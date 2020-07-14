Log in
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.

(OMF)
OneMain : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/14/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) plans to report its second quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27, 2020. The earnings release will be available on OneMain’s investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com.

A conference call to discuss the company's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Tuesday, July 28, at 8:00 am Eastern time. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-330-3668 (U.S. domestic) or 678-304-6859 (international), and using conference ID 2969328, or via a live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the website. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website, or by dialing 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 404-537-3406, and using conference ID 2969328, beginning approximately two hours after the event. The replay of the conference call will be available via audio webcast through August 12, 2020.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With over 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its over 9,000 team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 624 M - -
Net income 2020 234 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 16,3%
Capitalization 3 152 M 3 152 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 35,28 $
Last Close Price 23,47 $
Spread / Highest target 91,7%
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas H. Shulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay N. Levine Chairman
Rajive Chadha Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Micah R. Conrad Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roy A. Guthrie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.-44.32%3 152
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%25 851
ORIX CORPORATION-28.24%14 977
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-43.20%14 758
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-36.99%13 244
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED42.10%5 927
