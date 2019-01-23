Robbins Arroyo LLP: Litigation Continues Against OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services.

Shareholder Class Action Alleging Defendants Made Materially False and Misleading Statements Survives Motion to Dismiss

Investors filed a class action complaint against OneMain Holdings for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the complaint, OneMain Holdings made materially false and misleading statements regarding the post-Acquisition integration efforts at OneMain Financial branches and the achievability of its 2016 and 2017 earnings guidance. On December 12, 2018, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero denied defendants' motion to dismiss plaintiff's complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed.

OneMain Shareholders Have Legal Options

