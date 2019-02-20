OneMain Holdings, Inc. : Announces Pricing of $1 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes due 2024

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (“OMH”) announced today that its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary Springleaf Finance Corporation (“SFC”) priced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% senior notes due 2024 (the “notes”) in connection with its previously announced registered notes offering. The size of the notes offering has been upsized from $500 million to $1 billion.

The notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured basis by OMH (the “guarantee”). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on February 22, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

SFC intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem the remaining aggregate principal amount outstanding of SFC’s 5.25% Senior Notes due 2019 and for general corporate purposes, which may include other debt repurchases and repayments.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. OMH and SFC have filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates and will file a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents OMH and SFC have filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about OMH and SFC and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone (toll-free): (888) 603-5847 or by emailing: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the prospectus supplement or the shelf registration statement or prospectus.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a leading consumer finance company providing responsible loan products to customers through its nationwide branch network and the internet. The company has a 100-year track record of high quality origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime consumers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, OMH’s and SFC’s intention to consummate the offering and issue the notes and the guarantee and SFC’s intended use of proceeds of the offering. The consummation of the offering is subject to market conditions and other factors that are beyond our control. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the contemplated terms or at all and you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement related to the offering, in OMH’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, in SFC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and in OMH’s and SFC’s other filings with the SEC. Neither OMH nor SFC undertakes any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005874/en/