”

“This large order also keeps us on track for another record year in 2019,” added Cooper, “as we continue to deliver specialized, high-performance computing solutions to customers around the world.”



About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures high performance compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and customized servers for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications. OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company’s innovative hardware and Ion Accelerator Software offers exceptional performance and unparalleled scalability. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems (OSS) cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the acquisition of a sizable purchase order and the ability of OSS to perform under said purchase order and about the anticipated features and performance of its flash array products. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation, risks associated with meeting and maintaining ISO certification standards, maintaining performance standards, continuing to fill purchase orders, impacts, costs and other features in our product lines and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

