OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.

ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

(OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

07/23/2020 | 06:42am EDT

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) (“OneConnect” or the “Company”), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2020 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A conference call will follow on the same day.

Date/Time
Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 9:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time
Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Beijing Time

Dial-in number
U.S.: 1-877-791-0217
Hong Kong: 852-58030358
China: 400-043-3098

Conference ID
1458787

Please join the conference call at least five minutes before the scheduled time to ensure the line is connected. The financial results and an archived recording will be available at OneConnect’s investor relations website at ir.ocft.com.

About OneConnect

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company’s platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company’s solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company’s customers’ digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses – from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

For more information, please visit ir.ocft.com.


© Business Wire 2020
