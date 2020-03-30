Log in
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

(OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology : Gamma Lab Wins in Knowledge and Reasoning Tasks at 14th International Workshop on Semantic Evaluation

03/30/2020 | 05:59am EDT

Enables machines to better understand and extract free text, with applications for financial contract management and epidemic policy advisory

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. ("OneConnect" or the "Company") (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, is pleased to announce that its artificial intelligence research institute, Gamma Lab, topped the rankings in two sub-tasks under ‘Common Sense Knowledge and Reasoning, Knowledge Extraction” at the 14th International Workshop on Semantic Evaluation (SemEval 2020), a series of tests to measure computer understanding of human language.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005288/en/

Gamma Lab’s proprietary free text information extraction technology won Sentence Classification (Subtask 1) with the accuracy of 87.83%. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SemEval is an international vocabulary and semantic competition organized by the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL), an international scientific and professional society for people working on problems involving natural language and computation.

This year, Gamma Lab’s proprietary free text information extraction technology won the two sub-tasks of “Sentence Classification” and “Sequence Labeling” under “Extracting Definitions from Free Text in Textbooks” with accuracies of 87.83% and 84.71%.

The high accuracy of the technology has led to its commercial rollout in OneConnect’s Smart Contract Cloud Platform, with over 1,000 standard contract templates or banking, fund management, securities, trust and other financial institutions. The smart contract cloud platform enables financial institutions to efficiently review, manage and complete large numbers of contracts with their end-users.

To help smaller firms better react to the fast-changing COVID-19 situation, OneConnect has also deployed the free text information extraction technology into its Epidemic Advisory Program, which provides analysis and classification of the latest epidemic-related policies and announcements to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for them to stay on top of government interventions and respond accordingly.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 326 M
EBIT 2019 -1 647 M
Net income 2019 -1 755 M
Debt 2019 878 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -17,9x
EV / Sales2019 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 8,68x
Capitalization 28 050 M
Chart ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,13  $
Last Close Price 10,81  $
Spread / Highest target 85,0%
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wangchun Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jacky Lo Chief Financial Officer
Rong Chen Director & Co-General Manager
Sin Ying Tan Director
Li Rui Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.78%3 954
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-13.65%74 020
ADYEN N.V.8.07%26 360
WORLDLINE-14.89%10 847
SIMCORP A/S-28.38%3 197
HYPOPORT AG-18.57%1 787
