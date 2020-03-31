Log in
OneConnect Financial Technology : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

03/31/2020 | 10:10pm EDT

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) (“OneConnect” or the “Company”), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2020 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A conference call will follow on the same day.

Date/Time
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 9:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Beijing Time

Dial-in number
U.S.: 1-877-791-0217
Hong Kong: 852-58030358
China: 400-043-3098

Conference ID
9098186

Please join the conference call at least five minutes before the scheduled time to ensure the line is connected. The financial results and an archived recording will be available at OneConnect’s investor relations website at ir.ocft.com.

About OneConnect

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company’s platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company’s solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company’s customers’ digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses – from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

For more information, please visit ir.ocft.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 326 M
EBIT 2019 -1 647 M
Net income 2019 -1 755 M
Debt 2019 878 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
EV / Sales2019 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,20x
Capitalization 26 288 M
Chart ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,13  $
Last Close Price 10,15  $
Spread / Highest target 97,0%
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wangchun Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jacky Lo Chief Financial Officer
Rong Chen Director & Co-General Manager
Sin Ying Tan Director
Li Rui Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.20%3 830
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-9.92%77 219
ADYEN N.V.7.22%26 023
WORLDLINE-14.41%10 854
SIMCORP A/S-28.38%3 311
HYPOPORT AG-15.87%1 837
