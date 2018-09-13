Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oneok    OKE

ONEOK (OKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ONEOK : to Participate in the J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in London.

Walter S. Hulse III, ONEOK chief financial officer and executive vice president, strategic planning and corporate affairs, will conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with investment-community representatives at the conference.

Materials used at the conference will be accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, beginning at 6 p.m. British Summer Time (noon Central Daylight Time) on Sept. 16, 2018.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500 index.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson 


918-561-5325

Media Contact:

Stephanie Higgins


918-591-5026

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-the-jp-morgan-us-all-stars-conference-300712450.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ONEOK
10:16pONEOK : to Participate in the J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference
PR
02:32pONEOK : to expand West Texas LPG system another 80,000 b/d
AQ
09/12ONEOK : to further expand West Texas LPG pipeline system
AQ
09/12ONEOK : Announces Second Expansion of the West Texas LPG Pipeline System
AQ
09/11ONEOK INC /NEW/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
09/10ONEOK : TITLE ONEOK Announces Second Expansion of the West Texas LPG Pipeline Sy..
PU
09/10ONEOK : Announces Second Expansion of the West Texas LPG Pipeline System
PR
09/06ONEOK : to Present at Barclays CEO Energy Conference
AQ
09/03ONEOK : to Present at Barclays CEO Energy Conference
AQ
08/31ONEOK INC /NEW/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:46aOneok Is A Good Fixed Income Play - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/12/18) 
09/12Top Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
09/10ONEOK to invest $295M to expand West Texas LPG pipeline system 
09/10False Start, Midstream Gets A Do-Over 
09/05ONEOK (OKE) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference - Slideshow 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.