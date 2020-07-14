OneMain : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) plans to report its second quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27, 2020. The earnings release will be available on OneMain’s investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com.

A conference call to discuss the company's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Tuesday, July 28, at 8:00 am Eastern time. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-330-3668 (U.S. domestic) or 678-304-6859 (international), and using conference ID 2969328, or via a live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the website. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website, or by dialing 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 404-537-3406, and using conference ID 2969328, beginning approximately two hours after the event. The replay of the conference call will be available via audio webcast through August 12, 2020.

