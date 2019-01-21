Log in
ONEOK : to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day

01/21/2019 | 04:16pm EST

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in investor meetings at the U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Houston, Texas.

The materials used at the conference will be accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (7 a.m. Central Standard Time) on Jan. 22, 2019.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500 index.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325

Media Contact: 

Stephanie Higgins


918-591-5026 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-us-capital-advisors-midstream-corporate-access-day-300781395.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
