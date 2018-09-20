Log in
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC (OMF)
OneMain Financial : Awards $25,000 Grant to Main Street Brunswick/Brunswick Downtown Development Authority to Beautify Commercial Center

09/20/2018

Company Will Host A Free, Family-Friendly Block Party to Celebrate Upcoming Streetscape Project

OneMain Financial announced today that it will be hosting a “Made on Main Street” event on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, to celebrate the $25,000 grant awarded to Main Street Brunswick/Brunswick Downtown Development Authority (DDA). The organization is using the funds to improve the streetscape along the three main commercial areas of Brunswick by installing bicycle racks, vibrant trash cans and planters.

“Made on Main Street,” a partnership between OneMain Financial and Main Street America, provides community action grants for innovative neighborhood transformation projects across the country. Six additional grants have been awarded to organizations across the nation.

“We’re thrilled to award this grant to Main Street Brunswick/Brunswick DDA. In addition to revitalizing the community’s commercial area, this grant will help limit the amount of litter on the street,” said OneMain Financial Chief Marketing Officer Kim Wijkstrom. “At OneMain Financial, we believe individuals thrive when communities thrive and feel this project aligns with that mission.”

Over the last two years, Main Street Brunswick/ Brunswick Downtown Development Authority has worked with the City of Brunswick and the Council for the New Urbanism on a community “Legacy Project,” which conducted studies and asked for public input on improving the city. With the help of OneMain Financial, the suggestions will now come to fruition.

“The grant from OneMain Financial will help improve the intersection of Gloucester and Norwich by providing furnishings and a way to reduce the amount of trash that ends up on the street. Also, the bike racks will provide a safe, convenient place for cyclists to secure their bikes while conducting business in the area,” said Brunswick DDA Executive Director Mathew Hill. “This will be the first step in implementing revitalization plans for these areas.”

OneMain Financial will be hosting a free, family-friendly block party to celebrate the grant award and the upcoming beautification project. The September 22 event will be held at the intersection of Norwich and Gloucester from 2 to 6 p.m. Festivities will include complimentary food, games, crafts, artisan vendors and much more. “Made on Main Street” is free, and all community members are invited to attend. For more information, please visit: https://www.MadeonMainStreet.com.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With more than 1,600 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loans. OneMain and its 10,000 team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

About the National Main Street Center

The National Main Street Center has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today, its Main Street America network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The organization is a non-profit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.


© Business Wire 2018
