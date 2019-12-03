Log in
OneMain Financial : Names New General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

0
12/03/2019 | 07:49pm EST

OneMain Financial, the nation’s largest lending-exclusive financial company, announced today that Adam Rosman will become Executive Vice President and General Counsel Jan. 2, replacing John Anderson, who is retiring. Anderson will step down from his position at the beginning of 2020 and move to a senior advisory role through mid-2020.

OneMain also announced that Jenny Osterhout will join the company on Jan. 6 as Chief Administrative Officer.

“I am excited to welcome Adam and Jenny to OneMain,” said OneMain CEO and President Doug Shulman. “Their expertise and experience will help us continue our mission of helping hard-working Americans meet their financial needs. I want to thank John for all he has done to help build the great company we have today and wish him all the best.”

Rosman joins OneMain from Fiserv, where he served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, for First Data before the Fiserv/First Data merger. He brings 25 years of legal experience to OneMain, including serving as EVP, Group General Counsel, for Willis Group Holdings, a global insurance company. His early career included positions as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant and Deputy Staff Secretary to President Bill Clinton.

Osterhout comes to OneMain from Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), where she served in a variety of roles, most recently as Chief Financial Officer for Investment Management. Before that, at BNY Mellon, she was Head of Corporate Development and Head of Strategy, Planning and Quality Management for Client Service Delivery. Previously, she was an Assistant Principal at McKinsey & Company.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With nearly 1,600 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its 9,500 team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2019
