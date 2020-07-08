OneConnect Financial Technology : Company Selected for the 2020 CB Insights China Fintech 50 List

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect Company” or the “Company") (NYSE: OCFT), was selected on June 29 for the 2020 CB Insights China Fintech 50 List, which recognizes the best fintech enterprises in China.

OneConnect Company is a world-leading technology service platform for financial institutions in China and provides comprehensive end-to-end solutions for banks, insurers, and investment managers by integrating extensive financial service experience with market-leading technology. The Company enables customers to manage risks, enhance service quality, improve efficiency, increase revenue and reduce costs in their digital transformations. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had served 47 international customers in 14 markets.

OneConnect Company is an associate of Ping An Group. As an important driver of Ping An Group's "finance + technology" strategy, OneConnect Company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2019 and is positioned as a fintech cloud service platform for financial institutions.

CB Insights, a world-renowned market data research platform, has ranked global fintech companies annually since 2017, which is considered one of the most influential lists worldwide. In 2020, CB Insights and DeepTech, a core technology service provider, jointly launched the CB Insights China Fintech 50 List, focusing on companies with breakthrough innovations and successful business models. Based on the DPTC (Depth, Popularity, Tendency and Collaboration) system, CB Insights comprehensively evaluates fintech companies' competitive strengths, market popularity, developing tendency and partnerships.

With 363 fintech patent applications, OneConnect Company also ranked third in the 2020 global fintech patent report, recently released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). As of the first quarter of 2020, OneConnect Company had submitted 3,918 patent applications, of which 471 were filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), 299 were filed abroad, and about 98% were inventions, covering 10 countries or regions including China, the U.S., Europe, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia. These patents focus on core technology areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, big data and information security.

