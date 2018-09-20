OneMain Financial : Awards $25,000 Grant to Main Street Brunswick/Brunswick Downtown Development Authority to Beautify Commercial Center

OneMain Financial announced today that it will be hosting a “Made on
Main Street” event on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, to celebrate the $25,000
grant awarded to Main Street Brunswick/Brunswick Downtown Development
Authority (DDA). The organization is using the funds to improve the
streetscape along the three main commercial areas of Brunswick by
installing bicycle racks, vibrant trash cans and planters.
“Made on Main Street,” a partnership between OneMain Financial and Main
Street America, provides community action grants for innovative
neighborhood transformation projects across the country. Six additional
grants have been awarded to organizations across the nation.
“We’re thrilled to award this grant to Main Street Brunswick/Brunswick
DDA. In addition to revitalizing the community’s commercial area, this
grant will help limit the amount of litter on the street,” said OneMain
Financial Chief Marketing Officer Kim Wijkstrom. “At OneMain Financial,
we believe individuals thrive when communities thrive and feel this
project aligns with that mission.”
Over the last two years, Main Street Brunswick/ Brunswick Downtown
Development Authority has worked with the City of Brunswick and the
Council for the New Urbanism on a community “Legacy Project,” which
conducted studies and asked for public input on improving the city. With
the help of OneMain Financial, the suggestions will now come to fruition.
“The grant from OneMain Financial will help improve the intersection of
Gloucester and Norwich by providing furnishings and a way to reduce the
amount of trash that ends up on the street. Also, the bike racks will
provide a safe, convenient place for cyclists to secure their bikes
while conducting business in the area,” said Brunswick DDA Executive
Director Mathew Hill. “This will be the first step in implementing
revitalization plans for these areas.”
OneMain Financial will be hosting a free, family-friendly block party to
celebrate the grant award and the upcoming beautification project. The
September 22 event will be held at the intersection of Norwich and
Gloucester from 2 to 6 p.m. Festivities will include complimentary food,
games, crafts, artisan vendors and much more. “Made on Main Street” is
free, and all community members are invited to attend. For more
information, please visit: https://www.MadeonMainStreet.com.
About OneMain Financial
OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and
transparent loans for over 100 years. With more than 1,600 locations
throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with
their personal loans. OneMain and its 10,000 team members are dedicated
to the communities where they live and work. For additional information,
please visit OneMainFinancial.com.
About the National Main Street Center
The National Main Street Center has been helping revitalize older and
historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today, its Main
Street America network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities,
rural and urban, share both a commitment to place and to building
stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.
The organization is a non-profit subsidiary of the National Trust for
Historic Preservation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005643/en/