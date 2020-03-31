OneConnect Financial Technology : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) (“OneConnect” or the “Company”), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2020 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A conference call will follow on the same day.

Date/Time

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 9:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Beijing Time

Dial-in number

U.S.: 1-877-791-0217

Hong Kong: 852-58030358

China: 400-043-3098

Conference ID

9098186

Please join the conference call at least five minutes before the scheduled time to ensure the line is connected. The financial results and an archived recording will be available at OneConnect’s investor relations website at ir.ocft.com.

About OneConnect

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company’s platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company’s solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company’s customers’ digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses – from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

