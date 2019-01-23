Log in
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC (OMF)
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Litigation Continues Against OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)

01/23/2019

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services.

Shareholder Class Action Alleging Defendants Made Materially False and Misleading Statements Survives Motion to Dismiss

Investors filed a class action complaint against OneMain Holdings for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the complaint, OneMain Holdings made materially false and misleading statements regarding the post-Acquisition integration efforts at OneMain Financial branches and the achievability of its 2016 and 2017 earnings guidance. On December 12, 2018, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero denied defendants' motion to dismiss plaintiff's complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/onemain-holdings-inc-jan-19/

OneMain Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
