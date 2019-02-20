OneMain Holdings, Inc. : Announces Pricing of $1 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes due 2024

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (“OMH”) announced today that its
indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary Springleaf Finance Corporation (“SFC”)
priced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% senior notes
due 2024 (the “notes”) in connection with its previously announced
registered notes offering. The size of the notes offering has been
upsized from $500 million to $1 billion.
The notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured basis by OMH (the
“guarantee”). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on
February 22, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.
SFC intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem the
remaining aggregate principal amount outstanding of SFC’s 5.25% Senior
Notes due 2019 and for general corporate purposes, which may include
other debt repurchases and repayments.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and
accompanying base prospectus. OMH and SFC have filed a registration
statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus
supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for
the offering to which this communication relates and will file a final
prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors
should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in that
registration statement and other documents OMH and SFC have filed or
will file with the SEC for more complete information about OMH and SFC
and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting
EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the
accompanying base prospectus for the offering, when available, may be
obtained by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial
Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone
(toll-free): (888) 603-5847 or by emailing: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of
the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or
sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities being offered
have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor
has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the
prospectus supplement or the shelf registration statement or prospectus.
About OneMain Holdings, Inc.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a leading consumer finance company providing
responsible loan products to customers through its nationwide branch
network and the internet. The company has a 100-year track record of
high quality origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans,
primarily to non-prime consumers.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, OMH’s and
SFC’s intention to consummate the offering and issue the notes and the
guarantee and SFC’s intended use of proceeds of the offering. The
consummation of the offering is subject to market conditions and other
factors that are beyond our control. Accordingly, no assurance can be
given that the offering will be completed on the contemplated terms or
at all and you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of
the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking
statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus
supplement related to the offering, in OMH’s Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, in SFC’s Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and in OMH’s and
SFC’s other filings with the SEC. Neither OMH nor SFC undertakes any
obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking
statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after
the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.
