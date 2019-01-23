Robbins Arroyo LLP: Litigation Continues Against OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors
of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) breached their fiduciary duties to
shareholders. OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides
consumer finance and insurance products and services.
Shareholder Class Action Alleging Defendants Made Materially False
and Misleading Statements Survives Motion to Dismiss
Investors filed a class action complaint against OneMain Holdings for
alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to
the complaint, OneMain Holdings made materially false and misleading
statements regarding the post-Acquisition integration efforts at OneMain
Financial branches and the achievability of its 2016 and 2017 earnings
guidance. On December 12, 2018, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Victor
Marrero denied defendants' motion to dismiss plaintiff's complaint,
paving the way for litigation to proceed.
OneMain Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
